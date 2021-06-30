Email your calendar items and updates to news@bulletinjournal.com.
Wednesday, June 30
Stories for YOU @ 2 (Virtual)
This Independence Public Library story time is for all ages! Starting at 2 p.m., join guest reader Nikki Barth on Facebook for some fun, fabulous stories for the entire family. Gather around, listen, and enjoy. To attend this event, go to the library’s Facebook page. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call the library at 319-334-2470.
Starting July 1
Tour of Walter House (Virtual)
The Independence Public Library travels to Cedar Rock State Park for a virtual tour of the Walter House with Katie Hund, park manager. Explore parts of this unique home from the comfort of your own home, and learn about how Frank Lloyd Wright designed nearly everything in this iconic structure. Overlooking the Wapsipinicon River, this is a local destination not to be missed! A link to the video will be provided on the library website, Facebook page, and enewsletter.
Thursday, July 1
Outdoor Story Time
INDEPENDENCE – Story time is an introduction to the magic of books and reading. Have fun with rhymes, stories, and movements! This Independence Public Library event will be held in the green space outside the library at 9:30 a.m. A decision to cancel will be made by 8:30 a.m. in the event of inclement weather and will be posted on the library website and social media pages.
Bingo in Hazleton
HAZLETON – The Hazleton Commercial Club will host Bingo on July 1. Early bird games begin at 6:30 p.m. with regular games beginning at approximately 7 p.m. If you have not received the COVID vaccine, please wear a mask and adhere to social distancing. The Archery Club from the high school is providing lunch for the evening. If members wish to help out with this lunch, please contact Jennifer Dettbarn. No outside food or beverages, please.
Calico Cut Ups
INDEPENDENCE – The Calico Cut Ups Quilt Guild meets the first Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 512 2nd Street NE. Contact Judy Scott at 319-327-1700 for more information.
July 1-31
Summer Book Bingo
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library is hosting Summer Book Bingo, with cards for children and for teens and adults. Completing five squares in a row will enter you in the drawing for a prize! Pick up your Bingo card at the library starting July 1, or view the cards on the library website. Completed Bingos may be submitted either in paper form or the online form found on the website.
Friday, July 2
Fitness Friday (Virtual)
The Independence Public Library is joined by guest instructor Janet Buls of NEI3A at 8 a.m.! Join online and find a new way to stay active! A link to the video will be provided on the library website, Facebook page, and enewsletter.
Saturday, July 3
VFW Breakfast
INDEPENDENCE – VFW Post 2440 and VFW Auxiliary Unit 2440 will be hosting a Star Spangled Banner breakfast at the VFW Post, 128 3rd Avenue NE, from 6 to 8 a.m. or so. They plan to serve eggs, ham, sausage, and a beverage for $5. Dine in or carry out. Support your local veterans before heading out to celebrate Independence Day.
Community Band Concert
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Community Band will play its first concert of the season following the Fourth of July parade at approximately 11:15 a.m. at Riverwalk Park. Students and adults from the area who play an instrument are invited to join the band. Rehearsals are being held on Thursday evenings in the band room at Independence Junior/Senior High School from 7 to 9 p.m. Any questions concerning the band may be directed to Myron Mikita at mmikita@boscocatholic.org or at 319-296-1692.
Talent Show
INDEPENDENCE – IACT is hosting a talent show at Celebrate Indee at Riverwalk Park from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. on the basketball court. Please bring your lawn chairs. Participating will be a jazzy clarinet player, a classical pianist, and some very talented singers, as well. Free will donations will be graciously accepted. Come out to see some local talent and support your community theater!
July 3-4
Quasqueton Area Museum
QUASQUETON – Take a road trip into the past. Explore how local Iowans have lived, worked, and played through the years. The Quasqueton Area Museum is open every Saturday and Sunday from Memorial Day Weekend through Labor Day from 1 to 3 p.m., and by appointment by calling 319-318-2007. Finder’s TEXACO Station and the three floors of the bank building are handicap accessible and offer many hands-on activities for the young at heart. Free admission.
