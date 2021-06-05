Email your calendar items and updates to news@bulletinjournal.com.
Through Aug. 31
Unicorns Program (Virtual)
Not everything at the city zoo is as it seems. Watch this fun fantasy adventure with the Independence Public Library and see where the story takes you! A link is available on the library’s website or Facebook page, or sent in the enewsletter. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Sunday, June 6
Rowley Historical Society
ROWLEY – The Rowley Historical Society is open on Sundays from 12 to 2 p.m. from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend. The venue is also open by appointment. Call Lorrie Rasmussen at 319-938-2833 or Vivian Davis at 563-920-4567 for details.
Monday, June 7
Maker Monday (Virtual)
Join the Independence Public Library online at 10:30 a.m. for this family-friendly craft program! Pick up a craft kit at the circulation desk and follow along. To join in, use the link found on the library website or Facebook page, or sent in the enewsletter.
Starting June 7
Artist Spotlight (Virtual)
The Independence Public Library presents Artist Spotlights this summer, featuring local artisans and their handiwork. This week’s spotlight is on Maud Bentley and her craft of quilting! Watch as Maud shares about how she got started in this craft and talks about her use of color in her projects. A link to the video will be provided on the library website or Facebook page, or sent in the enewsletter.
Tuesday, June 8
Community Blood Drive
INDEPENDENCE – Save local lives through the Buchanan County Community Blood Drive, hosted in the Wellness Studios at Buchanan County Health Center (BCHC) and facilitated by LifeServe Blood Center, the sole supplier of blood and blood products to BCHC. Hours are 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800-287-4903. Blood donated with LifeServe will stay in the area. LifeServe doesn’t collect blood in a community unless that blood will help the local medical center or hospital.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the second and fourth Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 to join.
Wednesday, June 9
Stories for YOU @ 2 (Virtual)
This Independence Public Library story time is for all ages! Starting at 2 p.m., join guest reader Jane Fischels on Facebook for some fun, fabulous stories. To attend, go to the library’s Facebook page.
Library Closing Early
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library will close at 5 p.m. for staff development.
Thursday, June 10
Online Story Time (Virtual)
Join the Independence Public Library at 9:30 a.m. for Online Story Time on Facebook. To attend this event, see the library website or Facebook page for a link.
Independence Community Band
INDEPENDENCE – After a one-year hiatus due to the coronavirus, the Independence Community Band will hold a practice session at 7 p.m. in the band room at the junior/senior high school. If there is a good response to the call for musicians, the band will perform on Monday, July 5, at Riverwalk Park in the late morning or early afternoon. For more information, call 319-334-3030.
VFW Post 2440
INDEPENDENCE – VFW Post 2440 and VFW Auxiliary Unit 2440 in Independence meets the second Thursday of the month. Supper starts at 6 p.m., followed by a meeting at 7 or 7:30 p.m. For more information, contact the Post at 319-334-4619.
Friday, June 11
Fitness Friday (Virtual)
The Independence Public Library is joined by guest instructor Jackie Heinz, owner of Heinz Academy! Join online at 8 a.m. A link to the video will be provided on the library’s website and Facebook page, and in the enewsletter.
ARC Blood Drive
QUASQUETON – An American Red Cross blood drive will be held by Quasqueton Emergency Services at Quasqueton City Hall from 12:30 to 5 p.m. Visit RedCrossBlood.org to schedule an appointment.
Friday Night Live
INDEPENDENCE – The first Independence Area Chamber of Commerce Friday Night Live for the summer will be 6 to 10 p.m. on Friday, June 11 in Riverwalk Park. The free event will be family friendly. Chocolate Crackers from Waterloo will be the musical entertainment. T & T BBQ and Catering will be selling their fantastic Southern BBQ and Peppy’s Ice Cream truck will be on hand for desserts. This event is sponsored in part by Cedar Valley Hospice and independence Plumbing Heating and Cooling.
Saturday, June 12
Community Shred Day
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library is teaming up with local sponsor BankIowa from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. for Community Shred Day. Individuals may bring no more than five boxes of documents to the Falcon Civic Center parking lot, 1305 5th Ave NE, to be shredded free of charge. Three-ring binders and trash are not accepted. Shredding documents is key in preventing identity theft. Use this opportunity to destroy unneeded personal documents that include personal information, Social Security numbers, and/or financial information.
Sunday, June 13
Rowley Historical Society
ROWLEY – The Rowley Historical Society is open on Sundays from 12 to 2 p.m. from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend.
Lee Mansion Open House
INDEPENDENCE – The Lee Mansion will be open from 12 to 4 p.m. in honor of Flag Day (June 14). Come see all of the new restorations.
Monday, June 14
Colorful Baking
INDEPENDENCE – Teens, join the Independence Public Library at 4 p.m. for an exploration in color and baked goods with Hermione! Learn new techniques for decorating your next cake and enjoy the tasty results of your creativity! This program is open to students entering grades 7-12, and registration is required.
Starting June 15
Planter Design and How-To (Virtual)
The Independence Public Library is joined by Blands Flower Shop & Gifts for a video program detailing ways to choose, plan, and enjoy your planters all season long! Watch as they share information about the best location and plant choices for your setup. A link to the video will be provided on the library website or Facebook page, and in the enewsletter.
June 16 – Aug. 31
Fire & Ice Show (Virtual)
See fire light up in different beautiful colors, the freezing magic of liquid nitrogen, and learn how to make smoke appear like a genie out of a bottle! The Independence Public Library presents this video through the end of August. A link will be provided on the library website or Facebook page, and in the enewsletter.
Wednesday, June 16
Stories for YOU @ 2 (Virtual)
Starting at 2 p.m., join the Independence Public Library’s guest high school reader on Facebook for some fun, fabulous stories for the entire family. To attend this event, go to the library’s Facebook page.
Thursday, June 17
Online Story Time (Virtual)
Join the Independence Public at 9:30 a.m. for Online Story Time on Facebook.
Forget-Me-Not Fundraiser
INDEPENDENCE – Cedar Valley Hospice is holding a Forget-Me-Not fundraiser from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Heartland Acres, 2600 Swan Lake Boulevard in Independence. Tickets are $25 each, and guests receive a Forget-Me-Not plant kit. The agenda includes lunch, entertainment, a silent auction, and a short program. All proceeds benefit services offered to the community through Cedar Valley Hospice. To register, call Shannon Melcher at 319-272-2002 or visit www.cvhospice.org. RSVP by June 10. For more information, email smelcher@cvhospice.org.
3rd Thursday (Virtual)
In partnership with the Hoover Presidential Foundation, the Independence Public Library presents retired professor Dr. Steve Coon for this month’s program, “Clearing the Static: Herbert Hoover and Early Radio Regulation,” at 6 p.m. via Zoom. Registration is required. Access the link on the library website or Facebook page to register and receive the Zoom link.
Friday, June 18
Fitness Friday (Virtual)
The Independence Public Library is joined by guest instructor Brian and friends at Prairie Hills! Join online at 8 a.m. and find a new way to stay active! A link to the video will be provided on the library’s website and Facebook page, and in the enewsletter. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Friday, June 18
Minecraft Online (Virtual)
Join TJ from Network Nirvana from 1 to 4 p.m. for some online gaming from home. This summer’s program includes the Season of the Safari, with new dungeons, vaults, and more in ArkoneuxOnline! A personal Minecraft account and registration are required. This Independence Public Library program is appropriate for students in grades 5-12.