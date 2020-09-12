Email your calendar items and updates to news@bulletinjournal.com.
Saturday, Sept. 12
Sustaining Dinner for Veterans Memorial
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Veterans Memorial Committee is sponsoring a free-will sustaining dinner from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Independence VFW Hall. Dining options include socially distanced indoor seating, outdoor seating, and carryout via drop-in or calling ahead at 319-334-4619. The menu will offer pulled pork, brats, chicken, potato salad, baked beans, and chips. The event’s purpose is to raise funds to support and add to the Buchanan County Veterans Memorial.
Sunday, Sept. 13-Saturday, Sept. 19
Lincoln as Storyteller (Virtual)
The Independence Public Library is hosting Kevin Wood, who returns as President Abraham Lincoln, sharing about our nation’s history and his own personal history through stories and jokes. This program will be available virtually throughout the week. The link is on the library’s website and Facebook page, in the library enewsletter, or available by emailing iplprograms@gmail.com or calling 319-334-2470. Visit www.independenceia.org/library for more information.
Monday, Sept. 14
Maker Mondays (Virtual)
Join the Independence Public Library at 10:30 a.m. for this family-friendly craft program! Pick up a craft kit at the circulation desk and follow along as we create something fun. To join in this fun event, use the link found on the library website, on Facebook, or in the enewsletter the Library Link.
Junior iTAB Kickoff
INDEPENDENCE – The Junior Teen Advisory Board at the Independence Public Library is an opportunity for students in grades 7-8 to make friends, have fun, and make the library an awesome place for you! Join us at the library at 6 p.m. for pizza and to plan for the year! Registration is required.
Legion Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – The Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Post 30, located at 205 2nd Street NE, will hold its regular meeting this month on the second Monday due to the Labor Day holiday. Start time is 7 p.m. If you have questions, Kermit Abshire at 319-215-9362.
Thursday, Sept. 17
Online Story Time (Virtual)
Story time is an introduction to the magic of books and reading. Join the Independence Public Library’s children’s librarian for Online Story Time on Facebook Live at 9:30 a.m. Have fun with rhymes, stories, and movements! To attend this event, see our website for a link or go to the library’s Facebook page.
3rd Thursday with Hoover’s Library (Virtual)
In partnership with the Hoover Presidential Foundation, the Independence Public Library presents “A Brief History of Women’s Suffrage, 1840-1920” at 6 p.m. via Zoom. This virtual program is presented by Dr. Karen M. Kedrowski, director of the Carrie Chapman Catt Center for Women and Politics and professor of political science at Iowa State University. Registration is required for this event – access the link on our website or on our Facebook page to register and receive the Zoom link.
Saturday, Sept. 19
Life and Liberty Walk
INDEPENDENCE – The public is invited to the Second Life and Liberty Walk starting at 1 p.m. at Riverwalk Park. The uplifting event is for anyone interested in the Fruit of the Spirit of love, joy, peace, kindness, gentleness, goodness, patience, and faith. The Theme will be 2 Chronicles 7:14. Contact Pastor John Sheda, 319-334-6723, for more information.
Church Supper
LAMONT – Grace United Methodist Church is having a pulled pork supper. They will be serving from 3 to 6 p.m. as a drive-in at the front door. A free will offering will be accepted.
Sunday, Sept. 20
Dungeons and Dragons
INDEPENDENCE – This legendary, fantastical role-playing game is centered in worlds of swords and sorcery. Join together in small groups to solve puzzles and combat monsters while exploring dark dungeons, ruined castles, or lava-filled caverns! This program of the Independence Public Library takes place from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. in 50-minute sessions. Registration is required.
Monday, Sept. 21
Book Discussion
INDEPENDENCE – Interested in conversation and interaction? Come to the Independence Public Library to discuss The Great Alone by Kristin Hannah. Join us in-person at 6:30 p.m. and share your thoughts on this novel! Registration is required
Buchanan Co. Historical Society
INDEPENDENCE – The next regular meeting of the Buchanan County Historical Society will be held at 7 p.m. in the theater at Heartland Acres. Check out the historical society’s website at www.buchanancountyhistory.com or Wapsi Mill on Facebook. For further information, call 319-334-4616. Regular meetings are held on the third Monday of most months.
Tuesday, Sept. 22
Independence Garden Club
HAZLETON – The Independence Garden Club will meet at 11 a.m. at Fontana Park. Naturalist Sondra Cabell will speak on “Monarch Tagging” prior to members eating their sack lunches and touring the area.The public is welcome to join in at Fontana Park. No reservation required.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the second and fourth Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 to join.
