Email your calendar items and updates to news@bulletinjournal.com.
Wednesday, March 17
Alpha Wednesday
INDEPENDENCE – Triumphant Church, 2383 Jamestown Avenue, is holding Alpha Wednesday at 7 p.m. The series explores the Christian faith, and each talk looks at a different question around faith and is designed to create conversation. The meetings are live ask well as online via Zoom. Find the link at https://facebook/triumphantChurchIndee/.
Thursday, March 18
Online Story Time (Virtual)
Join the Independence Public Library’s children’s librarian at 9:30 a.m. for Online Story Time on Facebook Live. Have fun with rhymes, stories, and movements! To attend this event, go to the library’s Facebook page. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call the library at 319-334-2470.
Jesup Kindergarten Roundup
JESUP – The Jesup Community Schools will be holding preschool, Pre-K, and kindergarten roundup on Thursday, March 18, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Jesup Elementary School, 531 Prospect Street. Visit www.jesup.k12.ia.us and look under “Quick Links” for more information.
3rd Thursday with Hoover Library (Virtual)
In partnership with the Hoover Presidential Foundation, the Independence Public Library presents Historian Annette Dunlap and a program on the life and achievements of First Lady Lou Henry Hoover. Registration required. Access the link on the library website or Facebook page to register and receive the Zoom link.
March 19 – 21
ICSD Broadway Review
INDEPENDENCE – Independence High School will present A Broadway Review, a musical review of Broadway’s best, on Friday and Saturday, March 19 and 20, at 7 p.m., and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 21. Tickets are $10 each and available at the jr./sr. high office. Only 180 tickets available per show, so don’t wait. Masks required. Groups will be socially distanced in the auditorium.
Friday, March 19
Minecraft Online at Home (Virtual)
Join TJ from Network Nirvana from 2 to 5 p.m. for some online gaming from your home. This month’s Independence Public Library program will include the first look at Dreamer’s Grave, a dungeon found in an ancient temple. Check out new vaults, challenges, and adventures in this Minecraft adventure! A personal Minecraft account and registration are required. This program is appropriate for students in grades 5-12.
Fair Association Fish Fry
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Fair Association will hold a curbside pickup-only fish fry (fish only/no chicken) from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the fairgrounds. Along with the fish, the meal will include a baked potato, coleslaw, beans, a roll, and dessert.
Saturday, March 20
FD/EMS Soup Supper
HAZLETON – The Hazleton Fire Department and EMS will host a drive-through soup supper from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. The menu includes chili or chicken noodle soup, a ham sandwich, a bar, and a drink. Tickets may be purchased in advance for $7 each at Hazleton City Hall or the Maynard Savings Bank-Hazleton, or at the door for $8.
Sunday, March 21
Prohibition in Eastern Iowa
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library is hosting local author Linda McCann starting at 4 p.m. for an in-person program, Prohibition in Eastern Iowa, to be held at Allerton Brewing Company. Linda will share the history of Prohibition as well as some interesting local news from “back in the day!”
Monday, March 22
In-Person Book Discussion
INDEPENDENCE – Join the Independence Public Library from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. to discuss an OBOI read-alike, Little Heathens by Mildred Armstrong Kalish. Join in and share your thoughts on this novel. Those in attendance will be entered in a drawing for a William Kent Krueger book. Registration required.
Indee Mobile Food Pantry
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence mobile food pantry will be held from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Prairie Lakes Church, 2320 Iowa Avenue (across from the MHI campus). You may attend just one mobile pantry per month. Bring your ID to sign in, and your own bags or boxes to pack your food. If you have questions, call the Independence Area Food Pantry at 319-327-0542. The mobile food pantry is a service of the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.
Tuesday, March 23
On Reserve Podcast – Episode 13
On Reserve is a bi-weekly podcast from the Independence Public Library that explores the most popular titles in the community. Listen in as staff offer up reading suggestions and provide insight into resources available through the library. This special episode will include oral histories from Independence residents as they reflect on memories from the Great Depression era. You can listen through the library website or any podcast streaming service.
Step into Spring
BUCHANAN COUNTY – Buchanan County Conservation’s next “Step into Spring Walk” will be at Wapsi River Access. As an ever-changing season, spring is the perfect time to get out regularly and brighten your mood. Spend an hour or two outdoors each week. Dress in layers as conditions warrant, and bring your mask for times when social distancing is not possible. All ages welcome. Visit www.buchanancountyparks.com and click on “Public Events” to register. The next walk is Tuesday, March 30, at Ham Marsh.
Writers’ Group
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Area Writers’ Group provides a community for writers to share their works and encourage one another. Join in person starting at 6 p.m. at the Independence Public Library to share your writing and discuss new ideas. Registration required.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the second and fourth Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 to join.
Wednesday, March 24
Brandon/Lamont Food Pantry
BRANDON/LAMONT – The mobile food pantry will be in Brandon from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Brandon Community Center, 802 Main Street. The mobile food pantry will be in Lamont from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the fire station, 644 Bush Street. Enter the alley behind the legion hall to pick up your food. If you have any questions about the Lamont event, please call Kay Hoffman at 319-361-8100. For either event, you need to bring your ID to sign in, and your own bags or boxes to pack your food. You may attend one mobile food pantry per month. This event is held the four Wednesday of the month in Brandon and Lamont.
Alpha Wednesday
INDEPENDENCE – Triumphant Church, 2383 Jamestown Avenue, is holding Alpha Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Thursday, March 25
Online Story Time (Virtual)
Join the Independence Public Library’s children’s librarian at 9:30 a.m. for Online Story Time on Facebook Live.
