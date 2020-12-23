Dec. 21 – Feb. 7
Winter Book Bingo
The Independence Public Library is hosting Winter Book Bingo, with cards for children and for teens and adults. Completing five squares in a row will enter you in the drawing for a prize, with special prizes available for blackouts! Pick up your bingo card at the library, or view the cards on the library’s website. Completed bingos can be submitted either through a paper form or through the online form found on the library’s website.
Thursday, Dec. 24
Online Story Time (Virtual)
Join Independence Public Library’s children’s librarian at 9:30 a.m. for online story time on Facebook Live. Have fun with rhymes, stories, and movements! To attend this event, see the library website for a link or go to the library’s Facebook page.
Dec. 24 – 25
Modified Library Hours for Christmas
The Independence Public Library will close at 1 p.m. on Thursday, December 24, and be closed all day on Friday, December 25. The library returns to normal curbside pickup hours of 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, December 26.
Saturday, Dec. 26
Cinema Saturday
During the month of December, pick up a DVD on a Saturday and receive a treat bag filled with candy and popcorn! Join the Independence Public Library for a Cinema Saturday this month and find entertainment at home! You can reserve any DVD using the online catalog or by calling the library and asking for a specific movie or TV show. Limit one treat bag per family per Saturday, please.
Monday, Dec. 28
Virtual Book Discussion
How have you been spending your Christmas break? What have you been reading or listening to? Join Caitlin at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom in this virtual book discussion and talk about what you’ve been reading lately. Maybe you’ll even find a new favorite or two! This event is open to any teen, grades 7-12. Join using the Zoom link found on the library website, on the Facebook page, or sent in the weekly teen enewsletter.
Indee Mobile Food Pantry
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence mobile food pantry will be held from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Prairie Lakes Church, 2320 Iowa Avenue (across from the MHI campus). You may attend just one mobile pantry per month. You need to bring your ID to sign in, and your own bags or boxes to pack your food. If you have questions, call the Independence Area Food Pantry at 319-327-0542. The mobile food pantry is a service of the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.