Wed., March 31
IHS Blood Drive
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence High School gym, 700 20th Avenue SW, will be the location of an American Red Cross spring blood drive from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Less than 38 percent of the population is eligible to give blood or platelets. Help make a difference in your community by donating blood!
Alpha Wednesday
INDEPENDENCE – Triumphant Church, 2383 Jamestown Avenue, is holding Alpha Wednesday at 7 p.m. The series provides a chance to explore the Christian faith, ask questions in a non-threatening environment, and share points of view. Find the link at https://facebook/triumphantChurchIndee/ in the Alpha video description and event post.
Thursday, April 1
Seder Meal
INDEPENDENCE – Living Water Church, 113 2nd Avenue NE, is holding a traditional Jewish Passover/Seder meal and service from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 1. Reservations are needed. Contact Pastor John Sheda at 319-334-6723.
Friday, April 2
Lamont Fish Supper
LAMONT – The Loren Foster American Legion and Auxiliary No. 346 will hold a Good Friday drive-through fish supper from 4:30 to 7 p.m. (or until supplies run out). Due to COVID-19 and social distancing guidelines, look for the cones to direct traffic at the legion hall. The $10 fish meal includes three pieces of fish, French fries, potato salad, baked beans, coleslaw, and a roll. The $10 just fish meal features six pieces of fish only. The $5 kids’ meal (for ages 5-12 only) comes with two pieces of fish, French fries, and a roll. Shut-ins may call 563-929-3060. Please wear a mask during pickup.
Saturday, April 3
Pancake Breakfast/Bake Sale
BRANDON – Brandon United Methodist Church, 507 Main Street, will hold its annual pancake breakfast and bake sale from 7 to 10:30 a.m. Church members will be serving pancakes, eggs, sausage, ham, juice, and coffee. A free will donation will be collected. Plan to purchase some delicious baked goods for your Easter celebrations! Social distancing and COVID-19 precautions will be in place.
Geocaching Egg Hunt
FONTANA – Buchanan County Conservation is sponsoring a geocaching egg hunt. The event will be held at 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 3, at Fontana Nature Center, 1883 125th Street, Hazleton.
Please be sure to register each child who is between the ages of 3 and 14 at www.buchanancountyparks.com. The cost is $5 per registered child.
Heartland Egg-stravaganza
INDEPENDENCE – Heartland Acres and Buchanan County Extension and Outreach are joining forces with Triumphant Church to bring you “Spring in the Heartland Egg-stravaganza!” Festivities will begin at 10 a.m. with an egg hunt at Heartland Acres. Several other activities will be available. Social distancing is encouraged, and face coverings are required indoors. See the Egg-stravaganza ad in the Bulletin Journal for more information.
Monday, April 5
Legion Auxiliary Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – The Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Auxiliary Unit 30 regular meeting will be held the first Monday of the month at 5:30 p.m. at The Crowbar.
Tuesday, April 6
Step into Spring
BUCHANAN COUNTY – The next Buchanan County Conservation “Step into Spring Walk” will be at Guy Grover Timber. As an ever-changing season, spring is the perfect time to get out regularly and brighten your mood. Spend an hour or two outdoors each week. Dress in layers as conditions warrant, and bring your mask for times when social distancing is not possible. All ages welcome. Visit www.buchanancountyparks.com and click on “Public Events” to register.
Legion Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – The Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Post 30, located at 205 2nd Street NE, announces that its regular monthly meetings are held on the first Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. In case of a holiday on the regular date, the meeting will be moved to the following Tuesday. If you have questions, call Kermit Abshire at 319-215-9362.
Wednesday, April 7
Alpha Wednesday
INDEPENDENCE – Triumphant Church, 2383 Jamestown Avenue, is holding Alpha Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Buchanan Co. Conservative Women
INDEPENDENCE – Join the Buchanan County Conservative Women for the group’s monthly meeting at Bill’s Pizza & Smokehouse from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. In addition to enjoying lunch, attendees learn about and discuss issues at the local, state, and national levels.
Thursday, April 8
VFW Post 2440
INDEPENDENCE – VFW Post 2440 and VFW Auxiliary Unit 2440 in Independence meets the second Thursday of the month. Supper starts at 6 p.m., followed by a meeting at 7 or 7:30 p.m. For more information, contact the Post at 319-334-4619.
Tuesday, April 13
Step into Spring
BUCHANAN COUNTY – A Buchanan County Conservation “Step into Spring Walk” will be at Boies Bend. All ages welcome. Visit www.buchanancountyparks.com and click on “Public Events” to register.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the second and fourth Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 to join.
Wednesday, April 14
Meeting for Farmers’ Market Vendors
INDEPENDENCE – An informational meeting for farmers’ market vendors will be held at Heartland Acres Event Center, 2600 Swan Lake Boulevard, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. The meeting is open to the public, so any prospective vendors or other community members are welcome! Due to COVID restrictions, no food will be served. Masks are required. Please direct questions to Roxanne Fuller, executive director, Buchanan County ISU Extension and Outreach, at 319-334-7161 or rrfuller@iastate.edu.
Monday, April 19
Historical Society Annual Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Historical Society’s annual meeting and election of officers will be held at Heartland Acres (near the theater area) beginning at 7 p.m. Check out the Historical Society website www.buchanancountyhistory.com or Wapsi Mill on Facebook. For further information, call 319-334-4616.
Tuesday, April 20
Step into Spring
BUCHANAN COUNTY – A Buchanan County Conservation “Step into Spring Walk” will be at Fontana Park.
Friday, April 23
Smelt Fry
AURORA – The Aurora American Legion Post 435, 302 Warren Street, is hosting an all-you-can-eat smelt fry on Friday, April 23, from 4 to 8 p.m. This is the only smelt fry that serves all the watercress salad you can eat, as well. Inside and, weather permitting, outside seating. Carryouts available. No raffle this year. Adults dine for $12, ages 5 to 8 for $6, and preschoolers for free.
Monday, April 26
Indee Mobile Food Pantry
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence mobile food pantry will be held from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Prairie Lakes Church, 2320 Iowa Avenue (across from the MHI campus). You may attend just one mobile pantry per month. You need to bring your ID to sign in, and your own bags or boxes to pack your food. If you have questions, call the Independence Area Food Pantry at 319-327-0542. The mobile food pantry is a service of the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.
Tuesday, April 27
Step into Spring
BUCHANAN COUNTY – A Buchanan County Conservation “Step into Spring Walk” will be at Cortright Natural Area.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the second and fourth Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE.
Wednesday, April 28
Brandon/Lamont Food Pantry
BRANDON/LAMONT – The mobile food pantry will be in Brandon from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Brandon Community Center, 802 Main Street. The mobile food pantry will be in Lamont from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the fire station, 644 Bush Street. Enter the alley behind the legion hall to pick up your food. If you have any questions about the Lamont event, please call Kay Hoffman at 319-361-8100. For either event, you need to bring your ID to sign in, and your own bags or boxes to pack your food. You may attend one mobile food pantry per month. This event is held the four Wednesday of the month in Brandon and Lamont.