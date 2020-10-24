Email your calendar items and updates to news@bulletinjournal.com.
Through Oct. 31
Boo Bash in a Bag!
INDEPENDENCE – Though we can’t join together in person for our Boo Bash event this year at the Independence Public Library, you can still participate with crafts, games, and more! Stop by the library to pick up an activity bag (one per child, please) and snap a photo at our photo booth!
Saturday, Oct. 24
Drug Take Back Day
INDEPENDENCE –The DEA Fall 2020 Drug Take Back Day takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Buchanan County Courthouse parking lot. Persons may drop off unused, expired, or unwanted drugs and medications, including veterinary medications. As an extra service, appropriately contained sharps and needles will be collected for proper disposal.
Sunday, Oct. 25
Pet Parade
INDEPENDENCE – Buchanan County 4-H is sponsoring a pet costume parade and contest at 1 p.m. at the Buchanan County Fairgrounds. Dress up your pet (or stuffed animal) and join the parade. All youth through eighth grade are invited to participate. Details and registration available by calling 319-334-7161 or going to www.extension.iastate.edu/buchanan.
Trunk or Treat at the Fair
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Fair Association is holding a free trunk or treat event from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at the fairgrounds for children of all ages. Children are encouraged to dress in their costumes to visit the many trunks participating from the community. Cars will be spaced apart and face coverings are encouraged.
Monday, Oct. 26
Maker Mondays (Virtual)
Join the Independence Public Library at 10:30 a.m. for this family-friendly craft program! Pick up a craft kit at the circulation desk and follow along as we create something fun. To join in this fun event, use the link found on our website or on our Facebook page, or sent in the enewsletter.
Indee Mobile Food Pantry
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Mobile Food Pantry is held on the fourth Monday of the month from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Prairie Lakes Church, 2320 Iowa Avenue (across from the MHI campus). You may attend just one mobile pantry per month. You need to bring your ID to sign in, and your own bags or boxes to pack your food. If you have questions, call the Independence Area Food Pantry at 319-327-0542. The Mobile Food Pantry is a service of the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.
Tuesday, Oct. 27
Independence Garden Club
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Garden Club will hold their annual meeting at 11 a.m. at the shelter located at Dan and Becky Albert’s home, 1182 Carter Avenue, Fairbank. Carpooling will gather from the Methodist Church parking lots in Independence and in Jesup at 10:30 a.m. The craft activity will be creating lighted fall leaf Mason jars. Members should bring a sack lunch, fresh and colorful fall leaves, and a lawn chair. Mary Steuben will speak on “Growing Garlic – Not Just for Keeping Vampires Away.”
Halloween Snacks with Lizzie
INDEPENDENCE – Lizzie Lake comes to the Independence Public Library with a special take on Halloween with some spooky snacks and fun treats! Starts at 6:30 p.m. Open to teens ages 12-18, join Lizzie in person as we make these fun foods together. Registration is required.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the second and fourth Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 to join.
Wednesday, Oct. 28
Lamont/Brandon Food Pantries
LAMONT/BRANDON – The mobile food pantry will be in Lamont on the fourth Wednesday of the month from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at a NEW LOCATION – the American Legion, 644 Bush Street. In Brandon, the mobile food pantry will be at the Jefferson Township Hall, 609 Main Street, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. You will need your ID to sign in. Please bring your own bags and boxes to pack your food. You can attend only one mobile food pantry per month.
PROW
INDEPENDENCE – PROW (Preserving Recreation and Habitat On the Wapsi) will hold their monthly meeting on the last Wednesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at Signs and More, 1827 1st Street W. Everyone is welcome to attend.
Thursday, Oct. 29
Online Story Time (Virtual)
Join the Independence Public Library’s children’s librarian at 9:30 a.m. for Online Story Time on Facebook Live.
Crockpot Cooking (Virtual)
Dan Lake is back with the Independence Public Library to explore new ways to use the crockpot this fall. Beginning at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom, join in to find some new favorite meals! This program is sponsored by Fareway. Contact the library for the link and password.
