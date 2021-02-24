Email your calendar items and updates to news@bulletinjournal.com.
Through March 8
Children’s OBOI Bingo
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library is hosting Children’s OBOI Bingo for kids through sixth grade. Completing a blackout on your bingo card will enter you in a special prize drawing! Pick up your bingo card at the library or view the cards on the website. Completed bingos may be submitted in paper form or via an online form found on the website. For more information, visit our website at www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call the library at 319-334-2470.
Through March 15
Teen Autobiography Contest
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library is hosting a teen autobiography contest, open to all students in grades 7-12. Submit your finished work to iplprograms@gmail.com by March 15.
Wednesday, Feb. 24
Brandon/Lamont Food Pantry
BRANDON/LAMONT – The mobile food pantry will be in Brandon from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Brandon Community Center, 802 Main Street. The mobile food pantry will be in Lamont from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the fire station, 644 Bush Street. Enter the alley behind the legion hall to pick up your food. If you have any questions about the Lamont event, please call Kay Hoffman at 319-361-8100. For either event, you need to bring your ID to sign in, and your own bags or boxes to pack your food. You may attend one mobile food pantry per month.
Alpha Wednesday
INDEPENDENCE – Triumphant Church, 2383 Jamestown Avenue, is holding Alpha Wednesday at 7 p.m. The series provides a chance to explore the Christian faith, ask questions in a non-threatening environment, and share points of view. Each talk looks at a different question around faith and is designed to create conversation. Alpha is run around the globe, and all are welcome. The meetings are live ask well as online via Zoom. Find the link at https://facebook/triumphantChurchIndee/ in the Alpha video description and event post.
Thursday, Feb. 25
Online Story Time (Virtual)
Join the Independence Public Library’s children’s librarian at 9:30 a.m. for Online Story Time on Facebook Live. Have fun with rhymes, stories, and movements! To attend this event, go to the library’s Facebook page.
Revitalization Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – The public is invited to a meeting to discuss the Independence Downtown Revitalization Plan. The meeting will take place from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Heartland Acres Agribition Center. Masks are recommended and will be available, as will hand sanitizer. There will also be a live stream through the Independence Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page. Visit www.independencedowntownplan.wordpress.com for more information.
Writers’ Group
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Area Writers’ Group provides a community for writers to share their works and encourage one another. Join in person at 6 p.m. at the Independence Public Library as members share their writing and discuss new ideas! Registration is required.
Bonus Program with Hoover’s Library (Virtual)
In partnership with the Hoover Presidential Foundation, the Independence Public Library presents “Behind the Scenes at Firing Line,” a virtual program by Margaret Hoover, the host of the PBS series Firing Line and great-granddaughter of President Herbert Hoover. Registration is required. Access the link on the library website or Facebook page to register and receive the Zoom link.
Friday, Feb. 26
St. Pat’s Fish Fry
WINTHROP – St. Patrick Church will be hosting a drive-through fish fry from 4:30 to 7 p.m. The meal is $10 and includes fish, baked potato, coleslaw, corn, and a roll. No calls please. Follow the route signs and volunteers on Washington Street into the parish center parking lot.
Saturday, Feb. 27
Cinema Saturday
Join the Independence Public Library for a Cinema Saturday this month and find entertainment at home! You can reserve any DVD using our online catalog or by calling the library and asking for a specific movie or TV show. You’ll also receive a treat bag filled with candy, popcorn, and a coupon for a local restaurant! Limit one treat bag per family per Saturday, please.
Monday, March 1
Grades 5/6 Band Concert
INDEPENDENCE – Grades 5 and 6 of the Independence Community Schools will present a winter band and vocal concert starting at 7 p.m. in the junior/senior high school gymnasium. Current COVID-19 guidelines are in place for this event.
Maker Monday (Virtual)
Join the Independence Public Library at 10:30 p.m. for this family-friendly craft program! Pick up a craft kit at the circulation desk and follow along as we create something fun. To join in this fun event, use the link found on the library’s website or Facebook page, or sent in the enewsletter.
Tuesday, March 2
Legion Auxiliary Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – American Legion Auxiliary Unit 30 will hold its next meeting at 5:30 p.m. at The Crowbar.
ASL/Deaf Cultures Basics (Virtual)
The Independence Public Library will host Jessica Burke via Zoom starting at 6:30 p.m. for a program on ASL and Deaf Culture Basics. Learn about American Sign Language and how to communicate with a deaf person. Access the Zoom link for this virtual program on the library website or Facebook page, or from the weekly enewsletter.
