Email your calendar items and updates to news@bulletinjournal.com.
Saturday, June 26
Aurora FD Pork Supper
AURORA – The Aurora Fire Department will hold its annual pork supper featuring DJ music at the fire station from 4 to 7 p.m. Curbside pickup available – call 319-634-3660. Raffle and silent auction to be held. DJ spinning tunes from 7 to 11 p.m. Bring a lawn chair and enjoy the music.
Relay For Life Supper
INDEPENDENCE – Buchanan County Relay For Life will hold a takeout supper from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the north parking lot of the Immanuel Lutheran Church. Menu includes a hot-off-the-grill pork burger, sides, and a cookie for $7. Reserve meal(s) by calling 319-334-3888.
PJ Online Story Time (Virtual)
Join the Independence Public Library for Online Story Time on Facebook at 7 p.m., and be sure to wear your pajamas! Have fun with rhymes, stories, and movements! To attend this event, go to the library website or Facebook page for a link. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
June 26-27
Quasqueton Area Museum
QUASQUETON – Take a road trip into the past. The Quasqueton Area Museum is open every Saturday and Sunday from Memorial Day Weekend through Labor Day from 1 to 3 p.m., and by appointment by calling 319-318-2007. Finder’s TEXACO Station and the three floors of the bank building are handicap accessible and offer many hands-on activities. Free admission.
Sunday, June 27
Historical Society Closed
ROWLEY – The Rowley Historical Society is open on Sundays from 12 to 2 p.m. from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend. The venue is also open by appointment. Call Lorrie Rasmussen at 319-938-2833 or Vivian Davis at 563-920-4567 for details.
Monday, June 28
Book Discussion
INDEPENDENCE – Interested in conversation and interaction? Come to the Independence Public Library at 6:30 p.m. to discuss “Kitchens of the Great Midwest”by J. Ryan Stradal. Registration required for this in-person program.
Indee Mobile Food Pantry
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence mobile food pantry, a service of the Northeast Iowa Food Bank, will be held from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Prairie Lakes Church, 2320 Iowa Avenue. You may attend just one mobile pantry per month. Bring your ID to sign in, and your own bags or boxes to pack your food. Questions? Call the Independence Area Food Pantry at 319-327-0542.
Starting June 28
Skittle Art Project
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library wants YOU to show off your art skills and create a masterpiece using Skittles and glue! Pick up a kit and create a colorful scene! Return your canvas to the library by Saturday, July 24, to be featured in a display. Photos will be posted on Facebook, and the community’s favorite project will win a prize basket! One kit per family.
June 28 – July 4
Tricks and Stories (Virtual)
Jay and Leslie bring the fun with juggling, color themed stories, and lots of laughs in this program! The Independence Public Library is proud to partner with Jay and Leslie to bring you this fun show, available for just one week! A link will be provided on June 28 on the library website or Facebook page, or sent in the enewsletter.
Tuesday, June 29
Dan & Lizzie (Virtual)
Starting at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom, Dan and Lizzie Lake will share their expertise and create a meal, including homemade salsa and fajitas! Join this virtual program sponsored by Fareway. A recording of this program will be available. Get the Zoom link on the library website or in the weekly enewsletter.
Wednesday, June 30
Stories for YOU @ 2 (Virtual)
This Independence Public Library story time is for all ages! Starting at 2 p.m., join the library’s guest reader, Nikki Barth, on Facebook for some fun, fabulous stories for the entire family. To attend, go to the library’s Facebook page.
Thursday, July 1
Bingo in Hazleton
HAZLETON – The Hazleton Commercial Club will host Bingo. Early bird games begin at 6:30 p.m. with regular games beginning at approximately 7 p.m. If you have not received the COVID vaccine, please wear a mask and adhere to social distancing. The archery club from the high school is providing lunch for the evening. If members wish to help out with this lunch, please contact Jennifer Dettbarn. No outside food or beverages, please.
Calico Cut Ups
INDEPENDENCE – The Calico Cut Ups Quilt Guild meets the first Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 512 2nd Street NE. Contact Judy Scott at 319-327-1700 for details.
Saturday, July 3
VFW Breakfast
INDEPENDENCE – VFW Post 2440 and VFW Auxiliary Unit 2440 will host a Star Spangled Banner breakfast at the VFW Post, 128 3rd Avenue NE, from 6 to 8 a.m. or so. Serving eggs, ham, sausage, and a beverage for $5. Dine in or carry out. Support local veterans.
Community Band Concert
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Community Band will play its first concert of the season following the Fourth of July parade at approximately 11:15 a.m. at Riverwalk Park. Students and adults from the area who play an instrument are invited to join the band. Rehearsals are being held on Thursday evenings in the band room at Independence Junior/Senior High School from 7 to 9 p.m. Questions? Contact Myron Mikita at mmikita@boscocatholic.org or 319-296-1692.
July 3-4
Sunday, July 4
Historical Society Closed
ROWLEY – The Rowley Historical Society will be closed for the Fourth of July holiday.
Tuesday, July 6
Legion Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – The Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Post 30, 205 2nd Street NE, announces that regular monthly meetings are held on the first Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. In case of a holiday on the regular date, the meeting will be the following Tuesday. Questions? Call Kermit Abshire at 319-215-9362.
Wednesday, July 7
Buchanan Co. Conservatives
INDEPENDENCE – Join the Buchanan County Conservatives for the group’s monthly meeting at Bill’s Pizza & Smokehouse from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. In addition to enjoying lunch, attendees learn about and discuss issues at the local, state, and national levels.
Thursday, July 8
VFW Post 2440
INDEPENDENCE – VFW Post 2440 and VFW Auxiliary Unit 2440 in Independence meets the second Thursday of the month. Supper starts at 6 p.m., followed by a meeting at 7 or 7:30 p.m. For more information, call the Post at 319-334-4619.
Saturday, July 10
Community Band Concert
Jesup – The Independence Community Band will play its second concert of the season at the Farmer’s Day celebration in Jesup starting at approximately 12:30 p.m.
July 10-11
Sunday, July 11
Rowley Historical Society
ROWLEY – The Rowley Historical Society is open on Sundays from 12 to 2 p.m. from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend. The venue is also open by appointment.
Tuesday, July 13
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the second and fourth Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 to join.
July 17-18
Sunday, July 18
Community Band Concert
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Community Band will play its final concert of the season under the lights at Riverwalk Park at 8 p.m.