Thursday, Sept. 24
Online Story Time (Virtual)
Join the Independence Public Library’s children’s librarian for Online Story Time on Facebook Live at 9:30 a.m.
Grilling with Dan & Lizzie (Virtual)
Dan and Lizzie Lake join the Independence Public Library at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom as we create a full meal using the grill, complete with tasty sides. This program is sponsored by Fareway. Get the link and password for the Zoom program on our website or in the weekly enewsletter.
Monday, Sept. 28
Maker Mondays (Virtual)
Join the Independence Public Library at 10:30 a.m. for this family-friendly craft program! Pick up a craft kit at the circulation desk and follow along as we create something fun. To join in this fun event, use the link found on our website or on our Facebook page or sent in the enewsletter, the Library Link
Independence Mobile Food Pantry
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Mobile Food Pantry will be held on the fourth Monday of the month from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Prairie Lakes Church, 2320 Iowa Avenue (across from the MHI campus). You may attend just one mobile pantry per month. You need to bring your ID to sign in, and your own bags or boxes to pack your food. If you have questions, call the Independence Area Food Pantry at 319-327-0542. The Mobile Food Pantry is a service of the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.
Wednesday, Sept. 30
Lamont and Brandon Mobile Food Pantries
LAMONT/BRANDON – The mobile food pantry will be in Lamont on the fourth Wednesday of the month from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church, 745 Washington Street. In Brandon, the mobile food pantry will be at the Jefferson Township Hall, 609 Main Street, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. You will need your ID to sign in. Please bring your own bags and boxes to pack your food. You can attend only one mobile food pantry per month.
PROW
INDEPENDENCE – PROW (Preserving Recreation and Habitat On the Wapsi) will hold their monthly meeting on the last Wednesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at Signs and More, 1827 1st Street W. Everyone is welcome to attend.
Thursday, Oct. 1
Calico Cut-Ups Quilt Guild
INDEPENDENCE – The Calico Cut-Ups Quilt Guild meets the first Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. The group is now meeting at Quilter’s Quarters, 213 1st Street E. Beginner to advanced quilters are welcome to join us for a program, meeting, and show and tell. Contact Judy Scott at 319-327-1700 with any questions.
Monday, Oct. 5
Legion Auxiliary Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Unit 30 regular meeting will be held the first Monday of the month at 5:30 p.m. at The Crowbar.
Legion Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – The Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Post 30, located at 205 2nd Street NE, regular meeting will be held the first Monday of the month at 7 p.m. If you have questions, call Kermit Abshire at 319-215-9362.
Wednesday, Oct. 7
Buchanan Co. Conservative Women
INDEPENDENCE – Buchanan County Conservative Women meet on the first Wednesday every month from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bill’s Pizza and Smokehouse. This group was formed to give women a conservative voice in the county as well as to become informed on issues concerning our country, our state, and our community. Please join them to discuss current topics in the news, get updates from our political representatives, and meet candidates competing for political offices at the federal, state, and local levels.
Thursday, Oct. 8
VFW Post 2440
INDEPENDENCE – VFW Post 2440 and VFW Auxiliary Unit 2440 in Independence meets the second Thursday of the month. Supper starts at 6 p.m., followed by a meeting at 7 or 7:30 p.m. For more information, contact the Post at 319-334-4619.
Tuesday, Oct. 13
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the second and fourth Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome.
Monday, Oct. 19
Buchanan Co. Historical Society
INDEPENDENCE – The next regular meeting of the Buchanan County Historical Society will be held at 7 p.m. at Heartland Acres.
Monday, Oct. 26
Independence Mobile Food Pantry
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Mobile Food Pantry will be held on the fourth Monday of the month from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Prairie Lakes Church, 2320 Iowa Avenue (across from the MHI campus).
Tuesday, Oct. 27
Independence Garden Club
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Garden Club will hold their annual meeting at 11 a.m. in Meeting Room B at Buchanan County Health Center with a noon meal at Lexington Estate. Members will work with the residents to create maple leaf mason jars. Mary Steuben will speak on “Growing Garlic – Not Just for Keeping Vampires Away.”
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the second and fourth Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome.
Wednesday, Oct. 28
Lamont and Brandon Mobile Food Pantries
LAMONT/BRANDON – The mobile food pantry will be in Lamont on the fourth Wednesday of the month from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church, 745 Washington Street. In Brandon, the mobile food pantry will be at the Jefferson Township Hall, 609 Main Street, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
PROW
INDEPENDENCE – PROW (Preserving Recreation and Habitat On the Wapsi) will hold their monthly meeting on the last Wednesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at Signs and More, 1827 1st Street W. Everyone is welcome to attend.