July 3-5
Library Closed
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library will be closed all day Saturday through Monday for the Fourth of July holiday. The library will return to normal hours of 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 6.
Sunday, July 4
Rowley Historical Society
ROWLEY – The Rowley Historical Society will be closed for the Fourth of July holiday.
Starting July 5
Artist Spotlight (Virtual)
The Independence Public Library presents Artist Spotlights this summer, featuring local artisans and their handiwork. This week’s spotlight is on John Decker and his craft of pen-and-ink drawings. Watch as John shares some of his previous works and talks about his inspiration for his colorful art! A link to the video will be provided on the library website, Facebook page, and enewsletter.
Tuesday, July 6
Color and Camouflage (Virtual)
The Independence Public Library hosts Roy Behrens, author, artist, and emeritus professor of graphic design and design history, for a virtual presentation on color and camouflage, “Nature, Art, and Camouflage: Duplicitous Uses of Color.” This talk is an illustrated overview of the duplicitous functions of color in animals, plants, and other natural forms, as well as by people in everyday life. It also discusses why artists, designers, and architects – beginning with WWI – were widely assumed to be experts at “fooling the eye.” Get the link for the 6:30 p.m. Zoom program in the weekly enewsletter or by visiting the library website
Legion Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – The Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Post 30, located at 205 2nd Street NE, announces that its regular monthly meetings are held on the first Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. In case of a holiday on the regular date, the meeting will be moved to the following Tuesday. If you have questions, call Kermit Abshire at 319-215-9362.
Wednesday, July 7
Buchanan Co. Conservatives
INDEPENDENCE – Join the Buchanan County Conservatives for the group’s monthly meeting at Bill’s Pizza & Smokehouse from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. In addition to enjoying lunch, attendees learn about and discuss issues at the local, state, and national levels.
Thursday, July 8
Outdoor Story Time
INDEPENDENCE – Story time is an introduction to the magic of books and reading. This Independence Public Library event will be held in the green space outside the library at 9:30 a.m. A decision to cancel will be made by 8:30 a.m. in the event of inclement weather and will be posted on the library website and social media pages.
VFW Post 2440
INDEPENDENCE – VFW Post 2440 and VFW Auxiliary Unit 2440 in Independence meets the second Thursday of the month. Supper starts at 6 p.m., followed by a meeting at 7 or 7:30 p.m. For more information, contact the Post at 319-334-4619.
Starting July 8
Floral Arranging (Virtual)
Casey Allen, owner of The Trendy Tulip in Independence, joins the Independence Public Library for this virtual program, providing her tips and tricks for using color to create floral arrangements. Watch as she showcases one of her most requested floral arrangements, and get ideas for your own home! A link to the video will be provided on the library website, Facebook page, and enewsletter.
Friday, July 9
Fitness Friday (Virtual)
The Independence Public Library is joined by guest instructors from BCHC at 8 a.m.! Join online and find a new way to stay active! A link to the video will be provided on the library website, Facebook page, and enewsletter.
Minecraft Online at Home (Virtual)
Join TJ from Network Nirvana for some online gaming from your home. This summer’s program includes the Season of the Safari, with new dungeons, vaults, and more in ArkoneuxOnline! A personal Minecraft account and registration are required. This Independence Public Library program, which takes place from 1 to 4 p.m., is appropriate for students in grades 5-12.
Saturday, July 10
Community Band Concert
Jesup – The Independence Community Band will play its second concert of the season at the Farmer’s Day celebration in Jesup starting at approximately 12:30 p.m. Rehearsals are being held on Thursday evenings in the band room at Independence Junior/Senior High School from 7 to 9 p.m. Any questions concerning the band may be directed to Myron Mikita at mmikita@boscocatholic.org or at 319-296-1692.
July 10-11
Quasqueton Area Museum
QUASQUETON –The Quasqueton Area Museum is open every Saturday and Sunday from Memorial Day Weekend through Labor Day from 1 to 3 p.m., and by appointment by calling 319-318-2007.
