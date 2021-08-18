Email your calendar items and updates to news@bulletinjournal.com.
Thursday, Aug. 19
Outdoor Story Time
INDEPENDENCE – This event will be held in the green space outside the Independence Public Library at 9:30 a.m. If the weather doesn’t cooperate, the event will move indoors to the Community Room. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
3rd Thursday (Virtual)
In partnership with the Hoover Presidential Foundation, the Independence Public Library presents documentary filmmaker and historical researcher Darroch Greer about the Lafayette Escadrille and what it meant for America in World War I. Starts at 6 p.m. via Zoom. Registration required. Access the link on the library website or Facebook page.
Friday, Aug. 20
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome. COVID-19 precautions in place.
Fun Run – Glow Edition
URBANA – Friends of the Urbana Public Library will have their Annual Fun Run – Glow Edition at 8 p.m. The event is a 5K run/1-mile walk. The registration form can be found on the City of Urbana website (urbanaiowa.com). Registration open at 7 p.m. before the race. Top three finishers in each male/female age division in the 5K run will receive a medal. The race will start in front of the library building, located at 351 Velvas Street in Urbana.
Saturday, Aug. 21
Fitzgerald Golf Tournament
INDEPENDENCE – The Ed Fitzgerald Memorial Golf Tournament will be held at Three Elms Golf Course, 2074 Three Elms Park Road, beginning at 10 a.m. The event is a four-person best shot, and the entry fee is $100 per team (includes a pork loin lunch). Cash prizes and door prizes to be awarded. The tournament is a fundraiser for Loving Tanner, a 501©3 charitable non-profit that supports and advocates for families suffering pregnancy and infant loss.
Aug. 21-22
Quasqueton Area Museum
QUASQUETON – The Quasqueton Area Museum is open every Saturday and Sunday from Memorial Day Weekend through Labor Day from 1 to 3 p.m., and by appointment. Call 319-318-2007. Free admission.
Sunday, Aug. 22
Animal Shelter Anniversary
HAZLETON – Otter Creek Animal Shelter will host a celebration from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in honor of its third anniversary at 400 N Main Street in Hazleton. There will be opportunities to view adoptable animals and tour the shelter. Miller Top Fuel Barbecue will provide pork loin sandwiches, chips, and a drink for a free will donation. Ice cream and toppings will also be available for a free will donation. The trail will be open for walking, too.
Rowley Historical Society
ROWLEY – The Rowley Historical Society is open on Sundays from 12 to 2 p.m. from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend. Also open by appointment. Call Lorrie Rasmussen at 319-938-2833 or Vivian Davis at 563-920-4567 for details.
Aquatic Center
INDEPENDENCE – Sunday is the last day that the Independence Aquatic Center, located at 602 5th Avenue SE, will be open during the 2021 season. Daily admission fees are $4 per swimmer and $2 per non-swimmer. Family swim is $3 per swimmer and $2 per non swimmer. They accept cash, check (for the amount only), and credit card as payment. Remaining hours this season are Wednesday – Friday, open swim from 12 to 6 p.m. and family swim from 6:30 to 8 p.m.; and Saturday – Sunday, open swim from 12 to 6 p.m. Questions? Call 319-334-7464.
Monday, Aug. 23
Maker Monday (Virtual)
Join the Independence Public Library for this family-friendly craft program at 10:30 a.m.! Pick up a craft kit at the circulation desk. To join in, use the link found on the library website or Facebook page, or in the enewsletter.
Book Discussion
INDEPENDENCE – Interested in conversation and interaction? Join the Independence Public Library at 6:30 p.m. to discuss When the World Was Young by Elizabeth Gaffney.
Tuesday, Aug. 24
Cupcakes with Cops
INDEPENDENCE – Come join local law enforcement officers and Building Directions for Families (BDF) for games, fun, and sweet treats from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at First Ward Park (by the courthouse). Free for everyone! This is a great opportunity for to meet local law enforcement.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the second and fourth Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 to join.
Wednesday, Aug. 25
Magic Show with Rick Eugene
INDEPENDENCE – Join the Independence Public Library at 2 p.m. for some laughs and mind-boggling feats with magician Rick Eugene. Registration is required due to attendance restrictions.
Brandon/Lamont Food Pantry
BRANDON/LAMONT – The mobile food pantry will be in Brandon from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Brandon Community Center, 802 Main Street. The mobile food pantry will be in Lamont from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the fire station, 644 Bush Street. Enter the alley behind the legion hall to pick up your food. Questions about the Lamont event? Call Kay Hoffman at 319-361-8100. For either event, bring your ID to sign in and your own bags or boxes to pack your food. You may attend one mobile food pantry per month. Held the fourth Wednesday of the month in Brandon and Lamont.
Thursday, Aug. 26
Outdoor Story Time
INDEPENDENCE – This event will be held in the green space outside the Independence Public Library at 9:30 a.m. If the weather doesn’t cooperate, the event will move indoors to the Community Room.
Friday, Aug. 27
Hot Dog Fridays
Aug. 28-29
Quasqueton Area Museum
Sunday, Aug. 29
Rowley Historical Society
Tuesday, Aug. 31
Writers’ Group
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Area Writers’ Group provides a community for writers to share their works and encourage one another. Join in person at 6 p.m. to share your writing and discuss new ideas!
Wednesday, Sept. 1
Buchanan Co. Conservatives
INDEPENDENCE – Join the Buchanan County Conservatives for the monthly meeting at Bill’s Pizza & Smokehouse from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. In addition to enjoying lunch, attendees learn about and discuss issues at the local, state, and national levels.
Thursday, Sept. 2
Calico Cut Ups
INDEPENDENCE – The Calico Cut Ups Quilt Guild meets the first Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 512 2nd Street NE. Contact Judy Scott at 319-327-1700 for more information.
Friday, Sept. 3
Hot Dog Fridays
Sept. 4-5
Quasqueton Area Museum
Sunday, Sept. 5
Rowley Historical Society
Tuesday, Sept 7
Legion Auxiliary Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – The Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Auxiliary Unit 30 regular meeting will be held the first Tuesday of the month at 5:30 p.m. at The Crowbar.
Legion Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – The Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Post 30, located at 205 2nd Street NE, announces that its regular monthly meetings are held on the first Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. In case of a holiday on the regular date, the meeting will be moved to the following Tuesday. If you have questions, call Kermit Abshire at 319-215-9362.
Sept. 8, 9, and 11
Hunter Education Safety Classes
INDEPENDENCE – Hunter safety classes are scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, September 8 and 9, from 7 to 9 p.m., and on Saturday, September 11, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Buchanan County Wildlife, 2552 Pine Creek Avenue, Independence. Class size is limited to 60 people. To purchase an Iowa hunting license, you must have a certificate showing you have completed a hunter education course. The minimum age for certification is 12 years. The class is mandatory for hunters born after January 1, 1972. Registration must be done online at www.iowadnr.gov. Click on Iowa Hunter Education Classroom Course and search for September 11, 2021, Buchanan County Wildlife Association. In you are unable to sign up online, you must be present at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 8. On Saturday, the training will be outside most of the day. Dress for the weather – rain or shine. Bring a lunch. Contact Ken Aarhus at 319-327-0141 for more information.
Thursday, Sept. 9
VFW Post 2440
INDEPENDENCE – VFW Post 2440 and VFW Auxiliary Unit 2440 in Independence meets the second Thursday of the month. Supper starts at 6 p.m., followed by a meeting at 7 or 7:30 p.m. For more information, contact the Post at 319-334-4619.
Friday, Sept. 10
Hot Dog Fridays
