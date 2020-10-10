Email your calendar items and updates to news@bulletinjournal.com.
Saturday, Oct. 10
Scrap Metal Drive
INDEPENDENCE – Lions Club members will be available at the Signs & More parking lot from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. today and next Saturday (October 17) to assist with scrap metal items. Pickup service will also be available on these dates by calling 319-332-8112. Nothing is too large or too small. Please do not donate electronic items or items with a large amount of plastic. Car batteries WILL be accepted. The drive will continue through October 24.
Halloween Parade
QUASQUETON – The Quasky Halloween Parade will start at 2 p.m. Registration is open from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for street legal golf carts, ATVs, UTVs, and riding lawn mowers. The event includes awards, chili, a raffle, grab bags, and karaoke. All proceeds go to community projects.
Sunday, Oct. 11
Wapsie Scavenger Scramble
QUASQUETON – Join in a fun and exciting afternoon on the Wapsie Scavenger Scramble, which will navigate through the Wapsipinicon River Corridor. The event, to be held at Boies Bend Area, 2465 278th Street, starts at 1 p.m. Space is limited, and registration is required. Go to www.buchanancountyparks.com and click on “Public Events” to sign up. Call 319-636-2617 or email mmaas@co.buchanan.ia.us if you have any questions.
Monday, Oct. 12
Maker Mondays (Virtual)
Join the Independence Public Library at 10:30 a.m. for this family-friendly craft program! Pick up a craft kit at the circulation desk and follow along as we create something fun. To join in this fun event, use the link found on our website or on our Facebook page, or sent in the enewsletter.
Tuesday, Oct. 13
Writer’s Group & Author Chat
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Area Writer’s Group provides a community for writers to share their works and encourage one another. This month, we are joined by author Mary Potter Kenyon for an author chat, followed by our normal monthly meeting. The event begins at the Independence Public Library at 6 p.m. Join us in person as we share our writing and discuss new ideas! To attend the virtual chat via Zoom, see our website for a link or go to the library’s Facebook page. Registration is required if attending in person.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the second and fourth Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 to join.
Wednesday, Oct. 14
Library Closes
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library closes at 5 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month for staff development. Employees work to learn, grow, and serve you better.
Fossil Fun Day
HAZLETON – The Buchanan County Conservation Board is sponsoring Fossil Fun Day at Boies Bend Area, 2465 278th Street, Quasqueton, starting at 5 p.m. Pre-registration is required. Go to www.buchanancountyparks.com and click on “Public Events” to sign up. If you have questions, call 319-636-2617 or email mmaas@co.buchanan.ia.us.
Thursday, Oct. 15
Online Story Time (Virtual)
Join the Independence Public Library’s children’s librarian at 9:30 a.m. for Online Story Time on Facebook Live.
3rd Thursday with Hoover’s Library (Virtual)
In partnership with the Hoover Presidential Foundation, the Independence Public Library presents “Hoover and the Commission for Relief in Belgium.” This virtual program is presented by historian and author Jeffrey B. Miller. Registration is required. The program starts at 6 p.m. on Zoom.
Friday, Oct. 16 - Saturday, Oct. 31
Boo Bash in a Bag!
INDEPENDENCE – Though we can’t join together in person for our Boo Bash event this year at the Independence Public Library, you can still participate with crafts, games, and more! Stop by the library to pick up an activity bag (one per child, please) and snap a photo at our photo booth!
Friday, Oct. 16
Pillow Cleaning
INDEPENDENCE – The annual pillow cleaning sponsored by the Buchanan County Historical Society is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Wapsipinicon Mill in downtown Independence. Make your pillows look like new, have them completely renovated, and get NEW TICKING all the same day. Foam and Dacron can also be renovated by this process. Bring in your “feather beds” and have them made into new pillows.
Saturday, Oct. 17
Scrap Metal Drive
INDEPENDENCE – Lions Club members will be available at the Signs & More parking lot from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. to assist with scrap metal items. Pickup service will also be available by calling 319-332-8112.
Sunday, Oct. 18
Turkey Dinner
MASONVILLE – Immaculate Conception Church, 608 Bernhart Street, is serving a carryout-only turkey dinner with all the trimmings from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. No RSVP necessary. Each meal is $13 and includes homemade mashed potatoes and gravy, dressing, cranberries, coleslaw, and homemade pie. Call 563-920-3916 for more information.
Dungeons and Dragons
INDEPENDENCE – This legendary, fantastical role-playing game is centered in worlds of swords and sorcery. Join together in small groups to solve puzzles and combat monsters while exploring dark dungeons, ruined castles, or lava-filled caverns at the Independence Public Library from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. in 50-minute sessions! Registration is required for this teen event.
Monday, Oct. 19
Book Discussion
INDEPENDENCE – Interested in conversation and interaction? Join the Independence Public Library to discuss News of the World by Paulette Jiles. Join us in-person and share your thoughts on this novel! Registration is required. Begins at 6:30 p.m.
Buchanan Co. Historical Society
INDEPENDENCE – The next regular meeting of the Buchanan County Historical Society will be held at 7 p.m. at Heartland Acres. Check out the Historical Society website www.buchanancountyhistory.com or Wapsi Mill on Facebook. For further information, call 319-334-4616. Regular meetings are held on the third Monday of most months.
Thursday, Oct. 22
Online Story Time (Virtual)
Join the Independence Public Library’s children’s librarian at 9:30 a.m. for Online Story Time on Facebook Live.
