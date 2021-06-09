Email your calendar items and updates to news@bulletinjournal.com.
Going on Now
Unicorns Program (Virtual)
Not everything at the city zoo is as it seems. Two curious kids take a closer look and discover what they believe is a unicorn. But unicorns aren’t real…or are they? Watch this fun fantasy adventure with the Independence Public Library and see where the story takes you! A link is available on the library’s website or Facebook page, or sent in the enewsletter. Ends August 31. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Artist Spotlight (Virtual)
The Independence Public Library presents Artist Spotlights this summer, featuring local artisans and their handiwork. This week’s spotlight is on Maud Bentley and her craft of quilting! Watch as Maud shares about how she got started in this craft and talks about her use of color in her quilted projects. A link to the video is on the library website or Facebook page.
Wednesday, June 9
Stories for YOU @ 2 (Virtual)
This Independence Public Library story time is for all ages! Starting at 2 p.m., join the library’s guest reader, Jane Fischels, on Facebook for some fun, fabulous stories for the entire family. Gather around, listen, and enjoy. To attend this event, go to the library’s Facebook page.
Library Closing Early
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library will close at 5 p.m. for staff development. For more information, call 319-334-2470.
Thursday, June 10
Online Story Time (Virtual)
Join the Independence Public Library at 9:30 a.m. for Online Story Time on Facebook. Have fun with rhymes, stories, and movements! To attend, see the library website or Facebook page for a link.
Community Band
INDEPENDENCE – After a one-year hiatus due to the coronavirus, the Independence Community Band will hold a practice session at 7 p.m. in the band room at the junior/senior high school. If there is a good response to the call for musicians, the band will perform on Monday, July 5, at Riverwalk Park in the late morning or early afternoon. For more information, call 319-334-3030.
VFW Post 2440
INDEPENDENCE – VFW Post 2440 and VFW Auxiliary Unit 2440 in Independence meets the second Thursday of the month. Supper starts at 6 p.m., followed by a meeting at 7 or 7:30 p.m. For more information, contact the Post at 319-334-4619.
Friday, June 11
Fitness Friday (Virtual)
The Independence Public Library is joined by guest instructor Jackie Heinz, owner of Heinz Academy! Join online at 8 a.m. and find a new way to stay active! A link to the video will be provided on the library’s website and Facebook page, and in the enewsletter.
ARC Blood Drive
QUASQUETON – An American Red Cross blood drive will be held by Quasqueton Emergency Services at Quasqueton City Hall from 12:30 to 5 p.m. Visit RedCrossBlood.org to schedule an appointment.
Friday Night Live
INDEPENDENCE – The first Independence Area Chamber of Commerce Friday Night Live for the summer will be from 6 to 10 p.m. in Riverwalk Park. The free event will be family friendly. Chocolate Crackers from Waterloo will be the musical entertainment. T & T BBQ and Catering will be selling their fantastic Southern BBQ, and the Peppy’s Ice Cream truck will be on hand for desserts. This event is sponsored in part by Cedar Valley Hospice and Independence Plumbing Heating and Cooling.
Saturday, June 12
Community Shred Day
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library is teaming up with local sponsor BankIowa from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. for a community shred day. Individuals may bring no more than five boxes of documents to the Falcon Civic Center parking lot, 1305 5th Ave NE, to be shredded free of charge. Three-ring binders and trash not accepted. Shredding documents is key in preventing identity theft. Use this opportunity to destroy unneeded personal documents that include personal information, Social Security numbers, and/or financial information.
Sunday, June 13
Rowley Historical Society
ROWLEY – The Rowley Historical Society is open on Sundays from 12 to 2 p.m. from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend. The venue is also open by appointment. Call Lorrie Rasmussen at 319-938-2833 or Vivian Davis at 563-920-4567 for details.
Lee Mansion Open House
INDEPENDENCE – Lee Mansion will be open from 12 to 4 p.m. in honor of Flag Day (June 14). Come see all of the new restorations.
Monday, June 14
Colorful Baking
INDEPENDENCE – Teens, join the Independence Public Library at 4 p.m. for an exploration in color and baked goods with Hermione! Learn new techniques for cake decorating. This program is open to students entering grades 7-12, and registration is required.
Starting June 15
Planter Design and How-To (Virtual)
The Independence Public Library is joined by Blands Flower Shop & Gifts for this video program detailing the ways to choose, plan, and enjoy your planters all season long! Watch as they share information about the best location and the best plant choices for your setup, and be inspired for the rest of the summer! A link to the video will be provided on the library website or Facebook page, and in the enewsletter.
June 16 – Aug. 31
Fire & Ice Show (Virtual)
See fire light up in different beautiful colors, the freezing magic of liquid nitrogen, and learn how to make smoke appear like a genie out of a bottle! The Independence Public Library presents this video through the end of August. A link will be provided on June 16 on the library website or Facebook page, and in the enewsletter.
Wednesday, June 16
Stories for YOU @ 2 (Virtual)
Starting at 2 p.m., join the library’s guest high school reader on Facebook for some fun, fabulous stories for the entire family.
Thursday, June 17
Online Story Time (Virtual)
Join the Independence Public at 9:30 a.m. for Online Story Time on Facebook.
Forget-Me-Not Fundraiser
INDEPENDENCE – Cedar Valley Hospice is holding a Forget-Me-Not fundraiser from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Heartland Acres, 2600 Swan Lake Boulevard in Independence. Tickets are $25 each, and guests receive a Forget-Me-Not plant kit. The agenda includes lunch, entertainment, a silent auction, and a short program. All proceeds benefit services offered to the community through Cedar Valley Hospice. To register, call Shannon Melcher at 319-272-2002 or visit www.cvhospice.org. RSVP by June 10. For more information, email smelcher@cvhospice.org.
