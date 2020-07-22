Email your calendar items and updates to news@bulletinjournal.com.
Wednesday, July 22
Aliens: Escape From Earth (Virtual)
During a midnight meteor shower, something mysterious falls from the sky – but it’s not a shooting star. Join the Independence Public Library as two curious kids investigate and find themselves mixed up with visitors from another planet! Pursued by a wacky space scientist, they must get the aliens back to their spaceship – before it’s too late! An exciting, out-of-this world adventure! A link will be provided on the website on July 22 on the IPL Facebook page, or by request. For more information, email iplprograms@gmail.com, call the library at 319-334-2470, or visit www.independenceia.org/library.
Stories for YOU @ 2 (Virtual)
This Independence Public Library story time is for all ages! Join the library’s guest reader on Facebook Live at 2 p.m. for some fun, fabulous stories for the entire family. Gather around, listen and enjoy. To attend this event, go to the library’s Facebook page.
Thursday, July 23
Online Story Time (Virtual)
Story time is an introduction to the magic of books and reading. Join IPL children’s librarian at 9:30 a.m. for Online Story Time on Facebook Live. Have fun with rhymes, stories, and movements! To attend this event, see this page for a link or go to the library’s Facebook page.
Instant Pot 101 (Virtual)
Want to learn about a popular new kitchen gadget? Join Dan Lake and the Independence Public Library at 6:30 p.m. to discover the magic of quick cooking with the Instant Pot. Dan will demonstrate an easy beef and noodles recipe for you to try! Get the link and password for the Zoom program on the website or in the weekly enewsletter, the Library Link.
Friday, July 24
Fitness Friday (Virtual)
The Independence Public Library is joined at 8 a.m. by guest instructors for Fitness Fridays in July! Join us online each Friday for a variety of workouts and find new ways to stay active. Each week, our Facebook page and website will be updated with more information about that Friday’s workout. Information will also be provided in the weekly enewsletter, the Library Link.
Minecraft Online at Home (Virtual)
Join TJ from Network Nirvana from 1 to 4 p.m. for some online gaming from your home. This Independence Public Library program will explore The Planes of Pestilence in the Apex Dungeon! So many new activities…hop-putt courses, mazes, arenas, dungeons, temple trials, and more. A personal Minecraft account and registration are required.
Monday, July 27
Online Book Discussion (Virtual)
Have you seen the Hulu adaptation? Join the Independence Public Library via Zoom at 6:30 p.m. to discuss Little Fires Everywhere by Celeste Ng. Enjoy the community formed here and share your perspectives and insights as we discuss Ng’s latest book. To enter this Zoom book discussion, use the link found on the website or sent in the enewsletter, the Library Link.
Tuesday, July 28
Crafternoon with Jill (Virtual)
The library has teamed up with Jill Ridenour to offer crafting opportunities for tweens and teens. Starting at 2 p.m., you can create a fun beaded mobile to hang indoors or outdoors. The sky’s the limit with this project! To enter this Zoom Crafternoon, use the link found on the website or sent in the enewsletter, the Library Link.
Blood Drive
FAIRBANK – A community blood drive will be held from 3 to 5:30 p.m. at Fairbank United Methodist Church, 107 North 2nd Street. To help ensure the safety of blood donors and team members during this COVID-19 pandemic, LifeServe is enforcing several precautionary measures. Appointments are required. Donors who do not have an appointment will not be able to give blood. Blood donors should pre-screen themselves for fever prior to appointments. Only donors with temperatures under 99.5 will be allowed to donate. Blood donors are required to wear a mask for the duration of their appointment. Donors who do not have masks will be provided with one. Sign up online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800-287-4903.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the second and fourth Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 to join.
Wednesday, July 29
Pet Talent Show (Virtual)
Tune into the Independence Public Library’s Facebook page throughout the day to check out the best pet tricks from throughout the Independence area! Photos and videos from community members and their pets will be featured. Each entry will be entered into a drawing for a $25 Norbys gift card.
Stories for YOU @ 2 (Virtual)
This Independence Public Library story time is for all ages! Join the library’s guest reader on Facebook Live at 2 p.m. for some fun, fabulous stories for the entire family.
PROW
INDEPENDENCE – PROW (Preserving Recreation and Habitat On the Wapsi) will hold their monthly meeting on the last Wednesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at Signs and More, 1827 1st Street W. Everyone is welcome to attend.
Thursday, July 30
Online Story Time (Virtual)
Story time is an introduction to the magic of books and reading. Join IPL children’s librarian at 9:30 a.m. for Online Story Time on Facebook Live.
Friday, July 31
Fitness Friday (Virtual)
The Independence Public Library is joined at 8 a.m. by guest instructors for Fitness Fridays in July!
Big Bang Bubbles Station
Take simple bubbles to the next level in this new reaction station. Starting at 5 p.m., students of all ages will love creating bubbles big and small, while they learn more about the how and why. From heart wands to large tunnels, Big Bang Bubbles will let your creativity soar during a hands-on, high-energy event. The Independence Public Library and Absolute Science present this program that is fun for the whole family. The hope is that this event be held live and in-person on the library grounds, but is dependent on the phased reopening of the library and its programs. A final decision will be made no later than Friday, July 24.
Sunday, Aug. 2
Stanley Ice Cream Social
STANLEY – The Stanley Fire Department and EMS will host their annual ice cream social from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Meal will be a choice of ribeye sandwich, hamburger, or hotdog with a bag of chips as well as a cup of homemade ice cream. Drive-thru and carryout only at the fire station on Main Street. No drinks or pie this year. Proceeds will go to support the Stanley Fire Department and EMS.
Monday, Aug. 3
Legion Auxiliary Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Unit 30 regular meeting will be held the first Monday of the month at 5:30 p.m. at the Independence Public Library.
Legion Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – The Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Post 30, located at 205 2nd Street NE, regular meeting will be held the first Monday of the month at 7 p.m. If you have questions, call Kermit Abshire at 319-215-9362.
Wednesday, Aug. 5
Buchanan County Conservative Women
INDEPENDENCE – Buchanan County Conservative Women meet on the first Wednesday every month from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bill’s Pizza and Smokehouse. This group was formed to give women a conservative voice in the county as well as to become informed on issues concerning our country, our state, and our community. Please join them to discuss current topics in the news, get updates from our political representatives, and meet candidates competing for political offices at the federal, state, and local levels.
Tuesday, Aug. 11
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the second and fourth Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 to join.