Depression Era Cooking (Virtual)
Dan & Lizzie Lake are back with the Independence Public Library this month for a Depression-era meal demonstration.! Join in beginning at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom to recreate a “hobo dinner” and a Depression-era dessert. This program is sponsored by Fareway. A recording of this program will be available if you are unable to attend live. Get the link and password for the Zoom program on the library website or Facebook page, or in the weekly enewsletter.
Friday, March 26
Fairbank Fish Fry
FAIRBANK – A curbside pickup-only fish fry sponsored by Immaculate Conception Church will be held from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the parish center in Fairbank. Please follow the signs designating the pickup route. All meals are $10 per person and include Alaskan pollock, baked potato, baked beans, coleslaw, a roll, and dessert.
Fair Association Fish Fry
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Fair Association will hold a curbside pickup fish fry (fish only/no chicken) from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the fairgrounds. Along with the fish, the meal will include a baked potato, coleslaw, beans, a roll, and dessert.
Monday, March 29
Maker Monday (Virtual)
Join the library for this family-friendly craft program beginning at 10:30 a.m. Pick up a craft kit at the circulation desk and follow along to create something fun. To join in this fun event, use the link found on the website or Facebook page, or in the enewsletter.
Bonus Program with Hoover Library (Virtual)
In partnership with the Hoover Presidential Foundation, the Independence Public Library will present a special event in honor of First Lady Lou Henry Hoover’s birthday with Leslie Hoover-Lauble, President Hoover’s great-granddaughter, and Spencer Howard, Hoover Library Archives Technician. This program, which begins at 12 p.m. on Zoom, will share stories and photos illustrating the life of Lou Henry Hoover. Registration required. Access the link on the library website or Facebook page to register and receive the Zoom link.
Tuesday, March 30
Step into Spring
BUCHANAN COUNTY – A Buchanan County Conservation “Step into Spring Walk” will be at Ham Marsh. The next walk is Tuesday, April 6, at Guy Grover Timber.
Wednesday, March 31
Alpha Wednesday
INDEPENDENCE – Triumphant Church, 2383 Jamestown Avenue, is holding Alpha Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Friday, April 2
Lamont Fish Supper
LAMONT – The Loren Foster American Legion and Auxiliary No. 346 will hold a Good Friday drive-through fish supper from 4:30 to 7 p.m. (or until supplies run out). Due to COVID-19 and social distancing guidelines, look for the cones to direct traffic at the legion hall. The $10 fish meal includes three pieces of fish, French fries, potato salad, baked beans, coleslaw, and a roll. The $10 just fish meal features six pieces of fish only. The $5 kids’ meal (for ages 5-12 only) comes with two pieces of fish, French fries, and a roll. Shut-ins may call 563-929-3060. Please wear a mask during pickup.
Monday, April 5
Legion Auxiliary Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – The Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Auxiliary Unit 30 regular meeting will be held the first Monday of the month at 5:30 p.m. at The Crowbar.
Tuesday, April 6
Step into Spring
BUCHANAN COUNTY – Buchanan County Conservation’s “Step into Spring Walk” will be at Guy Grover Timber.
Legion Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – The Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Post 30, located at 205 2nd Street NE, announces that its regular monthly meetings are held on the first Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. In case of a holiday on the regular date, the meeting will be moved to the following Tuesday. If you have questions, call Kermit Abshire at 319-215-9362.
Wednesday, April 7
Alpha Wednesday
INDEPENDENCE – Triumphant Church, 2383 Jamestown Avenue, is holding Alpha Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Buchanan Co. Conservative Women
INDEPENDENCE – Join the Buchanan County Conservative Women for the group’s monthly meeting at Bill’s Pizza & Smokehouse from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. In addition to enjoying lunch, attendees learn about and discuss issues at the local, state, and national levels.
Thursday, April 8
VFW Post 2440
INDEPENDENCE – VFW Post 2440 and VFW Auxiliary Unit 2440 in Independence meets the second Thursday of the month. Supper starts at 6 p.m., followed by a meeting at 7 or 7:30 p.m. For more information, contact the Post at 319-334-4619.
Tuesday, April 13
Step into Spring
BUCHANAN COUNTY – BUCHANAN COUNTY – Buchanan County Conservation’s “Step into Spring Walk” will be at Boies Bend.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the second and fourth Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 to join.
Monday, April 19
Historical Society Annual Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Historical Society’s annual meeting and election of officers will be held at Heartland Acres (near the theater area) beginning at 7 p.m. Check out the Historical Society website www.buchanancountyhistory.com or Wapsi Mill on Facebook. For further information, call 319-334-4616.
Tuesday, April 20
Step into Spring
BUCHANAN COUNTY – BUCHANAN COUNTY – Buchanan County Conservation’s “Step into Spring Walk” will be at Fontana Park.
Monday, April 26
Indee Mobile Food Pantry
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence mobile food pantry will be held from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Prairie Lakes Church, 2320 Iowa Avenue (across from the MHI campus). You may attend just one mobile pantry per month. You need to bring your ID to sign in, and your own bags or boxes to pack your food. If you have questions, call the Independence Area Food Pantry at 319-327-0542. The mobile food pantry is a service of the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.
Tuesday, April 27
Step into Spring
BUCHANAN COUNTY – BUCHANAN COUNTY – Buchanan County Conservation’s “Step into Spring Walk” will be at Cortright Natural Area.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the second and fourth Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 to join.
Wednesday, April 28
Brandon/Lamont Food Pantry