3rd Thursday (Virtual)
In partnership with the Hoover Presidential Foundation, the Independence Public Library presents retired professor Dr. Steve Coon for this month’s program, “Clearing the Static: Herbert Hoover and Early Radio Regulation,” at 6 p.m. via Zoom. Registration is required.
Friday, June 18
Fitness Friday (Virtual)
The Independence Public Library is joined by guest instructor Brian and friends at Prairie Hills! Join online at 8 a.m.
Minecraft Online (Virtual)
Join TJ from Network Nirvana from 1 to 4 p.m. for some online gaming from home. This summer’s program includes the Season of the Safari, with new dungeons, vaults, and more in ArkoneuxOnline! A personal Minecraft account and registration are required. This Independence Public Library program is appropriate for students in grades 5-12.
Sunday, June 20
Rowley Historical Society
ROWLEY – The Rowley Historical Society is open on Sundays from 12 to 2 p.m. from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend. Also open by appointment.
Monday, June 21
Maker Monday (Virtual)
Join the Independence Public Library at 10:30 a.m. for this family-friendly craft program! Pick up a craft kit at the circulation desk and follow along. Use the link found on the library website or Facebook page, or sent in the enewsletter.
Artist Spotlight (Virtual)
The Independence Public Library presents Artist Spotlights this summer, featuring local artisans and their handiwork. This week’s spotlight is on Sara Sheets and her paintings! Watch as Sara shares about how she got started in this craft and talks about her many crafty interests. A link to the video will be provided on the library website and Facebook page, and in the enewsletter.
Tuesday, June 22
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the second and fourth Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 to join.
Wednesday, June 23
Stories for YOU @ 2 (Virtual)
Starting at 2 p.m., join the library’s guest reader, Mayor Bonita Davis, on Facebook for some fun, fabulous stories for the entire family.
Brandon/Lamont Food Pantry
BRANDON/LAMONT – The mobile food pantry will be in Brandon from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Brandon Community Center, 802 Main Street. The mobile food pantry will be in Lamont from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the fire station, 644 Bush Street. Enter the alley behind the legion hall to pick up your food. If you have any questions about the Lamont event, please call Kay Hoffman at 319-361-8100. For either event, you need to bring your ID to sign in, and your own bags or boxes to pack your food. You may attend one mobile food pantry per month.
Thursday, June 24
Online Story Time (Virtual)
Join the Independence Public at 9:30 a.m. for Online Story Time on Facebook.
Whispering Butterﬂy Release
INDEPENDENCE – Reiﬀ Family Center invites the public to the third annual whispering butterfly release to be held at 6 p.m. at Riverwalk Park. Attendees may release a butterﬂy in memory of a family member, or just make a wish and watch it ﬂutter away. To make sure you are able to receive a butterﬂy, please call 319-334-2501 to make a reservation.
Writers’ Group
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Area Writers’ Group provides a community for writers to share their works and encourage one another. Join in person at the Independence Public Library at 6 p.m. to share your writing and discuss new ideas! Registration is required.
Friday, June 25
Fitness Friday (Virtual)
The Independence Public Library is joined by guest instructor Ben Pernick for a Music and Movement workout! Join online at 8 a.m.
Saturday, June 26
Pajama Online Story Time (Virtual)
Story time is an introduction to the magic of books and reading. Join the Independence Public Library for Online Story Time on Facebook at 7 p.m., and be sure to wear your pajamas! Have fun with rhymes, stories, and movements! To attend this event, go to the library website or Facebook page for a link.
Sunday, June 27
Rowley Historical Society
ROWLEY – The Rowley Historical Society is open on Sundays from 12 to 2 p.m. from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend. Also open by appointment.
Monday, June 28
Book Discussion
INDEPENDENCE – Interested in conversation and interaction? Come to the Independence Public Library at 6:30 p.m. to discuss “Kitchens of the Great Midwest”by J. Ryan Stradal. Join in and share your thoughts on this novel! Registration is required.
Skittle Art Project
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library wants YOU to show off your art skills and create a masterpiece using Skittles and glue! Pick up a Skittle art kit and create a colorful scene of your choice! Return your canvas to the library by Saturday, July 24, to be featured in a library display. Photos will be posted on Facebook, and the community’s favorite project will be awarded a prize basket! One kit per family, please.
Indee Mobile Food Pantry
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence mobile food pantry will be held from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Prairie Lakes Church, 2320 Iowa Avenue. You may attend just one mobile pantry per month. Bring your ID to sign in, and your own bags or boxes to pack your food. If you have questions, call the Independence Area Food Pantry at 319-327-0542. The mobile food pantry is a service of the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.
June 28 – July 4
Nifty Tricks/Colorful Stories (Virtual)
Jay and Leslie bring the fun with juggling, color themed stories, and lots of laughs in this program! The Independence Public Library is proud to partner with Jay and Leslie to bring you this fun show, available for just one week! A link will be provided on June 28 on the library website or Facebook page, or sent in the enewsletter.
Tuesday, June 29
Dan & Lizzie (Virtual)
Starting at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom, Dan and Lizzie Lake will share their expertise and create a meal, including homemade salsa and fajitas! Join this virtual program sponsored by Fareway. A recording of this program will be available. Get the link for the Zoom program on the library website or in the weekly enewsletter.
Wednesday, June 30
Stories for YOU @ 2 (Virtual)
Starting at 2 p.m., join the library’s guest reader, Nikki Barth, on Facebook for some fun, fabulous stories for the entire family.