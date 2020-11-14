Email your calendar items and updates to news@bulletinjournal.com.
Ends Nov. 17
Online Book Sale for West Elementary
The public is invited to shop the West Elementary online Scholastic Book Fair that runs from Nov. 4 through Nov. 17. All purchases benefit the school and connect kids with new books, favorite characters, complete series, and more. Visit the book fair home page and click on “Shop Now” to get started at https://www.scholastic.com/bf/westelementaryschool75.
Through Dec. 4
Friends of the Library Book Sale
INDEPENDENCE – The Friends of the Library is hosting their a special edition book sale in a new format this year! Stop by the Friends Room near the circulation desk to purchase children’s books at a special price of $0.25 each or five books for $1. DVDs will be on sale for $1 each, as well. Books for adults will go on special sale later in the year, so be sure to watch for more great deals! For more information, email iplprograms@gmail.com, call the library at 319-334-2470, or visit www.independenceia.org/library.
Nov. 14 – 15
Independence Fall Play
INDEPENDENCE – Independence High School will present its fall play, “Ain’t She Sweet!,” at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and at 3 p.m. on Sunday. To inquire about virtual availability after the play wraps, contact the jr/sr high office at 319-334-7405.
Sunday, Nov. 15
Dungeons and Dragons
INDEPENDENCE – This legendary, fantastical role-playing game is centered in worlds of swords and sorcery. Join together in small groups at the Independence Public Library to solve puzzles and combat monsters while exploring dark dungeons, ruined castles, or lava-filled caverns! Registration is required for this teen event, which takes place in 50-minute sessions from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Nov. 15-Dec. 15
Jazz at Lincoln Center (Virtual)
The Digital Concert Network at Jazz at Lincoln Center is now available for your viewing in partnership with the Independence Public Library. Each month, this concert series will bring to light a different form of jazz and highlight various musicians and musical eras. This month, nine-time Grammy-winning singer, songwriter, actor, and activist Ruben Blades brings salsa and swing together in this program while backed by one of the world’s leading big bands. The link for this program will be available on the IPL website, in the weekly enewsletter, and linked on IPL’s Facebook page.
Monday, Nov. 16
Book Discussion
INDEPENDENCE – Interested in conversation and interaction? Join the Independence Public Library to discuss Things You Save in a Fire by Katherine Center. Join us in-person at 6:30 p.m. and share your thoughts on this novel! Registration is required.
Buchanan Co. Historical Society
INDEPENDENCE – The next regular meeting of the Buchanan County Historical Society will be held beginning at 7 p.m. at Heartland Acres near the theater area. Check out the Historical Society website www.buchanancountyhistory.com or Wapsi Mill on Facebook. For further information, call 319-334-4616. Regular meetings are held on the third Monday of most months.
Thursday, Nov. 19
Online Story Time (Virtual)
Story time is an introduction to the magic of books and reading. Join the Independence Public Library children’s librarian for online story time on Facebook Live at 9:30 a.m. Have fun with rhymes, stories, and movements! To attend this event, see our website for a link or go to the library’s Facebook page.
Building Fair Future
INDEPENDENCE — The Buchanan County Fair Association will be hosting a public open house regarding the Building a Fair Future campaign, a $1.5 million project to build a new 4-H Building and Events Center on the fairgrounds. The event will run from 5 to 7 p.m. with a short program starting at 5:30 p.m. The community is welcome to attend and learn more about the current status and future plans for this project.
3rd Thursday with Hoover’s Library (Virtual)
In partnership with the Hoover Presidential Foundation, the Independence Public Library presents “Around the Next Bend in the Road: The Life of Laura Ingalls Wilder.” This virtual program is presented by Sarah Uthoff, starting at 6 p.m. on Zoom. Registration is required for this event – access the link on the IPL website or Facebook page to register and receive the Zoom link.
Friday, Nov. 20
Minecraft Online at Home (Virtual)
Join TJ from Network Nirvana from 2 to 5 p.m. for some online gaming from your home. This Independence Public Library program will include new vaults and raids to defeat during the month. A personal Minecraft account and registration are required.
Monday, Nov. 23
Maker Mondays (Virtual)
Join the Independence Public Library at 10:30 a.m. for this family-friendly craft program! Pick up a craft kit at the circulation desk and follow along as we create something fun. To join in this fun event, use the link found on the library website or Facebook page.
Tuesday, Nov. 24
Independence Garden Club
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Garden Club will meet at 11:30 a.m. at the Senior Center for lunch. Blackhawk Wildlife Rehabilitation Manager Linda Nebbe will speak on “Who Gives a Hoot?” The public is always welcome to join in; membership is not required. Please call Kitty Kaiser at 319-827-1848 for a lunch reservation a week in advance.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the second and fourth Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 to join.
Nov. 25-26
Library Closed for Thanksgiving
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library will close at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, November 25, and be closed all day on Thursday, November 26. The library will return to normal hours of 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Friday, November 27.
Wednesday, Nov. 25
Lamont/Brandon Food Pantries
LAMONT/BRANDON – The mobile food pantry will be in Lamont from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the American Legion, 644 Bush Street. In Brandon, the mobile food pantry will be at the Jefferson Township Hall, 609 Main Street, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. You will need your ID to sign in. Please bring your own bags and boxes to pack your food. You can attend only one mobile food pantry per month.
Monday, Nov. 30
Indee Mobile Food Pantry
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Mobile Food Pantry will be held from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Prairie Lakes Church, 2320 Iowa Avenue (across from the MHI campus). You may attend just one mobile pantry per month. You need to bring your ID to sign in, and your own bags or boxes to pack your food. If you have questions, call the Independence Area Food Pantry at 319-327-0542. The Mobile Food Pantry is a service of the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.
Teen Crafting Night
INDEPENDENCE – Indulge your creative side and join the Independence Public Library at 6:30 p.m. to create holiday-themed crafts to share with seniors in the community. The teen group at the library is open to any student in grades 7-12. Registration required.
Tuesday, Dec. 1
Legion Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – The Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Post 30, located at 205 2nd Street NE, announces that its regular monthly meetings will now be held on the first Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. In case of a holiday on the regular date, the meeting will be moved to the following Tuesday. If you have questions, call Kermit Abshire at 319-215-9362.
Wednesday, Dec. 2
Buchanan Co. Conservative Women
INDEPENDENCE – Buchanan County Conservative Women meet on the first Wednesday every month from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bill’s Pizza and Smokehouse. Please join in to discuss current topics in the news, get updates from political representatives, and meet candidates competing for political offices at the federal, state, and local levels.
Thursday, Dec. 3
Calico Cut-Ups Quilt Guild
INDEPENDENCE – The Calico Cut-Ups Quilt Guild meets the first Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. The group is now meeting at Quilter’s Quarters, 213 1st Street E. Beginner to advanced quilters are welcome to join us for a program, meeting, and show and tell. Contact Judy Scott at 319-327-1700 with any questions.