Strange Stories from the Past (Virtual)
The Independence Public Library will host Chad Lewis for a virtual program showcasing more than 100 bizarre newspaper stories from Iowa that have not been seen in 100+ years. These stories provide a time portal back to the early days of the state and are filled with strange deaths, ghosts, sea serpents, medical anomalies, psychic phenomena, and even UFOs! To watch this program, use the link found on our website, on our Facebook page, or sent in our enewsletter.
Monday, Oct. 26
Maker Mondays (Virtual)
Join the Independence Public Library at 10:30 a.m. for this family-friendly craft program! Pick up a craft kit at the circulation desk and follow along as we create something fun. To join in this fun event, use the link found on our website or on our Facebook page, or sent in the enewsletter.
Independence Mobile Food Pantry
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Mobile Food Pantry will be held on the fourth Monday of the month from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Prairie Lakes Church, 2320 Iowa Avenue (across from the MHI campus). You may attend just one mobile pantry per month. You need to bring your ID to sign in, and your own bags or boxes to pack your food. If you have questions, call the Independence Area Food Pantry at 319-327-0542. The Mobile Food Pantry is a service of the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.
Tuesday, Oct. 27
Independence Garden Club
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Garden Club will hold their annual meeting at 11 a.m. in Meeting Room B at Buchanan County Health Center with a noon meal at Lexington Estate. Members will work with the residents to create maple leaf mason jars. Mary Steuben will speak on “Growing Garlic – Not Just for Keeping Vampires Away.”
Halloween Snacks with Lizzie
INDEPENDENCE – Lizzie Lake comes to the Independence Public Library with a special take on Halloween with some spooky snacks and fun treats! Starts at 6:30 p.m. Open to teens ages 12-18, join Lizzie in person as we make these fun foods together. Registration is required.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the second and fourth Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE.
Wednesday, Oct. 28
Lamont/Brandon Food Pantries
LAMONT/BRANDON – The mobile food pantry will be in Lamont on the fourth Wednesday of the month from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church, 745 Washington Street. In Brandon, the mobile food pantry will be at the Jefferson Township Hall, 609 Main Street, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. You will need your ID to sign in. Please bring your own bags and boxes to pack your food. You can attend only one mobile food pantry per month.
PROW
INDEPENDENCE – PROW (Preserving Recreation and Habitat On the Wapsi) will hold their monthly meeting on the last Wednesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at Signs and More, 1827 1st Street W. Everyone is welcome to attend.
Thursday, Oct. 29
Online Story Time (Virtual)
Join the Independence Public Library’s children’s librarian at 9:30 a.m. for Online Story Time on Facebook Live.
Crockpot Cooking (Virtual)
Dan Lake is back with the Independence Public Library to explore new ways to use the crockpot this fall. Beginning at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom, join in to find some new favorite meals! This program is sponsored by Fareway. Contact the library for the link and password.
Monday, Nov. 2
Legion Auxiliary Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Unit 30’s regular meeting will be held the first Monday of the month at 5:30 p.m. at The Crowbar.
Tuesday, Nov. 3
Legion Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – The Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Post 30, located at 205 2nd Street NE, announces that its regular monthly meetings will now be held on the first Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. In case of a holiday on the regular date, the meeting will be moved to the following Tuesday. If you have questions, call Kermit Abshire at 319-215-9362.
Wednesday, Nov. 4
Buchanan Co. Conservative Women
INDEPENDENCE – Buchanan County Conservative Women meet on the first Wednesday every month from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bill’s Pizza and Smokehouse. This group was formed to give women a conservative voice in the county as well as to become informed on issues concerning our country, our state, and our community. Please join them to discuss current topics in the news, get updates from our political representatives, and meet candidates competing for political offices at the federal, state, and local levels.
Thursday, Nov. 5
Calico Cut-Ups Quilt Guild
INDEPENDENCE – The Calico Cut-Ups Quilt Guild meets the first Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. The group is now meeting at Quilter’s Quarters, 213 1st Street E. Beginner to advanced quilters are welcome to join us for a program, meeting, and show and tell. Contact Judy Scott at 319-327-1700 with questions.
Tuesday, Nov. 10
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the second and fourth Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE.
Thursday, Nov. 12
VFW Post 2440
INDEPENDENCE – VFW Post 2440 and VFW Auxiliary Unit 2440 in Independence meets the second Thursday of the month. Supper starts at 6 p.m., followed by a meeting at 7 or 7:30 p.m. For more information, contact the Post at 319-334-4619.
Monday, Nov. 16
Buchanan Co. Historical Society
INDEPENDENCE – The next regular meeting of the Buchanan County Historical Society will be held at 7 p.m. at Heartland Acres near the theater area.
Tuesday, Nov. 24
Independence Garden Club
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Garden Club will meet at 11:30 a.m. at the Senior Center for lunch. Blackhawk Wildlife Rehabilitation Manager Linda Nebbe will speak on “Who Gives a Hoot?” The public is always welcome to join in; membership is not required. Please call Kitty Kaiser at 319-827-1848 for a lunch reservation a week in advance.
Tuesday, Nov. 24
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the second and fourth Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE.
Wednesday, Nov. 25
Lamont/Brandon Food Pantries
LAMONT/BRANDON – The mobile food pantry will be in Lamont on the fourth Wednesday of the month from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church, 745 Washington Street. In Brandon, the mobile food pantry will be at the Jefferson Township Hall, 609 Main Street, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 30
Independence Mobile Food Pantry
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Mobile Food Pantry will be held from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Prairie Lakes Church, 2320 Iowa Avenue (across from the MHI campus).