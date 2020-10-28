Email your calendar items and updates to news@bulletinjournal.com.
Through Oct. 31
Boo Bash in a Bag!
INDEPENDENCE – Though we can’t join together in person for our Boo Bash event this year at the Independence Public Library, you can still participate with crafts, games, and more! Stop by the library to pick up an activity bag (one per child, please) and snap a photo at our photo booth!
Wednesday, Oct. 28
Lamont/Brandon Food Pantries
LAMONT/BRANDON – The mobile food pantry will be in Lamont from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at a NEW LOCATION – the American Legion, 644 Bush Street. In Brandon, the mobile food pantry will be at the Jefferson Township Hall, 609 Main Street, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. ID to sign in required. Please bring your own bags and boxes to pack your food. Attendance limited to one mobile food pantry per month.
First UMC Harvest Dinner
INDEPENDENCE – First United Methodist Church, 313 2nd Street SE, will hold its annual fall harvest dinner on a carryout-only basis with coronavirus safety guidelines in place. Pickup is from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the main entrance on 4th Avenue SE. Meal orders will be taken that day starting at 8 a.m. until the prepared meal limit is reached. The menu includes turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, dinner roll, coleslaw, cranberries, and dessert. Call the church office at 319-334-3689 to place an order.
PROW
INDEPENDENCE – PROW (Preserving Recreation and Habitat On the Wapsi) will hold its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. at Signs and More, 1827 1st Street W. Everyone is welcome to attend.
Thursday, Oct. 29
Online Story Time (Virtual)
Join the Independence Public Library’s children’s librarian at 9:30 a.m. for Online Story Time on Facebook Live. Call 334-2470 if you have questions.
Crockpot Cooking (Virtual)
Dan Lake is back with the Independence Public Library to explore new ways to use the crockpot this fall. Beginning at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom, join in to find some new favorite meals! This program is sponsored by Fareway. Contact the library for the link and password.
Saturday, Oct. 31
Trick or Treat Drive-Thru
INDEPENDENCE – Prairie Hills Independence will host a trick or treat drive-thru event from 5 to 7 p.m. Hot dogs, chips, and refreshments will be served. Enter the circle drive and treats will be brought to your car. Kids are welcome to walk from window to window to show off their Halloween costumes.
Monday, Nov. 2
Legion Auxiliary Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Unit 30’s regular meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. at The Crowbar.
Tuesday, Nov. 3
Legion Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – The Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Post 30, located at 205 2nd Street NE, announces that its regular monthly meetings will now be held on the first Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. In case of a holiday on the regular date, the meeting will be moved to the following Tuesday. If you have questions, call Kermit Abshire at 319-215-9362.
Wednesday, Nov. 4
Buchanan Co. Conservative Women
INDEPENDENCE – Buchanan County Conservative Women will meet from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bill’s Pizza and Smokehouse. Please join them to discuss current topics in the news, get updates from political representatives, and meet candidates competing for political offices at the federal, state, and local levels.
Thursday, Nov. 5
Calico Cut-Ups Quilt Guild
INDEPENDENCE – The Calico Cut-Ups Quilt Guild meets the first Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. The group is now meeting at Quilter’s Quarters, 213 1st Street E. Beginner to advanced quilters are welcome to join us for a program, meeting, and show and tell. Contact Judy Scott at 319-327-1700 with any questions.
Saturday, Nov. 7
Walker UMC Church Supper
WALKER – Walker United Methodist Church, 101 Ely Street, is hosting a church supper from 5 to 7 p.m. Tony McKinley is cookin’ – roast pork, cheesy potatoes, green beans, coleslaw, applesauce, dinner roll, and pie (apple, cherry, or pumpkin). Drive up, pick up! A free will offering will be collected.
Sunday, Nov. 8
Legion Breakfast
AURORA – American Legion Post 435 and Auxiliary, 302 Warren Street, is serving breakfast from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The menu will include all-you-can-eat pancakes, biscuits and gravy, sausage, ham, and scrambled eggs with drink options of milk, juice, or coffee. Tickets available at the door. Preschoolers eat for free. Takeout only. Keep socially distant. Masks recommended.
Tuesday, Nov. 10
Blood Drive
INDEPENDENCE – The National Honor Society of Independence High School, 700 20th Avenue SW, is holding an American Red Cross blood drive from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is open to the public. Visit RedCrossBlood.org to schedule an appointment. The American Red Cross is in need of blood donations because of the shortage from the pandemic. Anyone age 16 or older may donate, but donors ages 16 and 17 need a parent’s permission. Also, you get a $5 Amazon gift card when you donate! Please consider donating to help save a life!
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the second and fourth Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 to join.
Thursday, Nov. 12
VFW Post 2440
INDEPENDENCE – VFW Post 2440 and VFW Auxiliary Unit 2440 in Independence meets the second Thursday of the month. Supper starts at 6 p.m., followed by a meeting at 7 or 7:30 p.m. For more information, contact the Post at 319-334-4619.
Friday, Nov. 13
Lamont Fish Supper
LAMONT – The Loren Foster American Legion Post 346 and Auxiliary Unit, 610 Bush Street, are hosting a drive-up fish supper. Serving is from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Meal choices include a fish meal (three pieces with sides), $10; six pieces of fish only, $10; and a kids’ meal for ages 5 to 12 (two pieces of fish with fries), $5. Shut-ins may call 563-929-3060.
Monday, Nov. 16
Buchanan Co. Historical Society
INDEPENDENCE – The next regular meeting of the Buchanan County Historical Society will begin at 7 p.m. at Heartland Acres near the theater area. Check out the Historical Society website www.buchanancountyhistory.com or Wapsi Mill on Facebook. For further information, call 319-334-4616. Regular meetings are held on the third Monday of most months.
Tuesday, Nov. 24
Independence Garden Club
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Garden Club will meet at 11:30 a.m. at the Senior Center for lunch. Blackhawk Wildlife Rehabilitation Manager Linda Nebbe will speak on “Who Gives a Hoot?” The public is always welcome to join in; membership is not required. Please call Kitty Kaiser at 319-827-1848 for a lunch reservation a week in advance.
Wednesday, Nov. 25
Lamont/Brandon Food Pantries
LAMONT/BRANDON – The mobile food pantry will be in Lamont from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the American Legion, 644 Bush Street. In Brandon, the mobile food pantry will be at the Jefferson Township Hall, 609 Main Street, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 30
Indee Mobile Food Pantry
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Mobile Food Pantry will be held from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Prairie Lakes Church, 2320 Iowa Avenue (across from the MHI campus). If you have questions, call the Independence Area Food Pantry at 319-327-0542. The mobile food pantry is a service of the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.