Email your calendar items and updates to news@bulletinjournal.com.
July 17-18
Quasqueton Area Museum
QUASQUETON – Take a road trip into the past. Explore how local Iowans have lived, worked, and played through the years. The Quasqueton Area Museum is open every Saturday and Sunday from Memorial Day Weekend through Labor Day from 1 to 3 p.m., and by appointment by calling 319-318-2007. Finder’s TEXACO Station and the three floors of the bank building are handicap accessible and offer many hands-on activities for the young at heart. Free admission.
Sunday, July 18
Rowley Historical Society
ROWLEY – The Rowley Historical Society is open on Sundays from 12 to 2 p.m. from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend. The venue is also open by appointment. Call Lorrie Rasmussen at 319-938-2833 or Vivian Davis at 563-920-4567 for details.
Community Band Concert
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Community Band will play its final concert of the season under the lights at Riverwalk Park at 8 p.m.
Starting July 19
Virtual Artist Spotlight
The Independence Public Library presents Artist Spotlights this summer, featuring local artisans and their handiwork. This week’s spotlight is on Wanda Goins and her craft of rug-hooking. Watch as Wanda shares how she got started in this craft and talks about her many completed works. A link to the video will be provided on the library website, Facebook page, and enewsletter. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Monday, July 19
Historical Society
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Historical Society will meet at 7 p.m. at Heartland Acres near the theater area. Check out the group’s website at www.buchanancountyhistory.com or Wapsi Mill on Facebook. For further information, call 319-334-4616.
Tuesday, July 20
Summertime Salads with Dan & Lizzie (Virtual)
Dan & Lizzie Lake are back, via Zoom at 6:30 p.m., creating fresh salads and other tasty creations to enjoy this summer! Join the Independence Public Library for this virtual program sponsored by Fareway. A recording will be available. Get the link for the Zoom program in the weekly enewsletter or on the library website
Thursday, July 22
Outdoor Story Time
INDEPENDENCE – Story time is an introduction to the magic of books and reading. Have fun with rhymes, stories, and movements! This Independence Public Library event will be held in the green space outside the library at 9:30 a.m. A decision to cancel will be made by 8:30 a.m. in the event of inclement weather and will be posted on the library website and social media pages.
Rob Sand Townhall
INDEPENDENCE – Rob Sand, auditor of state, will hold a townhall from 3 to 4 p.m. at First Ward Park. Bring a lawn chair and listen to Auditor Sand talk about what the office has been up to and do some Q&A!
Friday, July 23
Fitness Friday (Virtual)
The Independence Public Library is joined by guest instructors from BCHC at 8 a.m.! Join online and find a new way to stay active! A link to the video will be provided on the library website, Facebook page, and enewsletter.
Minecraft Online at Home (Virtual)
From 1 to 4 p.m., join TJ from Network Nirvana for some online gaming from your home. This summer’s Independence Public Library program includes the Season of the Safari, with new dungeons, vaults, and more in ArkoneuxOnline! A personal Minecraft account and registration are required. This program is appropriate for students in grades 5-12.
Saturday, July 24
Tours with Master Gardeners
INDEPENDENCE – Color is all around, and this includes outside the Independence Public Library in the butterfly garden and Lee Mansion garden. Join Buchanan County Master Gardeners for an in-person garden tour of these beautiful spaces this summer! Tour times are 2 and 3 p.m. Registration is required.
July 24-25
Quasqueton Area Museum
QUASQUETON – The Quasqueton Area Museum is open every Saturday and Sunday from Memorial Day Weekend through Labor Day from 1 to 3 p.m., and by appointment by calling 319-318-2007.
Sunday, July 25
Rowley Historical Society
ROWLEY – The Rowley Historical Society is open on Sundays from 12 to 2 p.m. from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend. The venue is also open by appointment.
Monday, July 26
Maker Monday (Virtual)
Join the Independence Public Library at 10:30 a.m. for this family-friendly craft program! Pick up a craft kit at the circulation desk and follow along. Use the link found on the library website, Facebook page, or enewsletter.
