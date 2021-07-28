Email your calendar items and updates to news@bulletinjournal.com.
July 27-Aug. 3
Skittle Art Project Voting
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library wants YOU to vote on these creative masterpieces made of Skittles. Check them out at the library and/or on Facebook and vote! Vote each time you come to the library. The winner gets a creativity prize basket!
July 28-Aug. 31
Fantastic Foam Show (Virtual)
You’ll watch the invisible become visible, see the hair-raising VanDeGraf Generator, and learn the chemical secret of fabulous Fantastic Foam in this super special scien-tastic show! The Independence Public Library presents this video for your enjoyment through the end of August. A link will be provided on July 28 on the library website, Facebook page, or enewsletter.
Thursday, July 29
Outdoor Story Time
INDEPENDENCE – Story time is an introduction to the magic of books and reading. Have fun with rhymes, stories, and movements! This Independence Public Library event will be held in the green space outside the library at 9:30 a.m. A decision to cancel will be made by 8:30 a.m. in the event of inclement weather and will be posted on the library website and social media pages.
Friday, July 30
Fitness Friday (Virtual)
The Independence Public Library is joined by guest instructors from BCHC at 8 a.m.! Join online and find a new way to stay active! A link to the video will be provided on the library website, Facebook page, and enewsletter.
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome. COVID-19 precautions are in place. Please wear a mask except when eating. Respect distancing among each other of at least three feet. Do not attend if you are showing respiratory or COVID symptoms of fever, fatigue, runny nose, sore throat, or headache, or have been in recent contact with a person with COVID.
Saturday, July 31
Relay for Life Golf
INDEPENDENCE – Buchanan County Relay For Life 15th annual golf tournament will be held at Three Elms Golf Course starting with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. Call Three Elms Golf course at 319-334-4235 for details and to register your team.
July 31-Aug. 1
Quasqueton Area Museum
QUASQUETON – The Quasqueton Area Museum is open every Saturday and Sunday from Memorial Day Weekend through Labor Day from 1 to 3 p.m., and by appointment by calling 319-318-2007. Finder’s TEXACO Station and the three floors of the bank building are handicap accessible and offer many hands-on activities for the young at heart. Free admission.
Sunday, Aug. 1
Rowley Historical Society
ROWLEY – The Rowley Historical Society is open on Sundays from 12 to 2 p.m. from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend. The venue is also open by appointment. Call Lorrie Rasmussen at 319-938-2833 or Vivian Davis at 563-920-4567 for details.
Stanley Ice Cream Social
STANLEY – The Stanley Fire Department and EMS will be hosting their annual ice cream social from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, August 1. They will be serving a choice of ribeye sandwich, hamburger, or hotdog meals with a bag of chips, drink, pie, and a cup of homemade ice cream. Dine in at the fire station, or carryout available. Proceeds go to support the Stanley Fire Department and EMS.
Tuesday, Aug. 3
Legion Auxiliary Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – The Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Auxiliary Unit 30 regular meeting will be held the first Tuesday of the month at 5:30 p.m. at The Crowbar.
Legion Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – The Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Post 30, located at 205 2nd Street NE, will meet at 7 p.m. If you have questions, call Kermit Abshire at 319-215-9362.
Wednesday, Aug. 4
Buchanan Co. Conservatives
INDEPENDENCE – Join the Buchanan County Conservatives for the group’s monthly meeting at Bill’s Pizza & Smokehouse from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. In addition to enjoying lunch, attendees learn about and discuss issues at the local, state, and national levels.
Thursday, Aug. 5
Outdoor Story Time
INDEPENDENCE – This event will be held in the green space outside the Independence Public Library at 9:30 a.m. If the weather doesn’t cooperate, the event will move the story time indoors to the Community Room.
Calico Cut Ups
INDEPENDENCE – The Calico Cut Ups Quilt Guild will meet at 7 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 512 2nd Street NE. Contact Judy Scott at 319-327-1700 for more information.
Friday, Aug. 6
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE.
Saturday, Aug. 7
Summer Reading, Bingo Deadline
INDEPENDENCE – The summer reading and Bingo programs are coming to an end. The deadline to turn in reading logs at the library or complete entering information on Beanstack is Saturday, Aug. 7. Bingo has the same deadline…submit your paper form or use the online submission found on the library website.
