Email your calendar items and updates to news@bulletinjournal.com.
Monday, July 27
Mobile Food Pantry
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Mobile Food Pantry will be held on the fourth Monday of the month from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the West Elementary Parking lot. Starting next month, distribution will be at a new location, Prairie Lakes Church, 2320 Iowa Avenue (across from the MHI campus). You may attend just one mobile pantry per month. You need to bring your ID to sign in, and your own bags or boxes to pack your food. If you have questions, call the Independence Area Food Pantry at 319-334-2451. The Mobile Food Pantry is a service of the Northeast Iowa Food Bank. Other remaining distribution days for 2020 will be August 24, September 28, October 26, November 30, and December 28. Distribution days for 2021 are set for January 25, February 22, March 22, April 26, May 24, and June 28.
Online Book Discussion (Virtual)
Join the Independence Public Library via Zoom at 6:30 p.m. to discuss Little Fires Everywhere by Celeste Ng. Enjoy the community formed here and share your perspectives and insights as we discuss Ng’s latest book. To enter this Zoom book discussion, use the link found on the website or sent in the enewsletter, the Library Link. For more information, email iplprograms@gmail.com, call the library at 319-334-2470, or visit www.independenceia.org/library.
Tuesday, July 28
Crafternoon with Jill (Virtual)
The library has teamed up with Jill Ridenour to offer crafting opportunities for tweens and teens. Starting at 2 p.m., you can create a fun beaded mobile to hang indoors or outdoors. The sky’s the limit with this project! To enter this Zoom Crafternoon, use the link found on the website or sent in the enewsletter, the Library Link.
Blood Drive
FAIRBANK – A community blood drive will be held from 3 to 5:30 p.m. at Fairbank United Methodist Church, 107 North 2nd Street. Appointments are required. Blood donors are required to wear a mask for the duration of their appointment. Donors who do not have masks will be provided with one. Sign up online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800-287-4903.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the second and fourth Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 to join.
Wednesday, July 29
Pet Talent Show (Virtual)
Tune into the Independence Public Library’s Facebook page throughout the day to check out the best pet tricks from throughout the Independence area! Photos and videos from community members and their pets will be featured. Each entry will be entered into a drawing for a $25 Norbys gift card.
Stories for YOU @ 2 (Virtual)
This Independence Public Library story time is for all ages! Join the library’s guest reader on Facebook Live at 2 p.m. for some fun, fabulous stories for the entire family. To attend this event, go to the library’s Facebook page.
PROW
INDEPENDENCE – PROW (Preserving Recreation and Habitat On the Wapsi) will hold their monthly meeting on the last Wednesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at Signs and More, 1827 1st Street W. Everyone is welcome to attend.
Lamont and Brandon Mobile Food Pantries
LAMONT/BRANDON – The mobile food pantry will be in Lamont on the fourth Wednesday of the month from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church, 745 Washington Street. In Brandon, the mobile food pantry will now be at Jefferson Township Hall, 609 Main Street, Brandon, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Other remaining distribution days for 2020 will be August 26, September 30, October 28, November 25, and December 30. You will need your ID to sign in. Please bring your own bags and boxes to pack your food. You can attend only one mobile food pantry per month.
Thursday, July 30
Online Story Time (Virtual)
Join IPL children’s librarian at 9:30 p.m. for Online Story Time on Facebook Live. Have fun with rhymes, stories, and movements! To attend this event, see this page for a link or go to the library’s Facebook page.
Friday, July 31
Fitness Friday (Virtual)
The Independence Public Library is joined by guest instructors at 8 a.m. for Fitness Fridays in July! Each week, our Facebook page and website will be updated with more information about that Friday’s workout. Information will also be provided in the weekly enewsletter, the Library Link.
Big Bang Bubbles Station
Starting at 5 p.m., students of all ages will love creating bubbles big and small, while they learn more about the how and why. The Independence Public Library and Absolute Science present this program that is fun for the whole family. The hope is that this event be held live and in-person on the library grounds, but is dependent on the phased reopening of the library and its programs. A final decision will be made no later than Friday, July 24.
Sunday, Aug. 2
Stanley Ice Cream Social
STANLEY – The Stanley Fire Department and EMS will host their annual ice cream social from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Meal will be a choice of ribeye sandwich, hamburger, or hotdog with a bag of chips as well as a cup of homemade ice cream. Drive-thru and carryout only at the fire station on Main Street. No drinks or pie this year. Proceeds will go to support the Stanley Fire Department and EMS.
Monday, Aug. 3
Legion Auxiliary Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Unit 30 regular meeting will be held the first Monday of the month at 5:30 p.m. at the Independence Public Library.
Legion Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – The Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Post 30, located at 205 2nd Street NE, regular meeting will be held the first Monday of the month at 7 p.m. If you have questions, call Kermit Abshire at 319-215-9362.
Wednesday, Aug. 5
Buchanan County Conservative Women
INDEPENDENCE – Buchanan County Conservative Women meet on the first Wednesday every month from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bill’s Pizza and Smokehouse. This group was formed to give women a conservative voice in the county as well as to become informed on issues concerning our country, our state, and our community. Please join them to discuss current topics in the news, get updates from our political representatives, and meet candidates competing for political offices at the federal, state, and local levels.
Tuesday, Aug. 11
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the second and fourth Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 to join.
Thursday, Aug. 13
VFW Post 2440
INDEPENDENCE – VFW Post 2440 and VFW Auxiliary Unit 2440 in Independence meets the second Thursday of the month. Supper starts at 6 p.m., followed by a meeting at 7 or 7:30 p.m. For more information, contact the Post at 319-334-4619.
Tuesday, Aug. 18
Legion Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – The Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Post 30, located at 205 2nd Street NE, regular meeting will be held the third Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. If you have questions, call Mike Smock at 319-327-0078 or Russ Kress at 563-920-7993.
Tuesday, Aug. 25
Independence Garden Club
INDEPENDENCE – Members of the Independence Garden Club will meet at Ruth Hamilton’s home for a picnic lunch. “In a Pickle” will be presented by Dan Alberts.
Tuesday, Aug. 25
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the second and fourth Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 to join.