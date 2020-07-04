Email your calendar items and updates to news@bulletinjournal.com.
Through July
The Mega Levitator Science Show (Virtual)
INDEPENDENCE – Fire on ice, floating objects, and explosions will attract you to the Mega Levitator! A marvelous display of the power of energy. Is it magic or is it science? Floating objects, fire on ice, lights, explosions…it’s worth checking out. A link is available on the Independence Public Library’s website (www.independenceia.org/library and on the library’s Facebook page.
Through August
Dragons: Return of the Ice Sorceress (Virtual)
INDEPENDENCE – Long, long ago, two kids go on a daring adventure to find a dragon and save the kingdom from the Ice Sorceress! When things don’t go as planned, however, they must turn to themselves (and to science!) for the answer. A fun fantasy adventure with the Independence Public Library including dry ice effects! A link is provided on the website, on the IPL Facebook page, or by request. For more information, email iplprograms@gmail.com, call the library at 319-334-2470, or visit www.independenceia.org/library.
Saturday, July 4
VFW Breakfast
INDEPENDENCE – VFW Post 2440 and VFW Auxiliary Unit 2440 will be hosting a July 4 breakfast at the VFW Post, 128 3rd Avenue NE, from 7 to 11 a.m. They plan to serve eggs, ham, sausage, and a beverage for $5. Stop in and support your local veterans before heading out to celebrate Independence Day.
Monday, July 6
Legion Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – The Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Post 30, located at 205 2nd Street NE, holds regular meetings on the first Monday of the month at 7 p.m. If you have questions, call Kermit Abshire at 319-215-9362.
Tuesday, July 7
Venture Out with Lucas Miller, Part 1 (Virtual)
Lucas Miller, Iowa native and participant in the History Channel’s Alone series, joins the Independence Public Library starting at 2 p.m. with a two-part workshop on exploring the world around you. Learn more about Iowa plants, explore new skills in the outdoors, and be inspired to document your adventures! Lucas will share stories of his time in the outdoors and explain the activities in this Venture Out Challenge. Complete a challenge and be entered into a drawing for a $30 Scheels gift card and other prizes. A link for this Zoom event will be provided on the website and in the weekly enewsletter, the Library Link.
Memoir Workshop
Join the Independence Public Library at 6:30 p.m. for an author workshop led by award-winning Iowa author Betty Brandt Passick. She will guide participants through the process followed in writing her family's book of history, We Are Eight, a Memoriam (2015). Registration is required. Contact the library at 319-334-2470 or iplprograms@gmail.com for more information.
Wednesday, July 8
Kayleigh Rogers, Magician (Virtual)
Meet 9-year-old, Kayleigh Rogers – Iowa’s youngest magician! She’ll thrill you with magic rabbits, helmets and balls, swords, flowers, and MORE! Independence Public Library presents this magic show, available for viewing through the months of July and August. A link will be provided on the website on July 8, on the IPL Facebook page, or by request.
Stories for YOU @ 2 (Virtual)
Story Time from the Independence Public Library for all ages via Facebook Live at 2 p.m.
Thursday, July 9
Online Story Time (Virtual)
Story Time from the Independence Public Library via Facebook Live at 9:30 a.m.
How to Be a Magician (Virtual)
Magician Rick Eugene will entertain you with classic tricks like cups and balls, ropes, coins, and magic coloring books. You’ll even learn how some of the tricks are done! Independence Public Library presents these two videos for your enjoyment and practice throughout the months of July and August. A link will be provided on the website on July 9, on the IPL Facebook page, or by request.
VFW Post 2440
INDEPENDENCE – VFW Post 2440 and VFW Auxiliary Unit 2440 in Independence are meeting again the second Thursday of the month. Supper starts at 6 p.m., followed by a meeting at 7 or 7:30 p.m. For more information, contact the Post at 319-334-4619. The VFW will be grilling steaks now through October.
1 Minute to Better Photos (Virtual)
This photo workshop, starting at 6:30 p.m., is hosted by the Independence Public Library in partnership with Darcy Maulsby. Take advantage of Darcy’s top 10, field-tested tips that are guaranteed to make you a better photographer in 1 minute or less, no matter what kind of camera you have – including cell phone cameras. Get the link and password for the Zoom program on the website or in the weekly enewsletter, the Library Link.
Friday, July 10
Fitness Friday (Virtual)
Join the Independence Public Library online at 8 a.m. for a workout and stay active this summer!
Minecraft Online at Home (Virtual)
Join TJ from Network Nirvana for some online gaming from your home from 1 to 4 p.m., courtesy of the Independence Public Library. This program will be part of the Underspire expansion pack! So many new activities…hop-putt courses, mazes, arenas, dungeons, temple trials, and more. A personal Minecraft account and registration required.
Monday, July 20
Blood Drive
INDEPENDENCE – The American Red Cross has scheduled a blood drive on Monday, July 20, from 1 to 6 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church. To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-733-2767, go to RedCrossBlood.org and download the Blood Donor App, or call Vicki Kegler at 319-334-6520.
Saturday, Aug. 1
Legion Post 30 Centennial
INDEPENDENCE – American Legion Post 30 of Independence will be marking its 100th year with a celebration event that is open to the public. A meal and open forum will be held at The Crowbar, 205 2nd Street NE, starting at 4 p.m. Cost per plate is $10.