Aug. 7-8
Quasqueton Area Museum
QUASQUETON – The Quasqueton Area Museum is open every Saturday and Sunday from Memorial Day Weekend through Labor Day from 1 to 3 p.m., and by appointment by calling 319-318-2007.
Sunday, Aug. 8
Rowley Historical Society
ROWLEY – The Rowley Historical Society is open on Sundays from 12 to 2 p.m. from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend. The venue is also open by appointment.
Monday, Aug. 9
Maker Monday (Virtual)
Join the Independence Public Library at 10:30 a.m. for this family-friendly craft program! Pick up a craft kit at the circulation desk. To join in, use the link found on the website or Facebook page.
Tuesday, Aug. 10
Community Blood Drive
INDEPENDENCE – Save local lives through the Buchanan County Community Blood Drive, hosted in the Wellness Studios at Buchanan County Health Center (BCHC), 1600 1st Street E, and facilitated by LifeServe Blood Center, the sole supplier of blood and blood products to BCHC. Blood donated with LifeServe will stay in the area. LifeServe doesn’t collect blood in a community unless that blood will help the local medical center or hospital. Hours are 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800-287-4903.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the second and fourth Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 to join.
Wednesday, Aug. 11
Library Closing Early
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library will close at 5 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 12
Outdoor Story Time
INDEPENDENCE – This event will be held in the green space outside the Independence Public Library at 9:30 a.m. If the weather doesn’t cooperate, the event will move the story time indoors to the Community Room.
VFW Post 2440
INDEPENDENCE – VFW Post 2440 and VFW Auxiliary Unit 2440 in Independence meets for supper at 6 p.m., followed by a meeting at 7 or 7:30 p.m. For more information, contact the Post at 319-334-4619.
Friday, Aug. 13
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE.
Minecraft Online at Home (Virtual)
Join TJ from Network Nirvana for some online gaming from your home from 1 to 4 p.m. This summer’s Independence Public Library program includes the Season of the Safari, with new dungeons, vaults, and more in ArkoneuxOnline! A personal Minecraft account and registration are required. Appropriate for students in grades 5-12.
Aug. 14-15
Quasqueton Area Museum
QUASQUETON – The Quasqueton Area Museum is open every Saturday and Sunday from Memorial Day Weekend through Labor Day from 1 to 3 p.m., and by appointment by calling 319-318-2007.
Sunday, Aug. 15
Rowley Historical Society
ROWLEY – The Rowley Historical Society is open on Sundays from 12 to 2 p.m. from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend. Also open by appointment. Call Lorrie Rasmussen at 319-938-2833 or Vivian Davis at 563-920-4567 for details.
Tuesday, Aug. 17
Pack Better Lunches with Dan & Lizzie
INDEPENDENCE – Pack better lunches with tips and new ideas from Dan and Lizzie Lake! Come to the Independence Public Library at 6:30 p.m. for this in-person program sponsored by Fareway. Registration is required. Space is limited.
Thursday, Aug. 19
Outdoor Story Time
INDEPENDENCE – This event will be held in the green space outside the Independence Public Library at 9:30 a.m. If the weather doesn’t cooperate, the event will move the story time indoors to the Community Room.
Thursday, Aug. 19
3rd Thursday (Virtual)
In partnership with the Hoover Presidential Foundation, the Independence Public Library presents documentary filmmaker and historical researcher Darroch Greer about the Lafayette Escadrille and what it meant for America in World War I. The program starts at 6 p.m. via Zoom. Registration is required for this event.
Friday, Aug. 20
Fun Run – Glow Edition
URBANA – Friends of the Urbana Public Library will have their Annual Fun Run – Glow Edition on Friday, August 20, at 8 p.m. The event is a 5K run/one-mile walk. The registration form can be found on the City of Urbana website (urbanaiowa.com). Register by August 13 to get a t-shirt. Registration also open at 7 p.m. before the race. Top three finishers in each male/female age division in the 5K run will receive a medal. The race will start in front of the library building, located at 351 Velvas Street in Urbana.
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE.
Aug. 21-22
Quasqueton Area Museum
QUASQUETON – The Quasqueton Area Museum is open every Saturday and Sunday from Memorial Day Weekend through Labor Day from 1 to 3 p.m., and by appointment by calling 319-318-2007.
Sunday, Aug. 22
Rowley Historical Society
ROWLEY – The Rowley Historical Society is open on Sundays from 12 to 2 p.m. from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend. Also open by appointment.