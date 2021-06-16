Email your calendar items and updates to news@bulletinjournal.com.
Wednesday, June 16
Stories for YOU @ 2 (Virtual)
This Independence Public Library story time is for all ages! Starting at 2 p.m., join the library’s guest high school reader on Facebook for some fun, fabulous stories for the entire family. Gather around, listen, and enjoy. To attend this event, go to the library’s Facebook page. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call the library at 319-334-2470.
June 16 – Aug. 31
Fire & Ice Reaction Show (Virtual)
See fire light up in different beautiful colors, the freezing magic of liquid nitrogen, and learn how to make smoke appear like a genie out of a bottle! The Independence Public Library presents this video through the end of August. A link will be provided on June 16 on the library website or Facebook page, and in the enewsletter.
Thursday, June 17
Online Story Time (Virtual)
Join the Independence Public at 9:30 a.m. for Online Story Time on Facebook. Have fun with rhymes, stories, and movements! To attend this event, see the library website or Facebook page for a link.
Forget-Me-Not Fundraiser
INDEPENDENCE – Cedar Valley Hospice is holding a Forget-Me-Not fundraiser from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Heartland Acres, 2600 Swan Lake Boulevard in Independence. Tickets are $25 each, and guests receive a Forget-Me-Not plant kit. The agenda includes lunch, entertainment, a silent auction, and a short program. All proceeds benefit services offered to the community through Cedar Valley Hospice. To register, call Shannon Melcher at 319-272-2002 or visit www.cvhospice.org. For more information, email smelcher@cvhospice.org.
3rd Thursday (Virtual)
In partnership with the Hoover Presidential Foundation, the Independence Public Library presents retired professor Dr. Steve Coon for this month’s program, “Clearing the Static: Herbert Hoover and Early Radio Regulation,” at 6 p.m. via Zoom. Registration is required. Access the link on the library website or Facebook page to register and receive the Zoom link.
Friday, June 18
Fitness Friday (Virtual)
The Independence Public Library is joined by guest instructor Brian and friends at Prairie Hills! Join online at 8 a.m. and find a new way to stay active! A link to the video will be provided on the library’s website and Facebook page, and in the enewsletter.
Minecraft Online (Virtual)
Join TJ from Network Nirvana from 1 to 4 p.m. for some online gaming from your home. This summer’s program includes the Season of the Safari, with new dungeons, vaults, and more in ArkoneuxOnline! A personal Minecraft account and registration are required. This Independence Public Library program is appropriate for students in grades 5-12.
Saturday, June 19
Aldrich Book Signing
INDEPENDENCE – Author and Independence native Berta Prentice Aldrich will be signing copies of her recent book, “Winning the Talent Shift: Three Steps to Unleashing the New High Performance Workplace” at 10 a.m. at Em’s Coffee Co., 324 1st Street E. Bring your book, purchase online, or buy at the event. All profits from books purchased during the signing will be donated to a local program.
Sunday, June 20
Rowley Historical Society Closed
ROWLEY – The Rowley Historical Society will be closed.
Monday, June 21
Maker Monday (Virtual)
Join the Independence Public Library at 10:30 a.m. for this family-friendly craft program. Pick up a craft kit at the circulation desk and follow along. To join in this fun event, use the link found on the library website or Facebook page, or sent in the enewsletter.
Starting June 21
Artist Spotlight (Virtual)
The Independence Public Library presents Artist Spotlights this summer, featuring local artisans and their handiwork. This week’s spotlight is on Sara Sheets and her paintings! Watch as Sara shares about how she got started in this craft and talks about her many crafty interests. A link to the video will be provided on the library website and Facebook page, and in the enewsletter.
Tuesday, June 22
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the second and fourth Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 to join.
Wednesday, June 23
Stories for YOU @ 2 (Virtual)
Starting at 2 p.m., join the Independence Public Library’s guest reader, Mayor Bonita Davis, on Facebook for some fun, fabulous stories for the entire family.
