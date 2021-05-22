Email your calendar items and updates to news@bulletinjournal.com.
Saturday, May 22
Poppy Distribution
INDEPENDENCE – In honor of the upcoming Memorial Day, members of American Legion Auxiliary Unit 30 will be distributing poppies during the day in Independence at Farm Fleet and The Trendy Tulip. Free will donations are welcome.
Sunday, May 23
Graduation
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence class of 2021 graduation ceremony will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 23. Attendees must have a ticket. School COVID guidelines will be followed.
Monday, May 24
Maker Monday (Virtual)
Join the Independence Public Library at 10:30 a.m. for this family-friendly craft program! Pick up a craft kit at the circulation desk and follow along as we create something fun. To join in this fun event, use the link found on the library website or Facebook page, or sent in the enewsletter. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call the library at 319-334-2470.
Indee Mobile Food Pantry
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence mobile food pantry, a service of the Northeast Iowa Food Bank, will be held from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Prairie Lakes Church, 2320 Iowa Avenue. You may attend just one mobile pantry per month. Bring your ID to sign in, and your own bags or boxes to pack your food. Questions? Call the Independence Area Food Pantry at 319-327-0542.
Book Discussion
INDEPENDENCE – Interested in conversation and interaction? Join the Independence Public Library to discuss Oona Out of Order by Margarita Montimore. Registration is required for this in-person program.
Tuesday, May 25
Step into Spring
BUCHANAN COUNTY – The next Buchanan County Conservation “Step into Spring Walk” will be at Fontana Park. As an ever-changing season, spring is the perfect time to get out regularly and brighten your mood. Spend an hour or two outdoors each week. Dress in layers as conditions warrant, and bring your mask for times when social distancing is not possible. All ages welcome. Visit www.buchanancountyparks.com and click on “Public Events” to register.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the second and fourth Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 to join.
Wednesday, May 26
Brandon/Lamont Food Pantry
BRANDON/LAMONT – The mobile food pantry will be in Brandon from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Brandon Community Center, 802 Main Street. The mobile food pantry will be in Lamont from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the fire station, 644 Bush Street. Enter the alley behind the legion hall to pick up your food. If you have any questions about the Lamont event, please call Kay Hoffman at 319-361-8100. For either event, you need to bring your ID to sign in, and your own bags or boxes to pack your food. You may attend one mobile food pantry per month. This event is held the fourth Wednesday of the month in Brandon and Lamont.
Thursday, May 27
Online Story Time (Virtual)
Join the Independence Public Library at 9:30 a.m. for Online Story Time on Facebook Live. Have fun with rhymes, stories, and movements! To attend this event, see the library’s website or Facebook page for a link.
Writers’ Group
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Area Writers’ Group provides a community for writers to share their works and encourage one another. Join them in person at 6 p.m. at the library to share your work and discuss new ideas! Registration required
Sunday, May 30
Rowley Historical Society
ROWLEY – The Rowley Historical Society is open on Sundays from 12 to 2 p.m. from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend. The venue is also open by appointment. Call Lorrie Rasmussen at 319-938-2833 or Vivian Davis at 563-920-4567 for details.
Monday, May 31
Library Closed for Memorial Day
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library will be closed all day for Memorial Day. They will return to normal hours, 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., on June 1. For more information, call 319-334-2470.
Tuesday, June 1
Legion Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – The Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Post 30, located at 205 2nd Street NE, announces that its regular monthly meetings are held on the first Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. In case of a holiday on the regular date, the meeting will be moved to the following Tuesday. If you have questions, call Kermit Abshire at 319-215-9362.
Wednesday, June 2
Buchanan Co. Conservatives
INDEPENDENCE – Join the Buchanan County Conservatives for the group’s monthly meeting at Bill’s Pizza & Smokehouse from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. In addition to enjoying lunch, attendees learn about and discuss issues at the local, state, and national levels.
Thursday, June 3
Calico Cut Ups
INDEPENDENCE – The Calico Cut Ups Quilt Guild meets the first Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 512 2nd Street NE. Contact Judy Scott at 319-327-1700 for more information.
Sunday, June 6
Rowley Historical Society
Tuesday, June 8
Independence Eagles
Thursday, June 10
VFW Post 2440
INDEPENDENCE – VFW Post 2440 and VFW Auxiliary Unit 2440 in Independence meets the second Thursday of the month. Supper starts at 6 p.m., followed by a meeting at 7 or 7:30 p.m. For more information, contact the Post at 319-334-4619.
Friday, June 11
ARC Blood Drive
QUASQUETON – An American Red Cross blood drive will be held by Quasqueton Emergency Services at Quasqueton City Hall from 12:30 to 5 p.m. Visit RedCrossBlood.org to schedule an appointment.
Sunday, June 13
Rowley Historical Society
Sunday, June 20
Rowley Historical Society
Tuesday, June 22
Independence Eagles
Wednesday, June 23
Brandon/Lamont Food Pantry
Sunday, June 27
Rowley Historical Society
