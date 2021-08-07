Email your calendar items and updates to news@bulletinjournal.com.
Saturday, Aug. 7
Summer Reading, Bingo Deadline
INDEPENDENCE – Today is the deadline to turn in those summer reading logs at the library or complete entering your information on Beanstack. Bingo has the same deadline. Submit paper forms or use the online submission found on the website at www.independenceia.org/library. For more information, visit website, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Aug. 7-8
Quasqueton Area Museum
QUASQUETON – The Quasqueton Area Museum is open every Saturday and Sunday from Memorial Day Weekend through Labor Day from 1 to 3 p.m., and by appointment by calling 319-318-2007. Free admission.
Sunday, Aug. 8
Rowley Historical Society
ROWLEY – The Rowley Historical Society is open on Sundays from 12 to 2 p.m. from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend. Also open by appointment. Call Lorrie Rasmussen at 319-938-2833 or Vivian Davis at 563-920-4567.
Monday, Aug. 9
Maker Monday (Virtual)
Join the Independence Public Library at 10:30 a.m. for this family-friendly craft program! Pick up a craft kit at the circulation desk. Follow along with the link found on the website or Facebook page.
Tuesday, Aug. 10
Community Blood Drive
INDEPENDENCE – Save local lives through the Buchanan County Community Blood Drive, hosted in the Wellness Studios at Buchanan County Health Center (BCHC), 1600 1st Street E, and facilitated by LifeServe Blood Center, the sole supplier of blood and blood products to BCHC. Blood donated with LifeServe will stay in the area. LifeServe doesn’t collect blood in a community unless that blood will help the local medical center or hospital. Hours are 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800-287-4903.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the second and fourth Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 to join.
Wednesday, Aug. 11
Library Closing Early
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library will close at 5 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 12
Outdoor Story Time
INDEPENDENCE – Story time is an introduction to the magic of books and reading. This event will be held in the green space outside the Independence Public Library at 9:30 a.m. If the weather doesn’t cooperate, the event will move the story time indoors to the Community Room.
VFW Post 2440
INDEPENDENCE – VFW Post 2440 and VFW Auxiliary Unit 2440 in Independence meets the second Thursday of the month. Supper starts at 6 p.m., followed by a meeting at 7 or 7:30 p.m. For more information, contact the Post at 319-334-4619.
Friday, Aug. 13
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome. COVID-19 precautions are in place.
Minecraft Online at Home (Virtual)
Join TJ from Network Nirvana for some online gaming from your home from 1 to 4 p.m. This Independence Public Library program includes the Season of the Safari in ArkoneuxOnline! A personal Minecraft account and registration required. Appropriate for students in grades 5-12.
BCHC Poker Walk
INDEPENDENCE – Lexington Estate of Buchanan County Health Center (BCHC) is hosting the annual poker walk for Alzheimer’s at 5 p.m. at the Rotary Shelter in Riverwalk Parks. All ages are invited to participate in a two-mile walk from Riverwalk Parks to BCHC and back. Each participant will receive a card at five checkpoints along the way. After completion of the walk, the person with the best five-card hand will win a one-year, single membership to the Wellness Center at BCHC. A donation of $5 is requested to participate, with all profits benefiting Lexington Estate’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s team fundraising efforts. Registration will be at the Rotary Shelter in Riverwalk Parks just prior to the start of the walk.
Aug. 14-15
Quasqueton Area Museum
QUASQUETON – The Quasqueton Area Museum is open every Saturday and Sunday from Memorial Day Weekend through Labor Day from 1 to 3 p.m., and by appointment by calling 319-318-2007. Free admission.
Sunday, Aug. 15
Rowley Historical Society
ROWLEY – The Rowley Historical Society is open on Sundays from 12 to 2 p.m. from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend. Also open by appointment.
Tuesday, Aug. 17
Pack Better Lunches with Dan & Lizzie
INDEPENDENCE – Pack better lunches with tips and new ideas from Dan and Lizzie Lake! Come to the Independence Public Library at 6:30 p.m. for this in-person program sponsored by Fareway. Registration required. Space is limited. Sign up by email at iplprograms@gmail.com or call 319-334-2470.