Wednesday, March 3
Alpha Wednesday
INDEPENDENCE – Triumphant Church, 2383 Jamestown Avenue (south of Walmart), is holding Alpha Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Thursday, March 4
Online Story Time (Virtual)
Join the Independence Public Library’s children’s librarian at 9:30 a.m. for Online Story Time on Facebook Live.
Thursday, March 4
Jazz Band Concert
INDEPENDENCE – A high school jazz band concert will be held in the auditorium at Independence Junior/Senior High School beginning at 7 p.m. Current COVID-19 guidelines are in place for this event.
Friday, March 5
St. Pat’s Fish Fry
WINTHROP – St. Patrick Church will be hosting a drive-through fish fry from 4:30 to 7 p.m. The meal is $10 and includes fish, baked potato, coleslaw, corn, and a roll. No calls please. Follow the route signs and volunteers on Washington Street into the parish center parking lot.
Sunday, March 7
Snowshoeing by the Wapsi
THREE ELMS PARK – In partnership with Buchanan County Conservation, the Independence Public Library is hosting an outdoor program at Three Elms Park from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Practice snowshoeing and explore the area near the Wapsipinicon River! This program promises to be fun for the whole family, but be sure to dress for the weather! Registration is required, and space is limited.
Monday, March 8
OBOI Kids’ Activity Bags
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library will have activity bags available for children in grades K-5 while supplies last. These bags will include a toy crafting project. Send a picture of your completed craft to iplprograms@gmail.com by March 29 to be entered in an OBOI prize drawing.
Tuesday, March 9
On Reserve Podcast – Episode 12
On Reserve is a bi-weekly podcast from the Independence Public Library that explores the most popular titles in the community. Listen in as staff offer up reading suggestions and provide insight into resources available through the library. This special episode will include oral histories from Independence residents as they reflect on memories from the Great Depression era. You can listen through the library website or any podcast streaming service. For more information, email podcastipl@gmail.com.
The Early Depression Dilemmas of Rural Iowa (Virtual)
Starting at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom, the Independence Public Library will host Dr. Lisa Ossian, Iowa professor of history, for a virtual program on the effects of the Great Depression on rural Iowa from 1929 to 1933. This is a one-time program, and a recording will not be available; be sure to join in live. Access the Zoom link on the library website or Facebook page, or in their weekly enewsletter.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the second and fourth Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 to join.
Wednesday, March 10
Library to Close Early
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library will close at 5 p.m. for staff development.
Alpha Wednesday
INDEPENDENCE – Triumphant Church, 2383 Jamestown Avenue, is holding Alpha Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Thursday, March 11
Online Story Time (Virtual)
Join the Independence Public Library’s children’s librarian at 9:30 a.m. for Online Story Time on Facebook Live.
In-Person Book Discussion
INDEPENDENCE – Beginning at 2 p.m., the Independence Public Library will host an in-person book discussion of this year’s One Book One Independence selection, This Tender Land by William Kent Krueger. Those in attendance will be entered in a drawing for a William Kent Krueger book! Registration is required.
VFW Post 2440
INDEPENDENCE – VFW Post 2440 and VFW Auxiliary Unit 2440 in Independence meets the second Thursday of the month. Supper starts at 6 p.m., followed by a meeting at 7 or 7:30 p.m. For more information, contact the Post at 319-334-4619.
Friday, March 12
Rockin’ Reptiles (Virtual)
The Independence Public Library will partner with the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium for a live virtual presentation beginning at 10 a.m. on Zoom exploring the world of reptiles. Learn about some of their amazing adaptations and the important roles they play in nature! This is a one-time program, and a recording will not be available; be sure to join live! Registration is required.
Friday, March 12
St. Pat’s Fish Fry
WINTHROP – St. Patrick Church will be hosting a drive-through fish fry from 4:30 to 7 p.m. The meal is $10 and includes fish, baked potato, coleslaw, corn, and a roll. No calls please. Follow the route signs and volunteers on Washington Street into the parish center parking lot.
Monday, March 15
Maker Monday (Virtual)
Join the Independence Public Library for a family-friendly craft program! Pick up a craft kit at the circulation desk and follow along as we create something fun. To join in this fun event, use the link found on their website or Facebook page, or in their enewsletter.
The Transformational Power of Storytelling (Virtual)
The Independence Public Library will host the author of this year’s One Book One Independence selection, William Kent Krueger. In a virtual program beginning at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom, he will share more about the importance of stories and the power they hold. Bring your questions and join in the conversation! This is a one-time program, and a recording will not be available; be sure to join live! Access the Zoom link on their website or Facebook page, or sent in their weekly enewsletter.