Brandon/Lamont Food Pantry
BRANDON/LAMONT – Due to RAGBRAI, the mobile food pantry will be in Brandon from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Brandon Community Center, 802 Main Street. The mobile food pantry will be in Lamont from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the fire station, 644 Bush Street. Enter the alley behind the legion hall to pick up your food. If you have any questions about the Lamont event, please call Kay Hoffman at 319-361-8100. For either event, bring your ID to sign in, and your own bags or boxes to pack your food. You may attend one mobile food pantry per month.
Book Discussion
INDEPENDENCE – Interested in conversation and interaction? Join the Independence Public Library at 6:30 p.m. to discuss The Language of Flowers by Vanessa Diffenbaugh. Registration is required for this in-person program. Email iplprograms@gmail.com.
Tuesday, July 27
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the second and fourth Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 to join.
July 28-Aug. 31
Fantastic Foam Show (Virtual)
You’ll watch the invisible become visible, see the hair-raising VanDeGraf Generator, and learn the chemical secret of fabulous Fantastic Foam in this super special scien-tastic show! The Independence Public Library presents this video for your enjoyment through the end of August. A link will be provided on July 28 on the library website, Facebook page, or enewsletter.
Thursday, July 29
Outdoor Story Time
INDEPENDENCE – This Independence Public Library event will be held in the green space outside the library at 9:30 a.m. A decision to cancel will be made by 8:30 a.m. in the event of inclement weather and will be posted on the library website and social media pages.
Friday, July 30
Fitness Friday (Virtual)
The Independence Public Library is joined by guest instructors from BCHC at 8 a.m.!
Saturday, July 31
Relay For Life Golf
INDEPENDENCE – Buchanan County Relay For Life’s 15th annual golf tournament will be held at Three Elms Golf Course starting with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. Call Three Elms at 319-334-4235 for details and to register your team.
July 31- Aug. 1
Quasqueton Area Museum
QUASQUETON – The Quasqueton Area Museum is open every Saturday and Sunday from Memorial Day Weekend through Labor Day from 1 to 3 p.m., and by appointment by calling 319-318-2007.
Sunday, Aug. 1
Rowley Historical Society
ROWLEY – The Rowley Historical Society is open on Sundays from 12 to 2 p.m. from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend. The venue is also open by appointment.
Tuesday, Aug. 3
Legion Auxiliary Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – The Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Auxiliary Unit 30 regular meeting will be held the first Tuesday of the month at 5:30 p.m. at The Crowbar.
Legion Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – The Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Post 30, located at 205 2nd Street NE, announces that its regular monthly meetings are held on the first Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. In case of a holiday on the regular date, the meeting will be moved to the following Tuesday. If you have questions, call Kermit Abshire at 319-215-9362.
Wednesday, Aug. 4
Buchanan Co. Conservatives
INDEPENDENCE – Join the Buchanan County Conservatives for the group’s monthly meeting at Bill’s Pizza & Smokehouse from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. In addition to enjoying lunch, attendees learn about and discuss issues at the local, state, and national levels.
Thursday, Aug. 5
Calico Cut Ups
INDEPENDENCE – The Calico Cut Ups Quilt Guild meets the first Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 512 2nd Street NE. Contact Judy Scott at 319-327-1700 for more information.
Aug. 7-8
Quasqueton Area Museum
QUASQUETON – The Quasqueton Area Museum is open every Saturday and Sunday from Memorial Day Weekend through Labor Day from 1 to 3 p.m., and by appointment by calling 319-318-2007.
Sunday, Aug. 8
Rowley Historical Society
ROWLEY – The Rowley Historical Society is open on Sundays from 12 to 2 p.m. from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend. The venue is also open by appointment.
Tuesday, Aug. 10
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the second and fourth Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE.
Thursday, Aug. 12
VFW Post 2440
INDEPENDENCE – VFW Post 2440 and VFW Auxiliary Unit 2440 in Independence meets the second Thursday of the month. Supper starts at 6 p.m., followed by a meeting at 7 or 7:30 p.m. For more information, contact the Post at 319-334-4619.
Aug. 14-15
Quasqueton Area Museum
QUASQUETON – The Quasqueton Area Museum is open every Saturday and Sunday from Memorial Day Weekend through Labor Day from 1 to 3 p.m., and by appointment by calling 319-318-2007.
Sunday, Aug. 15
Rowley Historical Society
ROWLEY – The Rowley Historical Society is open on Sundays from 12 to 2 p.m. from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend. The venue is also open by appointment.