Saturday, July 31
Relay For Life Golf
INDEPENDENCE – Buchanan County Relay For Life 15th annual golf tournament will be held at Three Elms Golf Course starting with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. Call Three Elms Golf course at 319-334-4235 for details and to register your team.
July 31-Aug. 1
Quasqueton Area Museum
QUASQUETON – The Quasqueton Area Museum is open every Saturday and Sunday from Memorial Day Weekend through Labor Day from 1 to 3 p.m., and by appointment by calling 319-318-2007. Free admission.
Sunday, Aug. 1
Rowley Historical Society
ROWLEY – The Rowley Historical Society is open on Sundays from 12 to 2 p.m. from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend. The venue is also open by appointment. Call Lorrie Rasmussen at 319-938-2833 or Vivian Davis at 563-920-4567 for details.
Stanley Ice Cream Social
STANLEY – The Stanley Fire Department and EMS will be hosting their annual ice cream social from 4:30 to 7 p.m. They will be serving a choice of ribeye sandwich, hamburger, or hotdog meals with a bag of chips, drink, pie, and a cup of homemade ice cream. Dine in at the fire station, or carryout available. Proceeds go to support the Stanley Fire Department and EMS.
Tuesday, Aug. 3
Skittle Art Project Voting
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library wants YOU to vote on these creative masterpieces made of Skittles. Voting ends August 3. Check them out at the library and/or on Facebook and vote! Vote each time you come to the library. The winner gets a creativity prize basket! For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Legion Auxiliary Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – The Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Auxiliary Unit 30 regular meeting will be held the first Tuesday of the month at 5:30 p.m. at The Crowbar.
Legion Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – The Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Post 30, located at 205 2nd Street NE, announces that its regular monthly meetings are held on the first Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. In case of a holiday on the regular date, the meeting will be moved to the following Tuesday. If you have questions, call Kermit Abshire at 319-215-9362.
Wednesday, Aug. 4
Buchanan Co. Conservatives
INDEPENDENCE – Join the Buchanan County Conservatives for a monthly meeting at Bill’s Pizza & Smokehouse from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. In addition to lunch, attendees learn about and discuss issues at the local, state, and national levels.
Thursday, Aug. 5
Outdoor Story Time
INDEPENDENCE – Story time is an introduction to the magic of books and reading. Have fun with rhymes, stories, and movements! This event will be held in the green space outside the Independence Public Library at 9:30 a.m. If the weather doesn’t cooperate, the event will move indoors to the Community Room.
Calico Cut Ups
INDEPENDENCE – The Calico Cut Ups Quilt Guild meets the first Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 512 2nd Street NE. Contact Judy Scott at 319-327-1700 for more information.
Friday, Aug. 6
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome. COVID-19 precautions are in place.
Aug. 6-8
Brandon Days
BRANDON – The annual Brandon Days celebration will be held Friday-Sunday, August 6-8. The theme is “The Roaring 20s.” Events begin at 6 p.m. on Friday night with a beer garden, inflatables in the park, a bags tournament, and music. On Saturday, there will be food, a big ball tournament, the 13th annual tractorcade, a parade, music, a horseshoe tournament, inflatables in the park, face painting, balloon creations, a pulled pork plate dinner, cash and carry items for sale, an auction and raffle, and a dance with live music and a beer garden. The celebration concludes on Sunday with a car cruise.
Saturday, Aug. 7
Reading/Bingo Deadline
INDEPENDENCE – The deadline to turn in summer reading program logs and winning summer Bingo cards is August 7. Turn in reading logs at the library or complete entering your information on Beanstack. Bingos may be turned in at the library in paper form, or use the online submission found on the library website.
Aug. 7-8
Sunday, Aug. 8
Monday, Aug. 9
Maker Monday (Virtual)
Join the Independence Public Library at 10:30 a.m. for this family-friendly craft program! Pick up a craft kit at the circulation desk. To join in, use the link found on the website or Facebook page.
Tuesday, Aug. 10
Community Blood Drive
INDEPENDENCE – Save local lives through the Buchanan County Community Blood Drive, hosted in the Wellness Studios at Buchanan County Health Center (BCHC), 1600 1st Street E, and facilitated by LifeServe Blood Center, the sole supplier of blood and blood products to BCHC. Blood donated with LifeServe will stay in the area. LifeServe doesn’t collect blood in a community unless that blood will help the local medical center or hospital. Hours are 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800-287-4903.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the second and fourth Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 to join.
Wednesday, Aug. 11
Library Closing Early
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library will close at 5 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 12
Outdoor Story Time
INDEPENDENCE – This event will be held in the green space outside the Independence Public Library at 9:30 a.m. If the weather doesn’t cooperate, the event will move the story time indoors to the Community Room.
VFW Post 2440
INDEPENDENCE – VFW Post 2440 and VFW Auxiliary Unit 2440 in Independence meets the second Thursday of the month. Supper starts at 6 p.m., followed by a meeting at 7 or 7:30 p.m. For more information, call 319-334-4619.
Friday, Aug. 13
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome.
Minecraft Online at Home (Virtual)
Join TJ from Network Nirvana for some online gaming from your home from 1 to 4 p.m. This summer’s Independence Public Library program includes the Season of the Safari, with new dungeons, vaults, and more in ArkoneuxOnline! A personal Minecraft account and registration required. Appropriate for students in grades 5-12.
Aug. 14-15
Sunday, Aug. 15
