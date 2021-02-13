Email your calendar items and updates to news@bulletinjournal.com.
Through March 8
Children’s OBOI Bingo
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library is hosting Children’s OBOI Bingo for kids through sixth grade. Completing a blackout on your bingo card will enter you in a special prize drawing! Pick up your bingo card at the library or view the cards on the website. Completed bingos may be submitted in paper form or via an online form found on the website. For more information, visit our website at www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call the library at 319-334-2470.
Through April 7
Alpha Wednesdays
INDEPENDENCE – Triumphant Church, 2383 Jamestown Avenue, is holding Alpha Wednesday at 7 p.m. through April 7. The series provides a chance to explore the Christian faith, ask questions in a non-threatening environment, and share points of view. All are welcome. The meetings are live ask well as online via Zoom. Find the link at https://facebook/triumphantChurchIndee/ in the Alpha video description and event post. Email inquiries to office@iatriumphant.com or via Facebook Messenger.
Saturday, Feb. 13
Cinema Saturday
Join the Independence Public Library for a Cinema Saturday this month and find entertainment at home! You can reserve any DVD using our online catalog or by calling the library and asking for a specific movie or TV show. You’ll also receive a treat bag filled with candy, popcorn, and a coupon for a local restaurant! Limit one treat bag per family per Saturday, please.
Sunday, Feb 14
Aurora Legion/Auxiliary Breakfast
AURORA – The Aurora Legion and Auxiliary are hosting a carryout-only breakfast from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 302 Warren Street. Come in through the front door and follow the signs to maintain social distancing. Masks required. The menu includes pancakes, biscuits and gravy, sausage, ham and scrambled eggs, and donut holes. Adults eat for $10 each, children ages 5 to 8 eat for $5 each, and preschoolers eat for free.
Feb. 15 – March 15
Teen Autobiography Contest
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library is hosting a teen autobiography contest, open to all students in grades 7-12. Full details be found on this page, on our Facebook page, or sent in our weekly enewsletter. Submit your finished work to iplprograms@gmail.com by March 15.
Monday, Feb. 15
Maker Monday (Virtual)
Join the Independence Public Library at 10:30 a.m. for this family-friendly craft program! Pick up a craft kit at the circulation desk and follow along as we create something fun. To join in this fun event, use the link found on the website or on our Facebook page.
Thursday, Feb. 18
Online Story Time (Virtual)
Join the Independence Public Library’s children’s librarian at 9:30 a.m. for Online Story Time on Facebook Live. Have fun with rhymes, stories, and movements! To attend this event, go to the library’s Facebook page.
3rd Thursday w/Hoover Library (Virtual)
In partnership with the Hoover Presidential Foundation, the Independence Public Library presents “Lincoln, Race, and the Challenge of Self-Government.” This virtual program is presented by Dr. Lucas Morel, professor of politics at Washington and Lee University. Registration is required for this event – access the link on the library website or Facebook page to register and receive the Zoom link.
Friday, Feb. 19
Rock Candy Workshop for Teens
INDEPENDENCE – Students in grades 7-12 can join the Independence Public Library at 3 p.m. and learn how to make rock candy! You choose the color and the flavor and watch it grow at home. Registration is required for this in-person event.
Saturday, Feb. 20
Ice Fishing/Survival Skills – Rescheduled
FONTANA PARK – In partnership with Buchanan County Conservation, the Independence Public Library is hosting an outdoor program from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Fontana Park where you can learn about ice fishing and winter survival skills. Be sure to dress for the weather and be ready to pick up some new skills! This is a family-friendly event, and registration is required.
Cinema Saturday
Join the Independence Public Library for a Cinema Saturday this month and find entertainment at home! You can reserve any DVD using our online catalog or by calling the library and asking for a specific movie or TV show.
Monday, Feb. 22
Independence Mobile Food Pantry
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence mobile food pantry will be held from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Prairie Lakes Church, 2320 Iowa Avenue. You may attend just one mobile pantry per month. Bring your ID to sign in, and bags or boxes to pack your food. Questions? Contact Independence Mobile Food Pantry Coordinator Vicki Samec at 319-327-0542.
Book Discussion (Virtual)
The Independence Public Library will discuss this year’s One Book One Independence selection, This Tender Land, by William Kent Krueger on Zoom starting at 6:30 p.m. Share your thoughts on this novel. Those in attendance will be entered in a drawing for a William Kent Krueger book. Access the Zoom link on the website, Facebook, or the weekly enewsletter.
Tuesday, Feb. 23
On Reserve Episode 11
On Reserve is a bi-weekly podcast from the Independence Public Library that explores the most popular titles in the community. Listen in as staff offer up reading suggestions and provide insight into resources available through the library. You can listen on the website or through any podcast streaming service. For more information, email podcastipl@gmail.com.
An Evening with William Kent Krueger (Virtual)
The Independence Public Library is hosting the author of this year’s One Book One Independence selection, William Kent Krueger. In this virtual visit, he will share more about himself and his writing, followed by the journey involved in the writing of This Tender Land. This is a one-time program. No recording will be available. Be sure to join in live. Access the Zoom link on Facebook in the weekly enewsletter.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the second and fourth Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 to join.
Wednesday, Feb. 24
Brandon/Lamont Food Pantry
BRANDON/LAMONT – The mobile food pantry will be in Brandon from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Brandon Community Center, 802 Main Street. The mobile food pantry will be in Lamont from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the fire station, 644 Bush Street. Enter the alley behind the legion hall to pick up your food. If you have any questions about the Lamont event, please call Kay Hoffman at 319-361-8100. For either event, you need to bring your ID to sign in, and your own bags or boxes to pack your food. You may attend one mobile food pantry per month.
Thursday, Feb. 25
Online Story Time (Virtual)
Join the Independence Public Library’s children’s librarian at 9:30 a.m. for Online Story Time on Facebook Live.
Writers’ Group
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Area Writers’ Group provides a community for writers to share their works and encourage one another. Join in person at 6 p.m. at the Independence Public Library as members share their writing and discuss new ideas! Registration required.
Thursday, Feb. 25
Bonus Program w/Hoover Library (Virtual)
In partnership with the Hoover Presidential Foundation, the Independence Public Library presents “Behind the Scenes at Firing Line,” a virtual program by Margaret Hoover, the host of the PBS series Firing Line and great-granddaughter of President Herbert Hoover. Registration required. Access via the library website or Facebook page to register and receive the Zoom link.
Cinema Saturday
Join the Independence Public Library for a Cinema Saturday this month and find entertainment at home! You can reserve any DVD using our online catalog or by calling the library and asking for a specific movie or TV show.