Saturday, Oct. 31
Trick or Treat Drive-Thru
INDEPENDENCE – Prairie Hills Independence will host a trick or treat drive-thru event from 5 to 7 p.m. Hot dogs, chips, and refreshments will be served. Enter the circle drive and treats will be brought to your car. Kids are welcome to walk from window to window to show off their Halloween costumes.
Monday, Nov. 2
Legion Auxiliary Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Unit 30 regular meeting will be held the first Monday of the month at 5:30 p.m. at The Crowbar.
Tuesday, Nov. 3
Legion Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – The Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Post 30, located at 205 2nd Street NE, announces that its regular monthly meetings will now be held on the first Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. In case of a holiday on the regular date, the meeting will be moved to the following Tuesday. If you have questions, call Kermit Abshire at 319-215-9362.
Wednesday, Nov. 4
Buchanan Co. Conservative Women
INDEPENDENCE – Buchanan County Conservative Women meet on the first Wednesday every month from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bill’s Pizza and Smokehouse. Please join them to discuss current topics in the news, get updates from our political representatives, and meet candidates competing for political offices at the federal, state, and local levels.
Thursday, Nov. 5
Calico Cut-Ups Quilt Guild
INDEPENDENCE – The Calico Cut-Ups Quilt Guild meets the first Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. The group is now meeting at Quilter’s Quarters, 213 1st Street E. Beginner to advanced quilters are welcome to join us for a program, meeting, and show and tell. Contact Judy Scott at 319-327-1700 with any questions.
Saturday, Nov. 7
Walker UMC Church Supper
WALKER – Walker United Methodist Church, 101 Ely Street, is hosting a church supper from 5 to 7 p.m. Tony McKinley is cookin’ – roast pork, cheesy potatoes, green beans, coleslaw, applesauce, dinner roll, and pie (apple, cherry, or pumpkin). Drive up, pick up! A free will offering will be collected.
Tuesday, Nov. 10
Blood Drive
INDEPENDENCE – The National Honor Society of Independence High School, 700 20th Avenue SW, is holding an American Red Cross blood drive from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is open to the public. Visit RedCrossBlood.org to schedule an appointment. The American Red Cross is in need of blood donations because of the shortage from the pandemic. Anyone age 16 or older may donate, but donors ages 16 and 17 need a parent’s permission. Also, you get a $5 Amazon gift card when you donate! Please consider donating to help save a life!
Thursday, Nov. 12
VFW Post 2440
INDEPENDENCE – VFW Post 2440 and VFW Auxiliary Unit 2440 in Independence meets the second Thursday of the month. Supper starts at 6 p.m., followed by a meeting at 7 or 7:30 p.m. For more information, contact the Post at 319-334-4619.
Friday, Nov. 13
Lamont Fish Supper
LAMONT – The Loren Foster American Legion Post 346 and Auxiliary Unit, 610 Bush Street, are hosting a drive-up fish supper. Serving is from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Meal choices include a fish meal (three pieces with sides), $10; six pieces of fish only, $10; and a kids’ meal for ages 5 to 12 (two pieces of fish with fries), $5. Shut-ins may call 563-929-3060.
Monday, Nov. 16
Buchanan Co. Historical Society
INDEPENDENCE – The next regular meeting of the Buchanan County Historical Society will be held beginning at 7 p.m. at Heartland Acres near the theater area. Check out the Historical Society website www.buchanancountyhistory.com or Wapsi Mill on Facebook. For further information, call 319-334-4616. Regular meetings are held on the third Monday of most months.
Tuesday, Nov. 24
Independence Garden Club
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Garden Club will meet at 11:30 a.m. at the Senior Center for lunch. Blackhawk Wildlife Rehabilitation Manager Linda Nebbe will speak on “Who Gives a Hoot?” The public is always welcome to join in; membership is not required. Please call Kitty Kaiser at 319-827-1848 for a lunch reservation a week in advance.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the second and fourth Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE.
Wednesday, Nov. 25
Lamont/Brandon Food Pantries
LAMONT/BRANDON – The mobile food pantry will be in Lamont from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the American Legion, 644 Bush Street. In Brandon, the mobile food pantry will be at the Jefferson Township Hall, 609 Main Street, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 30
Indee Mobile Food Pantry
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Mobile Food Pantry will be held from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Prairie Lakes Church, 2320 Iowa Avenue (across from the MHI campus).