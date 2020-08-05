Email your calendar items and updates to news@bulletinjournal.com.
Wednesday, Aug. 5
Buchanan County Conservative Women
INDEPENDENCE – Buchanan County Conservative Women meet the first Wednesday every month from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bill’s Pizza and Smokehouse. This group gives women a conservative voice in the county as well as a forum to become informed on issues concerning our country, state, and community. Join the discussion of the news, get updates from political representatives, and meet candidates vying for political office at the federal, state, and local levels.
Annual Sweet Corn Festival
INDEPENDENCE – Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE, will hold its annual sweet corn festival at 5:30 p.m. in the church parking lot. This event is FREE to the public. Come and enjoy all the corn on the cob you can eat! Pork loin and brisket will also be served.
Thursday, Aug. 6
Online Story Time (Virtual)
Join the Independence Public Library children’s librarian at 9:30 a.m. for Online Story Time on Facebook Live. Have fun with rhymes, stories, and movements! A link for this event will be provided on the website, on the library’s Facebook page, or by request. For more information email iplprograms@gmail.com or call the library at 319-334-2470 or visit www.independenceia.org/library.
Friday, Aug. 7
Minecraft Online at Home (Virtual)
TJ from Network Nirvana partners with the Independence Public Library from 1 to 4 p.m. for some online gaming from your home. Kingdoms of Osiris brings new challenges this month! This program will be part of an Ancient Egyptian world. So many new activities to explore, including more vaults to defeat! A personal Minecraft account and registration required.
Monday, Aug. 10
Maker Mondays (Virtual)
Join the Independence Public Library at 10:30 a.m. as we craft virtually with a Shark-Week inspired, family-friendly project! Pick up a craft kit at the circulation desk and follow along as we create something fun. A link for this event will be posted on the website, on the library’s Facebook page, and sent in the enewsletter, the Library Link, or by request.
Tuesday, Aug. 11
Blood Drive
INDEPENDENCE – A community blood drive will be held from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Prairie Lakes Church, 2320 Iowa Avenue. To help ensure the safety of blood donors and team members during this COVID-19 pandemic, LifeServe is enforcing several precautionary measures. Appointments are required. Donors who do not have an appointment will not be able to give blood. Blood donors should pre-screen themselves for fever prior to appointments. Only those with temperatures under 99.5 may donate and are required to wear a mask for the duration of the appointment. Donors without masks will be provided one. Sign up online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800-287-4903.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the second and fourth Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 to join.
Thursday, Aug. 13
Online Story Time (Virtual)
Join the Independence Public Library children’s librarian at 9:30 a.m. for Online Story Time on Facebook Live.
Writer’s Group
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Area Writer’s Group provides a community for writers to share their works and encourage one another. Join us in-person at 6:30 p.m. as we share what we’ve written since February and how the pandemic has affected us as writers. Registration is required.
VFW Post 2440
INDEPENDENCE – VFW Post 2440 and VFW Auxiliary Unit 2440 in Independence meets the second Thursday of the month. Supper starts at 6 p.m., followed by a meeting at 7 or 7:30 p.m. For more information, contact the Post at 319-334-4619.
Microwave Desserts (Virtual)
Join Lizzie Lake and the Independence Public Library at 6:30 p.m. as we explore some new ways to make dessert. Get the link and password for the Zoom program on the website, in the weekly enewsletter, the Library Link, or on the library’s Facebook page.
Thursday, Aug. 20
Online Story Time (Virtual)
Join the Independence Public Library children’s librarian at 9:30 a.m. for Online Story Time on Facebook Live.
Friday, Aug. 21
Minecraft Online at Home (Virtual)
TJ from Network Nirvana partners with the Independence Public Library from 1 to 4 p.m. for some online gaming from your home. This program will be part of an Ancient Egyptian world. So many new activities to explore, including more vaults to defeat! A personal Minecraft account and registration required. Register today.
Saturday, Aug. 22
MEA’s Mission
INDEPENDENCE – A MEA’s Mission Giveaway has been scheduled to take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Living Water Church, 113 2nd Avenue NE. They are currently accepting monetary donations to purchase school supplies for this giveaway.
Sunday, Aug. 23
Dungeons and Dragons
INDEPENDENCE – This legendary, fantastical role-playing game is centered in worlds of swords and sorcery. Join the Independence Public Library from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. in 50-minute sessions in small groups to solve puzzles and combat monsters while exploring dark dungeons, ruined castles, or lava-filled caverns! Snacks are provided for this in-person event. Registration is required.
Monday, Aug. 24
Maker Mondays (Virtual)
Join the Independence Public Library at 10:30 a.m. for this family-friendly craft program! Pick up a craft kit at the circulation desk and follow along as we create something bright and cheerful. A link for this event will be posted on the website, on the Library’s Facebook page, sent in the enewsletter, the Library Link, or by request.
In-Person Book Discussion
INDEPENDENCE – Interested in conversation and interaction? Join the Independence Public Library at 6:30 p.m. to discuss Nothing to See Here by Kevin Wilson. Share your thoughts around this fantastical novel! Registration is required
Independence Mobile Food Pantry
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Mobile Food Pantry will be held on the fourth Monday of the month from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at a new location, Prairie Lakes Church, 2320 Iowa Avenue (across from the MHI campus). You may attend just one mobile pantry per month. You need to bring your ID to sign in, and your own bags or boxes to pack your food. If you have questions, call the Independence Area Food Pantry at 319-334-2451. The Mobile Food Pantry is a service of the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.
Tuesday, Aug. 25
Independence Garden Club
INDEPENDENCE – Members of the Independence Garden Club will meet at Ruth Hamilton’s home for a picnic lunch. “In a Pickle” will be presented by Dan Alberts.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the second and fourth Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE.
Wednesday, Aug. 26
Lamont and Brandon Mobile Food Pantries
LAMONT/BRANDON – The mobile food pantry will be in Lamont on the fourth Wednesday of the month from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church, 745 Washington Street. In Brandon, the mobile food pantry will be at the Jefferson Township Hall, 609 Main Street, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. You will need your ID to sign in. Please bring your own bags and boxes to pack your food. You can attend only one mobile food pantry per month.
PROW
INDEPENDENCE – PROW (Preserving Recreation and Habitat On the Wapsi) will hold their monthly meeting on the last Wednesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at Signs and More, 1827 1st Street W. Everyone is welcome to attend.
Thursday, Aug. 27
Online Story Time (Virtual)
Join the Independence Public Library children’s librarian at 9:30 a.m. for Online Story Time on Facebook Live.
Desserts in the Air Fryer (Virtual)
Ready to take your air fryer to the next level? Join Dan Lake and the Independence Public Library at 6:30 p.m. to discover new ways to use your air fryer! Dan will talk about different desserts to make in your air fryer and demonstrate the ease of making them. Get the link and password for the Zoom program on the website, the Library’s Facebook page, in the weekly enewsletter, the Library Link, or by request.