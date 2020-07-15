Email your calendar items and updates to news@bulletinjournal.com.
Wednesday, July 15
Absolute Science Laser Show (Virtual)
Join Toto Johnson for a spectacular laser show! Pink Ink, Singing Pipes, Fire Waterfalls, Chemical Reactions, and our Class 4 High Powered Burning LASER are all waiting for you in this Spectacular Science Show! Independence Public Library presents this video for your enjoyment through the months of July and August. A link will be provided on the website on July 15, on the IPL Facebook page, or by request. For more information, email iplprograms@gmail.com, call the library at 319-334-2470, or visit www.independenceia.org/library.
Stories for YOU @ 2 (Virtual)
This Independence Public Library story time is for all ages! At 2 p.m., join the library’s guest reader on Facebook Live for some fun, fabulous stories for the entire family. Gather around, listen, and enjoy. To attend this event, go to the library’s Facebook page.
Thursday, July 16
Online Story Time (Virtual)
Story time is an introduction to the magic of books and reading. Join the Independence Public Library’s children’s librarian at 9:30 a.m. for Online Story Time on Facebook Live. Have fun with rhymes, stories, and movements! To attend this event, go to the library’s Facebook page.
Friday, July 17
Fitness Friday (Virtual)
The Independence Public Library is joined by guest instructors for Fitness Fridays this July starting at 8 a.m. Join us online each Friday for a variety of workouts and find new ways to stay active. Each week, our Facebook page and website will be updated with more information about that Friday’s workout. Information will also be provided in the weekly enewsletter, the Library Link.
Monday, July 20
Buchanan County Historical Society
INDEPENDENCE – The next regular meeting of the Buchanan County Historical Society will be held on Monday, July 20, at 7 p.m. at Heartland Acres near the theater area. Check out the Historical Society website www.buchanancountyhistory.com or Wapsi Mill on Facebook. For further information, call 319-334-4616. Regular meetings are held on the third Monday of most months.
Tuesday, July 21
Easy Breakfast Prep for Teens (Virtual)
Breakfast can be the hardest meal to make – it’s so tough to be motivated first thing in the morning! At 6:30 p.m., join Lizzie Lake and the Independence Public Library as we explore some easy ways to prep your breakfasts. Get the link and password for the Zoom program on our website or in the weekly enewsletter, the Library Link.
Wednesday, July 22
Aliens: Escape From Earth (Virtual)
During a midnight meteor shower, something mysterious falls from the sky — but it’s not a shooting star. Join the Independence Public Library as two curious kids investigate and find themselves mixed up with visitors from another planet! Pursued by a wacky space scientist, they must get the aliens back to their spaceship — before it’s too late! An exciting, out-of-this world adventure! A link will be provided on the website on July 22, on the IPL Facebook page, or by request. Available through August
Stories for YOU @ 2 (Virtual)
Story Time for All Ages via Facebook Live at 2 p.m.
Thursday, July 23
Online Story Time (Virtual)
Story Time via Facebook Live at 9:30 a.m.
Instant Pot 101 (Virtual)
Want to learn about a popular new kitchen gadget? Join Dan Lake and the Independence Public Library at 6:30 p.m. to discover the magic of quick cooking with the Instant Pot. Dan will demonstrate an easy beef and noodles recipe for you to try! Get the link and password for the Zoom program on the website or in the weekly enewsletter, the Library Link.
Friday, July 24
Fitness Friday (Virtual)
Join us online at 8 a.m. for a workout and stay active this summer!
Minecraft Online at Home(Virtual)
Join TJ from Network Nirvana for some online gaming from your home from 1 to 4 p.m. This program will explore The Planes of Pestilence in the Apex Dungeon! So many new activities…hop-putt courses, mazes, arenas, dungeons, temple trials, and more. A personal Minecraft account and registration are required.
Saturday, July 25
Mobile Food Pantry
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Mobile Food Pantry will be held at West Elementary, 1301 1st Street W, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. or while supplies last. Mobile food pantries will be held the same day in Lamont at the Methodist Church from 9 to 10:30 a.m. and in Brandon at the Township Hall/Community Center from 9:30 to 11 a.m. If you need food assistance, consider taking advantage of this opportunity. You may attend just one mobile pantry per month. All school property regulations will be followed. You need to bring your ID to sign in. Bring your own bags or boxes to pack your food. If you have questions, call the Independence Area Food Pantry at 319-334-2451. The Mobile Food Pantry is a service of the Northeast Iowa Food Bank. The next mobile food pantry will be August 22.
Monday, July 27
Online Book Discussion (Virtual)
Join the Independence Public Library via Zoom at 6:30 p.m. to discuss Little Fires Everywhere by Celeste Ng. Enjoy the community formed here and share your perspectives and insights as we discuss Ng’s latest book. To enter this Zoom book discussion, use the link found on the website or sent in the enewsletter, the Library Link.
Tuesday, July 28
Crafternoon with Jill (Virtual)
The library has teamed up with Jill Ridenour to offer crafting opportunities for tweens and teens. Starting at 2 p.m., create a fun beaded mobile to hang indoors or out. To enter this Zoom Crafternoon, use the link found on the website or sent in the enewsletter, the Library Link.
Wednesday, July 29
Pet Talent Show (Virtual)
Tune into the Independence Public Library’s Facebook page throughout the day to check out the best pet tricks from throughout the Independence area! Photos and videos from community members and their pets will be featured. Each entry will be entered into a drawing for a $25 Norbys gift card.
Stories for YOU @ 2 (Virtual)
Story Time for All Ages via Facebook Live at 2 p.m.
Thursday, July 30
Online Story Time (Virtual)
Story Time via Facebook Live at 9:30 a.m.
Friday, July 31
Fitness Friday (Virtual)
Join us online at 8 a.m. for a workout and stay active this summer!
Big Bang Bubbles Station
INDEPENDENCE – Take simple bubbles to the next level in this new reaction station. Students of all ages will love creating bubbles big and small, while they learn more about the how and why. From heart wands to large tunnels, Big Bang Bubbles will let your creativity soar during a hands-on, high-energy event. Starting at 5 p.m., the Independence Public Library and Absolute Science present a program that is fun for the whole family. The hope is that this event be held live and in-person on the library grounds, but is dependent on the phased reopening of the library and its programs. A final decision will be made no later than Friday, July 24.
Monday, Aug. 3
Legion Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – The Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Post 30, located at 205 2nd Street NE, regular meeting will be held the first Monday of the month at 7 p.m. If you have questions, call Kermit Abshire at 319-215-9362.
Wednesday, Aug. 5
Buchanan County Conservative Women
INDEPENDENCE – Buchanan County Conservative Women meet on the first Wednesday every month from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bill’s Pizza and Smokehouse. This group was formed to give women a conservative voice in the county as well as to become informed on issues concerning our country, our state, and our community. Please join them to discuss current topics in the news, get updates from our political representatives, and meet candidates competing for political offices at the federal, state, and local levels.