Sunday, July 11
Rowley Historical Society
ROWLEY – The Rowley Historical Society is open on Sundays from 12 to 2 p.m. from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend. The venue is also open by appointment. Call Lorrie Rasmussen at 319-938-2833 or Vivian Davis at 563-920-4567 for details.
July 11-17
Tale of the Rainbow Lizard (Virtual)
Join the Independence Public Library and the Traveling Lantern Theatre Company for this virtual story of Pablo Del Peacock and Monique Gecko. Every morning, Monique Gecko arrives to the portrait studio a different color, and Pablo Del Peacock has to start all over again! With the help of his friend, Fatima Flamingo, he begins the search for answers. A link will be provided on the library website on July 11, and the password will come through an enewsletter or by request.
Monday, July 12
Maker Monday (Virtual)
Join the Independence Public Library at 10:30 a.m. for this family-friendly craft program! Pick up a craft kit at the circulation desk and follow along. To join in, use the link found on the library website, Facebook page, or enewsletter.
Tuesday, July 13
Teen Crafternoon with Jill
INDEPENDENCE - The Independence Public Library partners with Jill Ridenour at 4 p.m. for a teen crafting event this summer! Join Jill as we create colorful beads together! This program is open to students entering grades 7-12, and registration is required. A liability waiver is also required prior to participation.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the second and fourth Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 to join.
Wednesday, July 14
Library Closed
INDEPENDENCE –The Independence Public Library will be closed for staff development. For more information, email iplprograms@gmail.com or call 319-334-2470.
Thursday, July 15
Outdoor Story Time
INDEPENDENCE – This Independence Public Library event will be held in the green space outside the library at 9:30 a.m. A decision to cancel will be made by 8:30 a.m. in the event of inclement weather and will be posted on the library website and social media pages.
3rd Thursday (Virtual)
In partnership with the Hoover Presidential Foundation, the Independence Public Library presents University of Oxford Lecturer Dr. Mary Cox and her program on Post WWI European Food Relief at 12 p.m. via Zoom. Registration is required for this event – access the link on the library website or Facebook page to register and receive the Zoom link.
Friday, July 16
Fitness Friday (Virtual)
The Independence Public Library is joined by guest instructor Janet Buls of NEI3A at 8 a.m.! A link to the video will be provided on the library website, Facebook page, and enewsletter.
July 17-18
Quasqueton Area Museum
QUASQUETON –The Quasqueton Area Museum is open every Saturday and Sunday from Memorial Day Weekend through Labor Day from 1 to 3 p.m., and by appointment by calling 319-318-2007.
Sunday, July 18
Community Band Concert
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Community Band will play its final concert of the season under the lights at Riverwalk Park at 8 p.m. Rehearsals are being held on Thursday evenings in the band room at Independence Junior/Senior High School from 7 to 9 p.m. Contact Myron Mikita at mmikita@boscocatholic.org or at 319-296-1692.
Rowley Historical Society
ROWLEY – The Rowley Historical Society is open on Sundays from 12 to 2 p.m. from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend. The venue is also open by appointment.
Monday, July 19
Buchanan Co. Historical Society
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Historical Society will meet at 7 p.m. at Heartland Acres near the theater area. Check out the group’s website www.buchanancountyhistory.com or Wapsi Mill on Facebook. For further information, call 319-334-4616.
Starting July 19
Virtual Artist Spotlight
The Independence Public Library presents Artist Spotlights this summer, featuring local artisans and their handiwork. This week’s spotlight is on Wanda Goins and her craft of rug-hooking. Watch as Wanda shares how she got started in this craft and talks about her many completed works. A link to the video will be provided on the library website, Facebook page, and enewsletter.
