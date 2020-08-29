Email your calendar items and updates to news@bulletinjournal.com.
Wednesday, Sept. 2
Buchanan Co. Conservative Women
INDEPENDENCE – Buchanan County Conservative Women meet on the first Wednesday every month from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bill’s Pizza and Smokehouse. This group was formed to give women a conservative voice in the county as well as to become informed on issues concerning our country, our state, and our community. Please join them to discuss current topics in the news, get updates from our political representatives, and meet candidates competing for political offices at the federal, state, and local levels.
Thursday, Sept. 3
Online Story Time (Virtual)
Story time is an introduction to the magic of books and reading. Join the Independence Public Library’s children’s librarian for Online Story Time on Facebook Live at 9:30 a.m. Have fun with rhymes, stories, and movements! To attend this event, see our website for a link or go to the library’s Facebook page. For more information email iplprograms@gmail.com, call the library at 319-334-2470, or visit www.independenceia.org/library.
Calico Cut-Ups Quilt Guild
INDEPENDENCE – The Calico Cut-Ups Quilt Guild meets the first Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. The group is now meeting at Quilter’s Quarters, 213 1st Street E. Beginner to advanced quilters are welcome to join us for a program, meeting, and show and tell. Contact Judy Scott at 319-327-1700 with any questions.
Monday, Sept. 7
Library Closed for Labor Day
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library will be closed for the Labor Day holiday. Library programs and operations will resume on Tuesday, September 8.
Tuesday, Sept. 8
American Legion Auxiliary
INDEPENDENCE – Due to Labor Day, the September American Legion Auxiliary Unit 30 meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. at The Crowbar.
Writers’ Group
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Area Writers’ Group provides a community for writers to share their works and encourage one another. Join us in-person at 6 p.m. at the Independence Public Library as we share our writing and discuss new ideas! Registration is required.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the second and fourth Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 to join.
Wednesday, Sept. 9
Closed for Staff Development
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library will close for the day at 5 p.m. for staff development. The library does this on the second Wednesday of each month so that employees may work to learn, grow, and serve you better.
Thursday, Sept. 10
Online Story Time (Virtual)
Join the Independence Public Library’s children’s librarian for Online Story Time on Facebook Live at 9:30 a.m.
Senior iTAB Kickoff
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library’s Senior Teen Advisory Board is an opportunity for students in grades 9-12 to make friends, have fun, and make the library an awesome place for you! Join us at the library at 6 p.m. for pizza and to plan for the year! Registration required.
VFW Post 2440
INDEPENDENCE – VFW Post 2440 and VFW Auxiliary Unit 2440 in Independence meets the second Thursday of the month. Supper starts at 6 p.m., followed by a meeting at 7 or 7:30 p.m. For more information, contact the Post at 319-334-4619.
Friday, Sept. 11
Minecraft Online at Home (Virtual)
Join TJ from Network Nirvana for some online gaming from your home. This program, courtesy of the Independence Public Library, will include new vaults and other challenges to defeat during Atomic Month. Takes place from 1 to 4 p.m. A personal Minecraft account and registration are required.
Sunday, Sept. 13-Saturday, Sept. 19
Lincoln as Storyteller (Virtual)
The Independence Public Library is hosting Kevin Wood, who returns as President Abraham Lincoln, sharing about our nation’s history and his own personal history through stories and jokes. This program will be available virtually throughout the week. Contact the library for the link.
Monday, Sept. 14
Maker Mondays (Virtual)
Join the Independence Public Library at 10:30 a.m. for this family-friendly craft program! Pick up a craft kit at the circulation desk and follow along as we create something fun. Contact the library for the link.
Junior iTAB Kickoff
INDEPENDENCE – The Junior Teen Advisory Board at the Independence Public Library is an opportunity for students in grades 7-8 to make friends, have fun, and make the library an awesome place for you! Join us at the library at 6 p.m. for pizza and to plan for the year! Registration is required.
Legion Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – The Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Post 30, located at 205 2nd Street NE, will hold its regular meeting this month on the second Monday due to the Labor Day holiday. Start time is 7 p.m. If you have questions, Kermit Abshire at 319-215-9362.
Thursday, Sept. 17
Online Story Time (Virtual)
Join the Independence Public Library’s children’s librarian for Online Story Time on Facebook Live at 9:30 a.m.
3rd Thursday with Hoover’s Library (Virtual)
In partnership with the Hoover Presidential Foundation, the Independence Public Library presents “A Brief History of Women’s Suffrage, 1840-1920” at 6 p.m. via Zoom. This virtual program is presented by Dr. Karen M. Kedrowski, director of the Carrie Chapman Catt Center for Women and Politics and professor of political science at Iowa State University. Registration is required for this event – access the link on our website or on our Facebook page to register and receive the Zoom link.
Sunday, Sept. 20
Dungeons and Dragons
INDEPENDENCE – This legendary, fantastical role-playing game is centered in worlds of swords and sorcery. Join together in small groups to solve puzzles and combat monsters while exploring dark dungeons, ruined castles, or lava-filled caverns! This program of the Independence Public Library takes place from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. in 50-minute sessions. Registration required.