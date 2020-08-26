Email your calendar items and updates to news@bulletinjournal.com.
Wednesday, Aug. 26
Lamont and Brandon Mobile Food Pantries
LAMONT/BRANDON – The mobile food pantry will be in Lamont on the fourth Wednesday of the month from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church, 745 Washington Street. In Brandon, the mobile food pantry will be at the Jefferson Township Hall, 609 Main Street, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. You will need your ID to sign in. Please bring your own bags and boxes to pack your food. You can attend only one mobile food pantry per month. The Mobile Food Pantry is a service of the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.
PROW
INDEPENDENCE – PROW (Preserving Recreation and Habitat On the Wapsi) will hold its monthly meeting on the last Wednesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at Signs and More, 1827 1st Street W. Everyone is welcome to attend.
Thursday, Aug. 27
Online Story Time (Virtual)
Join the Independence Public Library children’s librarian at 9:30 a.m. for Online Story Time on Facebook Live. Have fun with rhymes, stories, and movements! A link for this event will be provided on the website, on the library’s Facebook page, or by request. For more information email iplprograms@gmail.com or call the library at 319-334-2470 or visit www.independenceia.org/library.
Desserts in the Air Fryer (Virtual)
Ready to take your air fryer to the next level? Join Dan Lake and the Independence Public Library at 6:30 p.m. to discover new ways to use your air fryer! Dan will talk about different desserts to make in your air fryer and demonstrate the ease of making them. Get the link and password for the Zoom program on the website, the Library’s Facebook page, in the weekly enewsletter, the Library Link, or by request.
Friday, Aug. 28
Fill the Boot
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Fire Department will hold their annual MDA Fill the Boot Campaign from 3 to 7 p.m. Firefighters will be at Fareway, the Kwik Star corner (5th Avenue and 1st Street E), and possibly the River’sEDGE corner (2nd Street and 2nd Avenue SW).
Wednesday, Sept. 2
Buchanan County Conservative Women
INDEPENDENCE – Buchanan County Conservative Women meet on the first Wednesday every month from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bill’s Pizza and Smokehouse. This group was formed to give women a conservative voice in the county as well as to become informed on issues concerning our country, our state, and our community. Please join them to discuss current topics in the news, get updates from our political representatives, and meet candidates competing for political offices at the federal, state, and local levels.
Tuesday, Sept. 8
American Legion Auxiliary
INDEPENDENCE – Due to Labor Day, the September American Legion Auxiliary Unit 30 meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. at The Crowbar.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the second and fourth Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 to join.
Thursday, Sept. 10
VFW Post 2440
INDEPENDENCE – VFW Post 2440 and VFW Auxiliary Unit 2440 in Independence meets the second Thursday of the month. Supper starts at 6 p.m., followed by a meeting at 7 or 7:30 p.m. For more information, contact the Post at 319-334-4619.
Monday, Sept. 14
Legion Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – The Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Post 30, located at 205 2nd Street NE, will hold its regular meeting this month on the second Monday due to the Labor Day holiday. Start time is 7 p.m. If you have questions, Kermit Abshire at 319-215-9362.
Monday, Sept. 21
Buchanan County Historical Society
INDEPENDENCE – The next regular meeting of the Buchanan County Historical Society will start at 7 p.m. at Heartland Acres near the theater area. Check out the Historical Society website www.buchanancountyhistory.com or Wapsi Mill on Facebook. For further information, call 319-334-4616. Regular meetings are held on the third Monday of most months.
Tuesday, Sept. 22
Independence Garden Club
HAZLETON – The Independence Garden Club will meet at 11 a.m. at Fontana Park. Naturalist Sondra Cabell will speak on “Monarch Tagging” prior to members eating their sack lunches and touring the area.The public is welcome to join in at Fontana Park. No reservation required.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the second and fourth Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE.
Monday, Sept. 28
Independence Mobile Food Pantry
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Mobile Food Pantry will be held on the fourth Monday of the month from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at a new location, Prairie Lakes Church, 2320 Iowa Avenue (across from the MHI campus). You may attend just one mobile pantry per month. You need to bring your ID to sign in, and your own bags or boxes to pack your food. If you have questions, call the Independence Area Food Pantry at 319-334-2451. The Mobile Food Pantry is a service of the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.