Thursday, Aug. 19
Outdoor Story Time
INDEPENDENCE – This event will be held in the green space outside the Independence Public Library at 9:30 a.m. If the weather doesn’t cooperate, will move the story time indoors to the Community Room.
3rd Thursday (Virtual)
In partnership with the Hoover Presidential Foundation, the Independence Public Library presents documentary filmmaker and historical researcher Darroch Greer about the Lafayette Escadrille and what it meant for America in World War I. Starts at 6 p.m. via Zoom. Registration required. Access the link on the website or Facebook page.
Friday, Aug. 20
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome. COVID-19 precautions in place.
Fun Run – Glow Edition
URBANA – Friends of the Urbana Public Library will have their Annual Fun Run – Glow Edition at 8 p.m. The event is a 5K run/1-mile walk. The registration form can be found on the City of Urbana website (urbanaiowa.com). Register by August 13 to get a t-shirt. Registration also open at 7 p.m. before the race. Top three finishers in each male/female age division in the 5K run will receive a medal. The race will start in front of the library building, 351 Velvas Street.
Aug. 21-22
Quasqueton Area Museum
QUASQUETON – The Quasqueton Area Museum is open every Saturday and Sunday from Memorial Day Weekend through Labor Day from 1 to 3 p.m., and by appointment by calling 319-318-2007. Free admission.
Sunday, Aug. 22
Rowley Historical Society
ROWLEY – The Rowley Historical Society is open on Sundays from 12 to 2 p.m. from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend. Also open by appointment.
Monday, Aug. 23
Maker Monday (Virtual)
Join the Independence Public Library for this family-friendly craft program at 10:30 a.m.! Pick up a craft kit at the circulation desk. To join in, use the link found on the library website, Facebook page, or newsletter.
Book Discussion
INDEPENDENCE – Join the Independence Public Library at 3:30 p.m. to discuss When the World Was Young by Elizabeth Gaffney. Share your thoughts on this novel!
Tuesday, Aug. 24
Cupcakes with Cops
INDEPENDENCE – Come join our local law enforcement officers and Building Directions for Families (BDF) for games, fun, and sweet treats from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at First Ward Park (by the courthouse). Free for everyone, this is a great opportunity for you and your children to meet our local law enforcement officers.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone welcome.
Wednesday, Aug. 25
Magic Show with Rick Eugene
INDEPENDENCE – What better way to spend the afternoon than to watch a magic show?! Join the Independence Public Library at 2 p.m. for some laughs and mind-boggling feats with magician Rick Eugene. Registration required due to attendance restrictions.
Brandon/Lamont Food Pantry
BRANDON/LAMONT – The mobile food pantry will be in Brandon from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Brandon Community Center, 802 Main Street. The mobile food pantry will be in Lamont from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the fire station, 644 Bush Street. Enter the alley behind the legion hall to pick up your food. If you have any questions about the Lamont event, call Kay Hoffman at 319-361-8100. For both events, bring your ID to sign in, and bags or boxes to pack your food. You may attend one mobile food pantry per month. Held the fourth Wednesday of the month in Brandon and Lamont.
Thursday, Aug. 26
Outdoor Story Time
INDEPENDENCE – This event will be held in the green space outside the Independence Public Library at 9:30 a.m. If the weather doesn’t cooperate, will move indoors to the Community Room.
Friday, Aug. 27
Hot Dog Fridays
INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome. COVID-19 precautions are in place.
Aug. 28-29
Quasqueton Area Museum
QUASQUETON – The Quasqueton Area Museum is open every Saturday and Sunday from Memorial Day Weekend through Labor Day from 1 to 3 p.m., and by appointment by calling 319-318-2007. Free admission.
Sunday, Aug. 29
Rowley Historical Society
ROWLEY – The Rowley Historical Society is open on Sundays from 12 to 2 p.m. from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend. Also open by appointment.
Tuesday, Aug. 31
Writers’ Group
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Area Writers’ Group provides a community for writers to share their works and encourage one another. Join in person at 6 p.m.