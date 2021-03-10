Email your calendar items and updates to news@bulletinjournal.com.
Wednesday, March 10
Library to Close Early
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library will close at 5 p.m. for staff development. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Alpha Wednesday
INDEPENDENCE – Triumphant Church, 2383 Jamestown Avenue, is holding Alpha Wednesday at 7 p.m. The series provides a chance to explore the Christian faith, ask questions in a non-threatening environment, and share points of view. Find the link at https://facebook/triumphantChurchIndee/ in the Alpha video description and event post.
Thursday, March 11
Online Story Time (Virtual)
Join the Independence Public Library’s children’s librarian at 9:30 a.m. for Online Story Time on Facebook Live. Have fun with rhymes, stories, and movements! To attend this event, go to the library’s Facebook page.
In-Person Book Discussion
INDEPENDENCE – Beginning at 2 p.m., the Independence Public Library will host an in-person book discussion of this year’s One Book One Independence selection, This Tender Land by William Kent Krueger. Those in attendance will be entered in a drawing for a William Kent Krueger book! Registration required.
VFW Post 2440
INDEPENDENCE – VFW Post 2440 and VFW Auxiliary Unit 2440 in Independence meets the second Thursday of the month. Supper starts at 6 p.m., followed by a meeting at 7 or 7:30 p.m. For more information, contact the Post at 319-334-4619.
Friday, March 12
Rockin’ Reptiles (Virtual)
The Independence Public Library will partner with the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium for a live virtual presentation beginning at 10 a.m. on Zoom exploring the world of reptiles. Learn about some of their amazing adaptations and the important roles they play in nature! This is a one-time program, and a recording will not be available. Registration required.
St. Pat’s Fish Fry
WINTHROP – St. Patrick Church will be hosting a drive-through fish fry from 4:30 to 7 p.m. The meal is $10 and includes fish, baked potato, coleslaw, corn, and a roll. No calls, please. Follow the route signs and volunteers on Washington Street into the parish center parking lot.
Ends March 15
Teen Autobiography Contest
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library is hosting a teen autobiography contest, open to all students in grades 7-12. Submit finished work to iplprograms@gmail.com by March 15.
Monday, March 15
Maker Monday (Virtual)
Join the Independence Public Library for a family-friendly craft program! Pick up a craft kit at the circulation desk and follow along to create something fun. To join in, use the link found on the library website or Facebook page, or sent in the enewsletter.
The Transformational Power of Storytelling (Virtual)
The Independence Public Library will host the author of this year’s One Book One Independence selection, William Kent Krueger. In a virtual program beginning at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom, he will share more about the importance of stories and the power they hold. Bring your questions and join in. A one-time program, no recording to be made available. Access the Zoom link on the website or Facebook page, or in the library enewsletter.
Buchanan Co. Historical Society
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Historical Society will meet at 7 p.m. at Heartland Acres near the theater area. Check out the Historical Society website www.buchanancountyhistory.com or Wapsi Mill on Facebook. For further information, call 319-334-4616.
Wednesday, March 17
Alpha Wednesday
INDEPENDENCE – Triumphant Church, 2383 Jamestown Avenue, is holding Alpha Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Thursday, March 18
Online Story Time (Virtual)
Join the Independence Public Library’s children’s librarian at 9:30 a.m. for Online Story Time on Facebook Live.
Jesup Kindergarten Roundup
JESUP – The Jesup Community Schools will be holding preschool, Pre-K, and kindergarten roundup on Thursday, March 18, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Jesup Elementary School, 531 Prospect Street. Visit www.jesup.k12.ia.us and look under “Quick Links” for more information.
3rd Thursday with Hoover Library (Virtual)
In partnership with the Hoover Presidential Foundation, the Independence Public Library presents Historian Annette Dunlap and a program on the life and achievements of First Lady Lou Henry Hoover, both during and after the White House years. Registration required.
March 19 – 21
ICSD Broadway Review
INDEPENDENCE – The theater department at Independence High School will present A Broadway Review, a musical review of Broadway’s best, on Friday and Saturday, March 19 and 20, at 7 p.m., and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 21. Tickets are $10 each and available at the jr./sr. high office. Only 180 tickets available per show, so don’t wait. Masks required. Groups will be socially distanced in the auditorium.
