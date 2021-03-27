Email your calendar items and updates to news@bulletinjournal.com.
Sunday, March 28
Legion Dine-In Breakfast
AURORA – The Aurora American Legion Post 435 and Auxiliary will be hosting an “all-you-can-eat” pancake breakfast from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Aurora Legion Hall, 302 Warren Street. The event will offer dine-in and carryout service. This is the last breakfast for the season. Serving biscuits and gravy, sausage, ham, scrambled eggs, and a beverage. Cost for adults is $10; kids ages 5-8, $5; and preschool, free.
Monday, March 29
Maker Monday (Virtual)
Join the Independence Public Library for a family-friendly craft program beginning at 10:30 a.m. Pick up a craft kit at the circulation desk and follow along to create something fun. To join in, use the link found on the library website or Facebook page, or in the enewsletter. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call the library at 319-334-2470.
Bonus Program with Hoover Library (Virtual)
In partnership with the Hoover Presidential Foundation, the Independence Public Library will present a special event in honor of First Lady Lou Henry Hoover’s birthday with Leslie Hoover-Lauble, President Hoover’s great-granddaughter, and Spencer Howard, Hoover Library archives technician. This program, which begins at 12 p.m. on Zoom, will share stories and photos illustrating the life of Lou Henry Hoover. Registration required. Access the link on the website or Facebook page to register and receive the Zoom link.
Tuesday, March 30
Step into Spring
BUCHANAN COUNTY – The next Buchanan County Conservation “Step into Spring Walk” will be at Ham Marsh. As an ever-changing season, spring is the perfect time to get out regularly and brighten your mood. Spend an hour or two outdoors each week. Dress in layers as conditions warrant, and bring your mask for times when social distancing is not possible. All ages welcome. Visit www.buchanancountyparks.com and click on “Public Events” to register.
Wednesday, March 31
IHS Blood Drive
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence High School gym, 700 20th Avenue SW, will be the location of an American Red Cross spring blood drive from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Less than 38 percent of the population is eligible to give blood or platelets. Help make a difference in your community by donating blood!
Alpha Wednesday
INDEPENDENCE – Triumphant Church, 2383 Jamestown Avenue, is holding Alpha Wednesday at 7 p.m. The series provides a chance to explore the Christian faith, ask questions in a non-threatening environment, and share points of view. The meetings are live ask well as online via Zoom. Find the link at https://facebook/triumphantChurchIndee/ in the Alpha video description and event post.
Thursday, April 1
Seder Meal
INDEPENDENCE – Living Water Church, 113 2nd Avenue NE, is holding a traditional Jewish Passover/Seder meal and service from 6 to 8 p.m. Reservations are needed. Contact Pastor John Sheda at 319-334-6723.
Friday, April 2
Lamont Fish Supper
LAMONT – The Loren Foster American Legion and Auxiliary No. 346 will hold a Good Friday drive-through fish supper from 4:30 to 7 p.m. (or until supplies run out). Due to COVID-19 and social distancing guidelines, look for the cones to direct traffic at the legion hall. The $10 fish meal includes three pieces of fish, French fries, potato salad, baked beans, coleslaw, and a roll. The $10 just fish meal features six pieces of fish only. The $5 kids’ meal (for ages 5-12 only) comes with two pieces of fish, French fries, and a roll. Shut-ins may call 563-929-3060. Please wear a mask during pickup.
Saturday, April 3
Pancake Breakfast/Bake Sale
BRANDON – Brandon United Methodist Church, 507 Main Street, will hold its annual pancake breakfast and bake sale from 7 to 10:30 a.m. Church members will be serving pancakes, eggs, sausage, ham, juice, and coffee. A free will donation will be collected. Plan to purchase some delicious baked goods for your Easter celebrations! Social distancing and COVID-19 precautions will be in place.
Geocaching Egg Hunt
FONTANA – Buchanan County Conservation is sponsoring a geocaching egg hunt. The event will be held at 9 a.m. at Fontana Nature Center, 1883 125th Street, Hazleton. Please be sure to register each child who is between the ages of 3 and 14 at www.buchanancountyparks.com. The cost is $5 per registered child.
Monday, April 5
Legion Auxiliary Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – The Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Auxiliary Unit 30 regular meeting will be held the first Monday of the month at 5:30 p.m. at The Crowbar.
Tuesday, April 6
Step into Spring
BUCHANAN COUNTY – A Buchanan County Conservation “Step into Spring Walk” will be at Guy Grover Timber. Visit www.buchanancountyparks.com and click on “Public Events” to register.
Legion Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – The Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Post 30, located at 205 2nd Street NE, announces that its regular monthly meetings are held on the first Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. In case of a holiday on the regular date, the meeting will be moved to the following Tuesday. If you have questions, call Kermit Abshire at 319-215-9362.
Wednesday, April 7
Alpha Wednesday
INDEPENDENCE – Triumphant Church, 2383 Jamestown Avenue, is holding Alpha Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Buchanan Co. Conservative Women
INDEPENDENCE – Join the Buchanan County Conservative Women for the group’s monthly meeting at Bill’s Pizza & Smokehouse from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. In addition to enjoying lunch, attendees learn about and discuss issues at the local, state, and national levels.
Thursday, April 8
VFW Post 2440
INDEPENDENCE – VFW Post 2440 and VFW Auxiliary Unit 2440 in Independence meets the second Thursday of the month. Supper starts at 6 p.m., followed by a meeting at 7 or 7:30 p.m. For more information, contact the Post at 319-334-4619.
Tuesday, April 13
Step into Spring
BUCHANAN COUNTY – A Buchanan County Conservation “Step into Spring Walk” will be on at Boies Bend. Visit www.buchanancountyparks.com and click on “Public Events” to register.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the second and fourth Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 to join.