Brandon/Lamont Food Pantries
BRANDON/LAMONT – The mobile food pantry will be in Brandon from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Brandon Community Center, 802 Main Street. The mobile food pantry will be in Lamont from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the fire station, 644 Bush Street. Enter the alley behind the legion hall to pick up your food. If you have any questions about the Lamont event, please call Kay Hoffman at 319-361-8100. For either event, you need to bring your ID to sign in, and your own bags or boxes to pack your food. You may attend one mobile food pantry per month. This event is held the fourth Wednesday of the month in Brandon and Lamont.
Thursday, June 24
Online Story Time (Virtual)
Join the Independence Public at 9:30 a.m. for Online Story Time on Facebook.
Whispering Butterﬂy Release
INDEPENDENCE – Reiff Family Center invites the public to the third annual whispering butterfly release to be held at 6 p.m. at Riverwalk Park. Attendees may release a butterﬂy in memory of a family member, or just make a wish and watch it ﬂutter away. To make sure you are able to receive a butterﬂy, please call 319-334-2501 to make a reservation.
Writers’ Group
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Area Writers’ Group provides a community for writers to share their works and encourage one another. Join in person at the Independence Public Library at 6 p.m. to share your writing and discuss new ideas! Registration is required.
Friday, June 25
Fitness Friday (Virtual)
The Independence Public Library is joined by guest instructor Ben Pernick for a Music and Movement workout! Join online at 8 a.m.
Saturday, June 26
Relay For Life Supper
INDEPENDENCE – Buchanan County Relay For Life will hold a takeout supper from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the north parking lot of the Immanuel Lutheran Church. Menu includes a hot-off-the-grill pork burger, sides, and a cookie for $7. Reserve your meal(s) by Wednesday, June 23, by calling 319-334-3888.
Pajama Online Story Time (Virtual)
Story time is an introduction to the magic of books and reading. Join the Independence Public Library for Online Story Time on Facebook at 7 p.m., and be sure to wear your pajamas! Have fun with rhymes, stories, and movements! To attend this event, go to the library website or Facebook page for a link.
Sunday, June 27
Rowley Historical Society
ROWLEY – The Rowley Historical Society is open on Sundays from 12 to 2 p.m. from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend. The venue is also open by appointment. Call Lorrie Rasmussen at 319-938-2833 or Vivian Davis at 563-920-4567 for details.
Monday, June 28
Book Discussion
INDEPENDENCE – Interested in conversation and interaction? Come to the Independence Public Library at 6:30 p.m. to discuss “Kitchens of the Great Midwest”by J. Ryan Stradal. Registration is required for this in-person program.
Skittle Art Project
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library wants YOU to show off your art skills and create a masterpiece using Skittles and glue! Pick up a Skittle art kit and create a colorful scene of your choice! Return your canvas to the library by Saturday, July 24, to be featured in a library display. Photos will be posted on Facebook, and the community’s favorite project will be awarded a prize basket! One kit per family, please.
Indee Mobile Food Pantry
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence mobile food pantry will be held from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Prairie Lakes Church, 2320 Iowa Avenue. You may attend just one mobile pantry per month. Bring your ID to sign in, and your own bags or boxes to pack your food. Questions? Call the Independence Area Food Pantry at 319-327-0542. The mobile food pantry is a service of the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.
June 28 – July 4
Nifty Tricks and Colorful Stories (Virtual)
Jay and Leslie bring the fun with juggling, color themed stories, and lots of laughs in this program! The Independence Public Library is proud to partner with Jay and Leslie to bring you this fun show, available for just one week! A link will be provided on June 28 on the library website or Facebook page, or sent in the enewsletter.
Tuesday, June 29
Colorful Meals with Dan & Lizzie (Virtual)
Starting at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom, Dan and Lizzie Lake will share their expertise and create a meal, including homemade salsa and fajitas! Join this virtual program sponsored by Fareway. A recording of this program will be available if you are unable to attend live. Get the link for the Zoom program on the library website or in the weekly enewsletter.
Wednesday, June 30
Stories for YOU @ 2 (Virtual)
Starting at 2 p.m., join the Independence Public Library’s guest reader, Nikki Barth, on Facebook for some fun, fabulous stories for the entire family.