Friday, March 19
Minecraft Online at Home (Virtual)
Join TJ from Network Nirvana from 2 to 5 p.m. for some online gaming from your home. This month’s Independence Public Library program will include the first look at Dreamer’s Grave, a dungeon found in an ancient temple. Check out new vaults, challenges, and adventures in this Minecraft adventure! A personal Minecraft account and registration are required. Appropriate for students in grades 5-12.
Saturday, March 20
FD/EMS Soup Supper
HAZLETON – The Hazleton Fire Department and EMS will host a drive-through soup supper from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. The menu includes chili or chicken noodle soup, a ham sandwich, a bar, and a drink. Tickets may be purchased in advance for $7 each at Hazleton City Hall or the Maynard Savings Bank-Hazleton, or at the door for $8.
Sunday, March 21
Prohibition in Eastern Iowa
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library is hosting local author Linda McCann starting at 4 p.m. for an in-person program, Prohibition in Eastern Iowa, to be held at Allerton Brewing Company. Linda will share the history of Prohibition as well as some interesting local news from “back in the day!”
Monday, March 22
In-Person Book Discussion
INDEPENDENCE – Join the Independence Public Library to discuss an OBOI read-alike, Little Heathens by Mildred Armstrong Kalish. Join in and share your thoughts on this novel. Those in attendance will be entered in a drawing for a William Kent Krueger book. Registration required.
Tuesday, March 23
On Reserve Podcast – Episode 13
On Reserve is a bi-weekly podcast from the Independence Public Library that explores the most popular titles in the community. Listen in as staff offer up reading suggestions and provide insight into resources available through the library. This special episode will include oral histories from Independence residents as they reflect on memories from the Great Depression era. You can listen through the library website or any podcast streaming service.
Writers’ Group
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Area Writers’ Group provides a community for writers to share their works and encourage one another. Join in person starting at 6 p.m. at the Independence Public Library to share your writing and discuss new ideas. Registration required.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the second and fourth Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 to join.
Wednesday, March 24
Brandon/Lamont Food Pantry
BRANDON/LAMONT – The mobile food pantry will be in Brandon from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Brandon Community Center, 802 Main Street. The mobile food pantry will be in Lamont from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the fire station, 644 Bush Street. Enter the alley behind the legion hall to pick up your food. If you have any questions about the Lamont event, please call Kay Hoffman at 319-361-8100. For either event, you need to bring your ID to sign in, and your own bags or boxes to pack your food. You may attend one mobile food pantry per month. This event is held the four Wednesday of the month in Brandon and Lamont.
Alpha Wednesday
INDEPENDENCE – Triumphant Church, 2383 Jamestown Avenue, is holding Alpha Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Thursday, March 25
Online Story Time (Virtual)
Join the Independence Public Library’s children’s librarian at 9:30 a.m. for Online Story Time on Facebook Live.
Depression Era Cooking (Virtual)
Dan & Lizzie Lake are back with the Independence Public Library this month for a Depression-era meal demonstration! Join in beginning at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom to recreate a “hobo dinner” and a Depression-era dessert. This program is sponsored by Fareway. A recording of this program will be available if you are unable to attend live. Get the link and password for the Zoom program from the library website or Facebook page, or in the weekly enewsletter.
Friday, March 26
Fairbank Fish Fry
FAIRBANK – A curbside pickup-only fish fry sponsored by Immaculate Conception Church will be held from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the parish center in Fairbank. Please follow the signs designating the pickup route. All meals are $10 per person and include Alaskan pollock, baked potato, baked beans, coleslaw, a roll, and dessert.
Monday, March 29
Maker Monday (Virtual)
Join the library for this family-friendly craft program beginning at 10:30 a.m. Pick up a craft kit at the circulation desk and follow along to create something fun. To join in, use the link found on the library website or Facebook page, or sent in the enewsletter.
Bonus Program with Hoover Library (Virtual)
In partnership with the Hoover Presidential Foundation, the Independence Public Library will present a special event in honor of First Lady Lou Henry Hoover’s birthday with Leslie Hoover-Lauble, President Hoover’s great-granddaughter, and Spencer Howard, Hoover Library Archives Technician. This program, which begins at 12 p.m. on Zoom, will share stories and photos illustrating the life of Lou Henry Hoover, from her start as an independent girl, to a scientist and world traveler, to First Lady. Registration required.
Wednesday, March 31
Alpha Wednesday
INDEPENDENCE – Triumphant Church, 2383 Jamestown Avenue, is holding Alpha Wednesday at 7 p.m.