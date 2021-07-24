Email your calendar items and updates to news@bulletinjournal.com.
Saturday, July 24
Garden Tours with Master Gardeners
INDEPENDENCE – Color is all around, and this includes outside the Independence Public Library in the butterfly garden and Lee Mansion garden. Join Buchanan County Master Gardeners for an in-person garden tour. Tour times are 2 and 3 p.m. Registration required. Email iplprograms@gmail.com, call 319-334-2470, or visit www.independenceia.org/library.
July 24-25
Quasqueton Area Museum
QUASQUETON – The Quasqueton Area Museum is open every Saturday and Sunday from Memorial Day Weekend through Labor Day from 1 to 3 p.m., and by appointment by calling 319-318-2007. Free admission.
Sunday, July 25
Rowley Historical Society
ROWLEY – The Rowley Historical Society is open on Sundays from 12 to 2 p.m. from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend. The venue is also open by appointment. Call Lorrie Rasmussen at 319-938-2833 or Vivian Davis at 563-920-4567 for details.
Monday, July 26
Maker Monday (Virtual)
Join the Independence Public Library at 10:30 a.m. for this family-friendly craft program. Pick up a craft kit at the circulation desk. To join in, use the link found on the library website, Facebook page, or enewsletter.
Brandon/Lamont Food Pantry
BRANDON/LAMONT – Due to RAGBRAI, the mobile food pantry will be in Brandon from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Brandon Community Center, 802 Main Street. The mobile food pantry will be in Lamont from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the fire station, 644 Bush Street. Enter the alley behind the legion hall for pickup. Questions about the Lamont event? Call Kay Hoffman at 319-361-8100. For either event, bring your ID to sign in, and bags or boxes to pack your food. You may attend one mobile food pantry per month.
Book Discussion
INDEPENDENCE – Join the Independence Public Library at 6:30 p.m. to discuss The Language of Flowers by Vanessa Diffenbaugh. Registration is required for this in-person program.
Tuesday, July 27
Community Blood Drive
FAIRBANK – Save local lives through the Fairbank community blood drive to be held from 3 to 5:30 p.m. at the Fairbank American Legion Post, 109 E Main Street. The event will be facilitated by LifeServe Blood Center. Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800-287-4903.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 to join.
July 27-Aug. 3
Skittle Art Project Voting
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library wants you to vote on these creative masterpieces made of Skittles. See them at the library and/or on Facebook and vote! Vote each time you visit the library. The winner gets a creativity prize basket!
July 28-Aug. 31
Fantastic Foam Show (Virtual)
Watch the invisible become visible, see the hair-raising VanDeGraf Generator, and learn the chemical secret of fabulous Fantastic Foam in this super special scien-tastic show! The Independence Public Library presents this video through August. Link available on July 28 via the library website, Facebook page, or enewsletter.
Thursday, July 29
Outdoor Story Time
INDEPENDENCE – This Independence Public Library event will be held outside at 9:30 a.m. A decision to cancel will be made by 8:30 a.m. in case of inclement weather and posted on the library website and social media.
Friday, July 30
Fitness Friday (Virtual)
The Independence Public Library is joined by guest instructors from BCHC at 8 a.m.!
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome. COVID-19 precautions in place.
Saturday, July 31
Relay For Life Golf
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Relay For Life 15th annual four-person best-shot golf tournament will be held at Three Elms Golf Course with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. Call Three Elms Golf Course at 319-334-4235 to register.
July 31- Aug. 1
Quasqueton Area Museum
QUASQUETON – The Quasqueton Area Museum is open every Saturday and Sunday from Memorial Day Weekend through Labor Day from 1 to 3 p.m., and by appointment. Call 319-318-2007.
Sunday, Aug. 1
Rowley Historical Society
ROWLEY – The Rowley Historical Society is open on Sundays from 12 to 2 p.m. from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend. Also open by appointment.
Tuesday, Aug. 3
Legion Auxiliary Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – The Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Auxiliary Unit 30 regular meeting is at 5:30 p.m. at The Crowbar.
Legion Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – The Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Post 30, located at 205 2nd Street NE, will meet at 7 p.m. Questions? Call Kermit Abshire at 319-215-9362.
Wednesday, Aug. 4
Buchanan Co. Conservatives
INDEPENDENCE – Join the Buchanan County Conservatives for the group’s monthly meeting at Bill’s Pizza & Smokehouse from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Attendees enjoy lunch and learn about and discuss issues at the local, state, and national levels.
Thursday, Aug. 5
Outdoor Story Time
INDEPENDENCE – This event will be held in the green space outside the Independence Public Library at 9:30 a.m. If case of bad weather, it will move indoors to the Community Room.
Calico Cut Ups
INDEPENDENCE – The Calico Cut Ups Quilt Guild meets the first Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 512 2nd Street NE. Contact Judy Scott at 319-327-1700 for details.
Friday, Aug. 6
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, 202 2nd Avenue NE.
Saturday, Aug. 7
Summer Reading, Bingo Deadline
INDEPENDENCE – The summer reading program and summer Bingo are coming to an end. The deadline to turn in those summer reading logs at the library or complete entering information on Beanstack is Saturday, Aug. 7. Bingo has the same deadline…submit your paper form or use the online submission found on the library website.