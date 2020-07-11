Email your calendar items and updates to news@bulletinjournal.com.
Through July
The Mega Levitator Science Show (Virtual)
INDEPENDENCE – Fire on ice, floating objects, and explosions will attract you to the Mega Levitator! A marvelous display of the power of energy. Is it magic or is it science? Floating objects, fire on ice, lights, explosions…it’s worth checking out. A link is available on the Independence Public Library’s website (www.independenceia.org/library and on the library’s Facebook page.
Through August
Dragons: Return of the Ice Sorceress (Virtual)
INDEPENDENCE – Long, long ago, two kids go on a daring adventure to find a dragon and save the kingdom from the Ice Sorceress! When things don’t go as planned, however, they
must turn to themselves (and to science!) for the answer. A fun fantasy adventure with the Independence Public Library including dry ice effects! A link is provided on the website, on the IPL Facebook page, or by request. For more information, email iplprograms@gmail.com, call the library at 319-334-2470, or visit www.independenceia.org/library.
How to Be a Magician (Virtual)
Magician Rick Eugene will entertain you with classic tricks like cups and balls, ropes, coins, and magic coloring books. You’ll even learn how some of the tricks are done! Independence Public Library presents these two videos for your enjoyment and practice through the month of August. A link is available on the website, on the IPL Facebook page, or by request.
Saturday, July 11
Guitar Basics with Andy (Virtual)
Join the Independence Public Library at 2 p.m. for this program with Andy Hudson. All you need is your guitar! Andy will teach basic chords and explain the process for learning your favorite song. Be sure to check out our sneak peek video for a tutorial on how to tune your guitar! Get the link and password for the Zoom program on the website or in the weekly enewsletter, the Library Link.
Monday, July 13
Online Book Discussion (Virtual)
Interested in conversation and interaction? Join the Independence Public Library via Zoom at 6:30 p.m. to discuss Hillbilly Elegy by J.D. Vance. Enjoy the camaraderie of others and share your perspective, insights, and thoughts about this Appalachia memoir. To enter this Zoom book discussion, use the link found on our website or sent in the enewsletter, the Library Link.
Tuesday, July 14
Crafternoon with Jill (Virtual)
The Independence Public Library will team up with Jill Ridenour at 2 p.m. to offer crafting opportunities for tweens and teens. Create flowers of different sizes and colors using materials found in your home! Join us to create your masterpiece! To enter this Zoom Crafternoon, use the link found on the website or sent in the enewsletter, the Library Link.
Wednesday, July 15
Absolute Science Laser Show (Virtual)
Available through July and August! Pink Ink, Singing Pipes, Fire Waterfalls, Chemical Reactions, and our Class 4 High Powered Burning LASER are all waiting for you in this Spectacular Science Show! The Independence Public Library presents this video for your enjoyment through the months of July and August. A link will be provided on the website on July 15, on the IPL Facebook page, or by request.
Stories for YOU @ 2 (Virtual)
This Independence Public Library story time is for all ages! Join the library’s guest reader on Facebook Live for some fun, fabulous stories for the entire family. Gather around, listen, and enjoy. To attend this event, go to the library’s Facebook page. Starts at 2 p.m.
Thursday, July 16
Online Story Time (Virtual)
Story time is an introduction to the magic of books and reading. Join IPL Children’s Librarian for Online Story Time on Facebook Live. Have fun with rhymes, stories, and movements! To attend this event, see this page for a link or go to the library’s Facebook page. Starts at 9:30 a.m.
Friday, July 17
Fitness Friday (Virtual)
The Independence Public Library is joined by Guest Instructors for Fitness Fridays this July! Join us online each Friday for a variety of workouts and find new ways to stay active. Each week, our Facebook page and website will be updated with more information about that Friday’s workout. Information will also be provided in the weekly enewsletter, the Library Link. Starts at 8 a.m.
Minecraft Online at Home (Virtual)
Join TJ from Network Nirvana for some online gaming from your home from 1 to 4 p.m., courtesy of the Independence Public Library. This program will be part of the Underspire expansion pack! So many new activities…hop-putt courses, mazes, arenas, dungeons, temple trials, and more. A personal Minecraft account and registration required.
Monday, July 20
Blood Drive
INDEPENDENCE – The American Red Cross has scheduled a blood drive on Monday, July 20, from 1 to 6 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church. To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-733-2767, go to RedCrossBlood.org and download the Blood Donor App, or call Vicki Kegler at 319-334-6520.
Saturday, July 25
Mobile Food Pantry
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Mobile Food Pantry will be held at West Elementary, 1301 1st Street W, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. or while supplies last. Mobile food pantries will be held the same day in Lamont at the Methodist Church from 9 to 10:30 a.m. and in Brandon at the Township Hall/Community Center from 9:30 to 11 a.m. If you need food assistance, consider taking advantage of this opportunity. You may attend just one mobile pantry per month. All school property regulations will be followed. You need to bring your ID to sign in. Bring your own bags or boxes to pack your food. If you have questions, call the Independence Area Food Pantry at 319-334-2451. The Mobile Food Pantry is a service of the Northeast Iowa Food Bank. The next mobile food pantry will be August 22.
Wednesday, Aug. 5
Buchanan County Conservative Women
INDEPENDENCE – Buchanan County Conservative Women meet on the first Wednesday every month from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bill’s Pizza and Smokehouse. This group was formed to give women a conservative voice in the county as well as to become informed on issues concerning our country, our state, and our community. Please join them to discuss current topics in the news, get updates from our political representatives, and meet candidates competing for political offices at the federal, state, and local levels.
Saturday, Aug. 22
Mobile Food Pantry
Wednesday, Sept. 2
Buchanan County Conservative Women
Saturday, Sept. 26
Mobile Food Pantry