Tuesday, July 20
Summertime Salads with Dan & Lizzie (Virtual)
Dan & Lizzie Lake are back, via Zoom at 6:30 p.m., creating fresh salads and other tasty creations to enjoy this summer! Join the Independence Public Library for this virtual program sponsored by Fareway. A recording will be available. Get the link for the Zoom program in the weekly enewsletter or on the library website at www.independenceia.org/library. For more information, email iplprograms@gmail.com or call 319-334-2470.
Thursday, July 22
Outdoor Story Time
INDEPENDENCE –This Independence Public Library event will be held in the green space outside the library at 9:30 a.m. A decision to cancel will be made by 8:30 a.m. in the event of inclement weather and will be posted on the library website and social media pages.
Friday, July 23
Fitness Friday (Virtual)
The Independence Public Library is joined by guest instructors from BCHC at 8 a.m.! A link to the video will be provided on the library website, Facebook page, and enewsletter.
Minecraft Online at Home (Virtual)
From 1 to 4 p.m., join TJ from Network Nirvana for some online gaming from your home. This summer’s Independence Public Library program includes the Season of the Safari, with new dungeons, vaults, and more in ArkoneuxOnline! A personal Minecraft account and registration are required. Appropriate for students in grades 5-12.
Saturday, July 24
Garden Tours
INDEPENDENCE – Color is all around, and this includes outside the Independence Public Library in the butterfly garden and Lee Mansion garden. Join Buchanan County Master Gardeners for an in-person garden tour of these beautiful spaces this summer! Tour times are 2 and 3 p.m. Registration is required.
July 24-25
Quasqueton Area Museum
QUASQUETON –The Quasqueton Area Museum is open every Saturday and Sunday from Memorial Day Weekend through Labor Day from 1 to 3 p.m., and by appointment by calling 319-318-2007.
Sunday, July 25
Rowley Historical Society
ROWLEY – The Rowley Historical Society is open on Sundays from 12 to 2 p.m. from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend. The venue is also open by appointment.
Monday, July 26
Maker Monday (Virtual)
Join the Independence Public Library at 10:30 a.m. for this family-friendly craft program! Pick up a craft kit at the circulation desk and follow along. Use the link found on the library website, Facebook page, or enewsletter.
Book Discussion
INDEPENDENCE – Interested in conversation and interaction? Join the Independence Public Library at 6:30 p.m. to discuss The Language of Flowers by Vanessa Diffenbaugh. Registration is required for this in-person program.
Tuesday, July 27
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the second and fourth Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 to join.
Wednesday, July 28
Brandon/Lamont Food Pantry
BRANDON/LAMONT – The mobile food pantry will be in Brandon from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Brandon Community Center, 802 Main Street. The mobile food pantry will be in Lamont from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the fire station, 644 Bush Street. Enter the alley behind the legion hall to pick up your food. If you have any questions about the Lamont event, please call Kay Hoffman at 319-361-8100. For either event, bring your ID to sign in, and your own bags or boxes to pack your food. You may attend one mobile food pantry per month.
July 28-Aug. 31
Fantastic Foam Show (Virtual)
You’ll watch the invisible become visible, see the hair-raising VanDeGraf Generator, and learn the chemical secret of fabulous Fantastic Foam in this super special scien-tastic show! The Independence Public Library presents this video for your enjoyment through the end of August. A link will be provided on July 28 on the library website, Facebook page, or enewsletter.
Thursday, July 29
Outdoor Story Time
INDEPENDENCE –This Independence Public Library event will be held in the green space outside the library at 9:30 a.m. A decision to cancel will be made by 8:30 a.m. in the event of inclement weather and will be posted on the library website and social media pages.
Friday, July 30
Fitness Friday (Virtual)
The Independence Public Library is joined by guest instructors from BCHC at 8 a.m.! A link to the video will be provided on the library website, Facebook page, and enewsletter.
July 31- Aug. 1
Quasqueton Area Museum
QUASQUETON –The Quasqueton Area Museum is open every Saturday and Sunday from Memorial Day Weekend through Labor Day from 1 to 3 p.m., and by appointment by calling 319-318-2007.