Buchanan Co. Historical Society
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Historical Society will meet at 7 p.m. at Heartland Acres near the theater area. Check out the Historical Society website www.buchanancountyhistory.com or Wapsi Mill on Facebook. For further information, call 319-334-4616.
Wednesday, March 17
Alpha Wednesday
INDEPENDENCE – Triumphant Church, 2383 Jamestown Avenue (south of Walmart), is holding Alpha Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Thursday, March 18
Online Story Time (Virtual)
Join the Independence Public Library’s children’s librarian at 9:30 a.m. for Online Story Time on Facebook Live.
3rd Thursday with Hoover Library (Virtual)
In partnership with the Hoover Presidential Foundation, the Independence Public Library presents Historian Annette Dunlap and a program on the life and achievements of First Lady Lou Henry Hoover, both during and after the White House years. Registration is required. Access the link on their website or Facebook page to register and receive the Zoom link.
Friday, March 19
Minecraft Online at Home (Virtual)
Join TJ from Network Nirvana from 2 to 5 p.m. for some online gaming from your home. This month’s Independence Public Library program will include the first look at Dreamer’s Grave, a dungeon found in an ancient temple. Check out new vaults, challenges, and adventures in this Minecraft adventure! A personal Minecraft account and registration are required. This program is appropriate for students in grades 5-12.
Sunday, March 21
Prohibition in Eastern Iowa
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library is hosting local author Linda McCann starting at 4 p.m. for an in-person program, Prohibition in Eastern Iowa, to be held at Allerton Brewing Company. Linda will share the history of Prohibition as well as some interesting local news from “back in the day!”
Monday, March 22
In-Person Book Discussion
INDEPENDENCE – Join the Independence Public Library to discuss an OBOI read-alike, Little Heathens by Mildred Armstrong Kalish. Join in and share your thoughts on this novel. Those in attendance will be entered in a drawing for a William Kent Krueger book. Registration is required.
Tuesday, March 23
On Reserve Podcast – Episode 13
On Reserve is a bi-weekly podcast from the Independence Public Library that explores the most popular titles in the community.
Writers’ Group
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Area Writers’ Group provides a community for writers to share their works and encourage one another. Join in person starting at 6 p.m. at the Independence Public Library to share your writing and discuss new ideas. Registration is required.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the second and fourth Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE.
Wednesday, March 24
Brandon/Lamont Food Pantry
BRANDON/LAMONT – The mobile food pantry will be in Brandon from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Brandon Community Center, 802 Main Street. The mobile food pantry will be in Lamont from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the fire station, 644 Bush Street.
Alpha Wednesday
INDEPENDENCE – Triumphant Church, 2383 Jamestown Avenue (south of Walmart), is holding Alpha Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Thursday, March 25
Online Story Time (Virtual)
Join the Independence Public Library’s children’s librarian at 9:30 a.m. for Online Story Time on Facebook Live.
Depression Era Cooking (Virtual)
Dan & Lizzie Lake are back with the Independence Public Library this month for a Depression-era meal demonstration.! Join in beginning at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom to recreate a “hobo dinner” and a Depression-era dessert. This program is sponsored by Fareway. A recording of this program will be available if you are unable to attend live. Get the link and password for the Zoom program on the library website or Facebook page, or in the weekly enewsletter.
Friday, March 26
Fairbank Fish Fry
FAIRBANK – A curbside pickup-only fish fry sponsored by Immaculate Conception Church will be held from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the parish center in Fairbank. Please follow the signs designating the pickup route. All meals are $10 per person and include Alaskan pollock, baked potato, baked beans, coleslaw, a roll, and dessert.
Monday, March 29
Maker Monday (Virtual)
Join the library for this family-friendly craft program beginning at 10:30 a.m. Pick up a craft kit at the circulation desk and follow along to create something fun. To join in this fun event, use the link found on their website or Facebook page, or sent in the enewsletter.
Bonus Program with Hoover Library (Virtual)
In partnership with the Hoover Presidential Foundation, the Independence Public Library will present a special event in honor of First Lady Lou Henry Hoover’s birthday with Leslie Hoover-Lauble, President Hoover’s great-granddaughter, and Spencer Howard, Hoover Library Archives Technician. This program, which begins at 12 p.m. on Zoom, will share stories and photos illustrating the life of Lou Henry Hoover, from her start as an independent girl, to a scientist and world traveler, to First Lady. Registration is required. Access the link on their website or Facebook page to register and receive the Zoom link.
Wednesday, March 31
Alpha Wednesday
INDEPENDENCE – Triumphant Church, 2383 Jamestown Avenue, is holding Alpha Wednesday at 7 p.m.