Now Through July
The Mega Levitator Science Show (Virtual)
INDEPENDENCE – Fire on ice, floating objects, and explosions will attract you to the Mega Levitator! A marvelous display of the power of energy. Is it magic or is it science? Floating objects, fire on ice, lights, explosions…it’s worth checking out. A link will be provided on the website www.independenceia.org/library on June 17 and on the library’s Facebook page. Enjoy the video from now through the end of July.
Monday, June 29
Online Book Discussion (Virtual)
INDEPENDENCE – Interested in conversation and interaction? A virtual book discussion featuring The Call of the Wild begins at 6:30 p.m. Join the Independence Public Library via Zoom to discuss this book by Jack London. Enjoy the camaraderie of others and share your perspective and insights. To enter this Zoom book discussion, visit www.independenceia.org/library.
Tuesday, June 30
Perseverance to the Peak…Repeat
INDEPENDENCE – Teens – your chance to meet Jen Loeb, who has climbed Mt. Everest and the highest peaks on five other continents! Jen Loeb is from Jesup, Iowa, but she has climbed mountains all over the world, has conquered Mt. Everest, and is on track to complete the “seven summits” or the highest mountain on each continent. Find out about reaching your dreams and the power of perseverance. Starts at 2 p.m. Call 319-334-2470 for details.
From Iowa Farm to the Top of the World
INDEPENDENCE – A 6:30 p.m. session will be held at the Independence Public Library with Jen Loeb, who has climbed Mt. Everest and the highest peaks on five other continents! Call 319-334-2470 for details.
Wed., July 1
Buchanan County
Conservative Women
INDEPENDENCE – Buchanan County Conservative Women meet on the first Wednesday every month from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bill’s Pizza and Smokehouse. This group was formed to give women a conservative voice in the county as well as to become informed on issues concerning our country, our state, and our community. Please join them to discuss current topics in the news, get updates from our political representatives, and meet candidates competing for political offices at the federal, state, and local levels.
Saturday, July 4
VFW Breakfast
INDEPENDENCE – VFW Post 2440 and VFW Auxiliary Unit 2440 will be hosting a July 4 breakfast at the VFW Post, 128 3rd Avenue NE, from 7 to 11 a.m. They plan to serve eggs, ham, sausage, and a beverage for $5. Stop in and support your local veterans before heading out to celebrate Independence Day.
Monday, July 6
Legion Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – The Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Post 30, located at 205 2nd Street NE, holds regular meetings on the first Monday of the month at 7 p.m. If you have questions, call Kermit Abshire at 319-215-9362.
Tuesday, July 7
“Writing a Memoir” Workshop
Join the library at 6:30 p.m. for an author workshop led by award-winning Iowa author Betty Brandt Passick. She will guide participants through the process followed in writing her family’s book of history, We Are Eight, a Memoriam (2015). Registration is required. Contact the library at 319-334-2470 or iplprograms@gmail.com for more information.
Thursday, July 9
VFW Post 2440
INDEPENDENCE – VFW Post 2440 and VFW Auxiliary Unit 2440 in Independence are meeting again the second Thursday of the month. Supper starts at 6 p.m., followed by a meeting at 7 or 7:30 p.m. For more information, contact the Post at 319-334-4619. The VFW will be grilling steaks now through October.