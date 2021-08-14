Email your calendar items and updates to news@bulletinjournal.com.
Tuesday, Aug. 17
Pack Better Lunches
INDEPENDENCE – Pack better lunches with tips and new ideas from Dan and Lizzie Lake! Come to the Independence Public Library at 6:30 p.m. for this in-person program sponsored by Fareway. Registration is required, as space is limited. Sign up by emailing iplprograms@gmail.com or calling 319-334-2470.
Thursday, Aug. 19
Outdoor Story Time
INDEPENDENCE – This event will be held in the green space outside the Independence Public Library at 9:30 a.m. If the weather doesn’t cooperate, the event will move the story time indoors to the Community Room. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library.
3rd Thursday (Virtual)
In partnership with the Hoover Presidential Foundation, the Independence Public Library presents documentary filmmaker and historical researcher Darroch Greer about the Lafayette Escadrille and what it meant for America in World War I. The program starts at 6 p.m. via Zoom. Registration required.
Friday, Aug. 20
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome.
Fun Run – Glow Edition
URBANA – Friends of the Urbana Public Library will have their Annual Fun Run – Glow Edition at 8 p.m. The event is a 5K run/1-mile walk. The registration form can be found on the City of Urbana website (urbanaiowa.com). Registration open at 7 p.m. before the race. Top three finishers in each male/female age division in the 5K run will receive a medal. The race will start in front of the library, 351 Velvas Street in Urbana.
Saturday, Aug. 21
Fitzgerald Golf Tournament
INDEPENDENCE – The Ed Fitzgerald Memorial Golf Tournament will be held at Three Elms Golf Course, 2074 Three Elms Park Road, beginning at 10 a.m. The event is a four-person best shot, and the entry fee is $100 per team (includes a pork loin lunch). Cash prizes and door prizes to be awarded. The tournament is a fundraiser for Loving Tanner, a 501©3 charitable non-profit that supports and advocates for families who suffer pregnancy and infant loss.
Aug. 21-22
Quasqueton Area Museum
QUASQUETON – The Quasqueton Area Museum is open every Saturday and Sunday from Memorial Day Weekend through Labor Day from 1 to 3 p.m., and by appointment by calling 319-318-2007. Free admission.
Sunday, Aug. 22
Animal Shelter Anniversary
HAZLETON – Otter Creek Animal Shelter will host a celebration from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in honor of its third anniversary at 400 N Main Street in Hazleton. There will be opportunities to view adoptable animals and tour the shelter. Miller Top Fuel Barbecue will provide pork loin sandwiches, chips, and a drink for a free will donation. Ice cream and toppings also available for a free will donation. The trail will be open for walking, too.
Rowley Historical Society
ROWLEY – The Rowley Historical Society is open on Sundays from 12 to 2 p.m. from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend. Also open by appointment. Call Lorrie Rasmussen at 319-938-2833 or Vivian Davis at 563-920-4567 for details.
Monday, Aug. 23
Maker Monday (Virtual)
Join the Independence Public Library for family-friendly crafting at 10:30 a.m.! Pick up a kit at the circulation desk. Use the link found on the library website or Facebook page, or in the enewsletter.
Book Discussion
INDEPENDENCE – Join the Independence Public Library at 3:30 p.m. to discuss When the World Was Young by Elizabeth Gaffney. Share your thoughts on this novel!
Tuesday, Aug. 24
Cupcakes with Cops
INDEPENDENCE – Come join our local law enforcement officers and Building Directions for Families for games, fun, and sweet treats from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at First Ward Park (by the courthouse). Free for everyone, this program is a great opportunity to meet local law enforcement personnel.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the second and fourth Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 to join.
Wednesday, Aug. 25
Magic Show
INDEPENDENCE – Join the Independence Public Library at 2 p.m. for some laughs and mind-boggling feats with magician Rick Eugene. Registration required due to attendance restrictions.
Brandon/Lamont Food Pantry
BRANDON/LAMONT – The mobile food pantry will be in Brandon from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Brandon Community Center, 802 Main Street. The mobile food pantry will be in Lamont from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the fire station, 644 Bush Street. Enter the alley behind the legion hall to pick up your food. Questions about the Lamont event? Call Kay Hoffman at 319-361-8100. Bring your ID to sign in, and bags or boxes to pack your food. You may attend one mobile food pantry per month. This event is held the fourth Wednesday of the month in Brandon and Lamont.
Thursday, Aug. 26
Outdoor Story Time
INDEPENDENCE – This event will be held in the green space outside the Independence Public Library at 9:30 a.m. If the weather doesn’t cooperate, the event will move the story time indoors to the Community Room.
Friday, Aug. 27
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall. All welcome.
Aug. 28-29
Quasqueton Area Museum
QUASQUETON – The Quasqueton Area Museum is open every Saturday and Sunday from Memorial Day Weekend through Labor Day from 1 to 3 p.m., and by appointment. Call 319-318-2007. Free admission.
Sunday, Aug. 29
Rowley Historical Society
ROWLEY – The Rowley Historical Society is open on Sundays from 12 to 2 p.m. from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend. Also open by appointment.
Tuesday, Aug. 31
Writers’ Group
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Area Writers’ Group provides a community for writers to share their works and encourage one another. Join in person at 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 1
Buchanan Co. Conservatives
INDEPENDENCE – Join the Buchanan County Conservatives for the group’s monthly meeting at Bill’s Pizza & Smokehouse from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. In addition to lunch, attendees learn about and discuss issues at the local, state, and national levels.
Thursday, Sept. 2
Calico Cut Ups
INDEPENDENCE – The Calico Cut Ups Quilt Guild meets the first Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 512 2nd Street NE. Contact Judy Scott at 319-327-1700 for more information.
Friday, Sept. 3
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall. All are welcome.