Wednesday, March 24
Brandon/Lamont Food Pantry
BRANDON/LAMONT – The mobile food pantry will be in Brandon from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Brandon Community Center, 802 Main Street. The mobile food pantry will be in Lamont from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the fire station, 644 Bush Street. Enter the alley behind the legion hall to pick up your food. If you have any questions about the Lamont event, please call Kay Hoffman at 319-361-8100. For either event, you need to bring your ID to sign in, and your own bags or boxes to pack your food. You may attend one mobile food pantry per month. This event is held the four Wednesday of the month in Brandon and Lamont.
Alpha Wednesday
INDEPENDENCE – Triumphant Church, 2383 Jamestown Avenue, is holding Alpha Wednesday at 7 p.m. The series provides a chance to explore the Christian faith, ask questions in a non-threatening environment, and share points of view. The meetings are live ask well as online via Zoom. Find the link at https://facebook/triumphantChurchIndee/ in the Alpha video description and event post.
Thursday, March 25
Online Story Time (Virtual)
Join the Independence Public Library’s children’s librarian at 9:30 a.m. for Online Story Time on Facebook Live. Have fun with rhymes, stories, and movements! To attend this event, go to the library’s Facebook page. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call the library at 319-334-2470.
Depression Era Cooking (Virtual)
Dan & Lizzie Lake are back with the Independence Public Library this month for a Depression-era meal demonstration sponsored by Fareway. Join in beginning at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom to recreate a “hobo dinner” and a Depression-era dessert. A recording of this program will be available. Get the link and password for the Zoom program from the library website, Facebook page, or weekly enewsletter.
Friday, March 26
Fairbank Fish Fry
FAIRBANK – A curbside pickup-only fish fry sponsored by Immaculate Conception Church will be held from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the parish center in Fairbank. Please follow the signs designating the pickup route. All meals are $10 per person and include Alaskan pollock, baked potato, baked beans, coleslaw, a roll, and dessert.
Fair Association Fish Fry
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Fair Association will hold a curbside pickup fish fry (fish only/no chicken) from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the fairgrounds. Along with the fish, the meal will include a baked potato, coleslaw, beans, a roll, and dessert.
Sunday, March 28
Legion Dine-In Breakfast
AURORA – The Aurora American Legion Post 435 and Auxiliary will be hosting an “all-you-can-eat” pancake breakfast from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Aurora Legion Hall, 302 Warren Street. The event will offer dine-in and carryout service. This is the last breakfast for the season. Serving biscuits and gravy, sausage, ham, scrambled eggs, and a beverage. Adults each for $10, kids ages 5 to 8 years dine for $5, and preschoolers eat for free.
Monday, March 29
Maker Monday (Virtual)
Join the Independence Public Library for a family-friendly craft program beginning at 10:30 a.m. Pick up a craft kit at the circulation desk and follow along to create something fun. To join in, use the link found on the library website or Facebook page, or in the enewsletter.
Bonus Program with Hoover Library (Virtual)
In partnership with the Hoover Presidential Foundation, the Independence Public Library will present a special event in honor of First Lady Lou Henry Hoover’s birthday with Leslie Hoover-Lauble, President Hoover’s great-granddaughter, and Spencer Howard, Hoover Library archives technician. This program, which begins at 12 p.m. on Zoom, will share stories and photos illustrating the life of Lou Henry Hoover, from her start as an independent girl, to a scientist and world traveler, to First Lady. Registration is required. Access the link on the library website or on Facebook page to register and receive the Zoom link.
Tuesday, March 30
Step into Spring
BUCHANAN COUNTY – The next Buchanan County Conservation “Step into Spring Walk” will be at Ham Marsh. As an ever-changing season, spring is the perfect time to get out regularly and brighten your mood. Spend an hour or two outdoors each week. Dress in layers as conditions warrant, and bring your mask for times when social distancing is not possible. All ages welcome. Visit www.buchanancountyparks.com and click on “Public Events” to register.
Wednesday, March 31
IHS Blood Drive
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence High School gym, 700 20th Avenue SW, will be the location of an American Red Cross spring blood drive from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Less than 38 percent of the population is eligible to give blood or platelets. Help make a difference in your community by donating blood!
Alpha Wednesday
Friday, April 2
Lamont Fish Supper
LAMONT – The Loren Foster American Legion and Auxiliary No. 346 will hold a Good Friday drive-through fish supper from 4:30 to 7 p.m. (or until supplies run out). Due to COVID-19 and social distancing guidelines, look for the cones to direct traffic at the legion hall. The $10 fish meal includes three pieces of fish, French fries, potato salad, baked beans, coleslaw, and a roll. The $10 just fish meal features six pieces of fish only. The $5 kids’ meal (for ages 5-12 only) comes with two pieces of fish, French fries, and a roll. Shut-ins may call 563-929-3060. Please wear a mask during pickup.
Monday, April 5
Legion Auxiliary Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – The Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Auxiliary Unit 30 regular meeting will be held the first Monday of the month at 5:30 p.m. at The Crowbar.
Tuesday, April 6
Step into Spring
BUCHANAN COUNTY – A Buchanan County Conservation “Step into Spring Walk” will be at Guy Grover Timber. Visit www.buchanancountyparks.com and click on “Public Events” to register.
Legion Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – The Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Post 30, located at 205 2nd Street NE, announces that its regular monthly meetings are held on the first Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. In case of a holiday on the regular date, the meeting will be moved to the following Tuesday. If you have questions, call Kermit Abshire at 319-215-9362.
Wednesday, April 7
Alpha Wednesday
Buchanan Co. Conservative Women
INDEPENDENCE – Join the Buchanan County Conservative Women for the group’s monthly meeting at Bill’s Pizza & Smokehouse from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. In addition to enjoying lunch, attendees learn about and discuss issues at the local, state, and national levels.
Thursday, April 8
VFW Post 2440
INDEPENDENCE – VFW Post 2440 and VFW Auxiliary Unit 2440 in Independence meets the second Thursday of the month. Supper starts at 6 p.m., followed by a meeting at 7 or 7:30 p.m. For more information, contact the Post at 319-334-4619.
Tuesday, April 13
Step into Spring
BUCHANAN COUNTY – A next Buchanan County Conservation “Step into Spring Walk” will be at Boies Bend. Visit www.buchanancountyparks.com and click on “Public Events” to register.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the second and fourth Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 to join.
Monday, April 19
Historical Society Annual Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Historical Society’s annual meeting and election of officers will be held at Heartland Acres (near the theater area) beginning at 7 p.m. Check out the Historical Society website www.buchanancountyhistory.com or Wapsi Mill on Facebook. For further information, call 319-334-4616.
Tuesday, April 20
Step into Spring
BUCHANAN COUNTY – A Buchanan County Conservation “Step into Spring Walk” will be at Fontana Park. Visit www.buchanancountyparks.com and click on “Public Events” to register.
Monday, April 26
Indee Mobile Food Pantry
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence mobile food pantry will be held from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Prairie Lakes Church, 2320 Iowa Avenue (across from the MHI campus). You may attend just one mobile pantry per month. You need to bring your ID to sign in, and your own bags or boxes to pack your food. If you have questions, call the Independence Area Food Pantry at 319-327-0542. The mobile food pantry is a service of the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.
Tuesday, April 27
Step into Spring
BUCHANAN COUNTY – A Buchanan County Conservation “Step into Spring Walk” will be at Cortright Natural Area. Visit www.buchanancountyparks.com and click on “Public Events” to register.
Independence Eagles
Wednesday, April 28
Brandon/Lamont Food Pantry