Wednesday, Sept. 30
Lamont and Brandon Mobile Food Pantries
LAMONT/BRANDON – The mobile food pantry will be in Lamont on the fourth Wednesday of the month from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church, 745 Washington Street. In Brandon, the mobile food pantry will be at the Jefferson Township Hall, 609 Main Street, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. You will need your ID to sign in. Please bring your own bags and boxes to pack your food. You can attend only one mobile food pantry per month. The Mobile Food Pantry is a service of the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.
Wednesday, Sept. 30
PROW
INDEPENDENCE – PROW (Preserving Recreation and Habitat On the Wapsi) will hold their monthly meeting on the last Wednesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at Signs and More, 1827 1st Street W.
Monday, Oct. 5
Legion Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – The Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Post 30, located at 205 2nd Street NE, regular meeting will be held the first Monday of the month at 7 p.m. If you have questions, call Kermit Abshire at 319-215-9362.
Wednesday, Oct. 7
Buchanan County Conservative Women
INDEPENDENCE – Buchanan County Conservative Women meet on the first Wednesday every month from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bill’s Pizza and Smokehouse.
Thursday, Oct. 8
VFW Post 2440
INDEPENDENCE – VFW Post 2440 and VFW Auxiliary Unit 2440 in Independence meets the second Thursday of the month. Supper starts at 6 p.m., followed by a meeting at 7 or 7:30 p.m. For more information, contact the Post at 319-334-4619.
Tuesday, Oct. 13
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the second and fourth Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE.
Monday, Oct. 19
Buchanan County Historical Society
INDEPENDENCE – The next regular meeting of the Buchanan County Historical Society will begin at 7 p.m. at Heartland Acres.
Monday, Oct. 26
Independence Mobile Food Pantry
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Mobile Food Pantry will be held on the fourth Monday of the month from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at a new location, Prairie Lakes Church, 2320 Iowa Avenue (across from the MHI campus). You may attend just one mobile pantry per month. You need to bring your ID to sign in, and your own bags or boxes to pack your food. If you have questions, call the Independence Area Food Pantry at 319-334-2451. The Mobile Food Pantry is a service of the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.
Tuesday, Oct. 27
Independence Garden Club
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Garden Club will hold their annual meeting at 11 a.m. in Meeting Room B at Buchanan County Health Center with a noon meal at Lexington Estate. Members will work with the residents to create maple leaf mason jars. Mary Steuben will speak on “Growing Garlic – Not Just for Keeping Vampires Away.”
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the second and fourth Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE.
Wednesday, Oct. 28
Lamont and Brandon Mobile Food Pantries
LAMONT/BRANDON – The mobile food pantry will be in Lamont on the fourth Wednesday of the month from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church, 745 Washington Street. In Brandon, the mobile food pantry will be at the Jefferson Township Hall, 609 Main Street, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. You will need your ID to sign in. Please bring your own bags and boxes to pack your food. You can attend only one mobile food pantry per month. The Mobile Food Pantry is a service of the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.
PROW
INDEPENDENCE – PROW (Preserving Recreation and Habitat On the Wapsi) will hold their monthly meeting on the last Wednesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at Signs and More, 1827 1st Street W. Everyone is welcome to attend.
Monday, Nov. 2
Legion Auxiliary Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Unit 30 regular meeting will be held the first Monday of the month at 5:30 p.m. at the Independence Public Library.
Legion Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – The Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Post 30, located at 205 2nd Street NE, regular meeting will be held the first Monday of the month at 7 p.m. If you have questions, call Kermit Abshire at 319-215-9362.
Wednesday, Nov. 4
Buchanan County Conservative Women
INDEPENDENCE – Buchanan County Conservative Women meet on the first Wednesday every month from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bill’s Pizza and Smokehouse.
Tuesday, Nov. 10
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the second and fourth Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE.
Thursday, Nov. 12
VFW Post 2440
INDEPENDENCE – VFW Post 2440 and VFW Auxiliary Unit 2440 in Independence meets the second Thursday of the month. Supper starts at 6 p.m., followed by a meeting at 7 or 7:30 p.m. For more information, contact the Post at 319-334-4619.
Monday, Nov. 16
Buchanan County Historical Society
INDEPENDENCE – The next regular meeting of the Buchanan County Historical Society will start at 7 p.m. at Heartland Acres near the theater area.
Tuesday, Nov. 24
Independence Garden Club
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Garden Club will meet at 11:30 a.m. at the Senior Center for lunch. Blackhawk Wildlife Rehabilitation Manager Linda Nebbe will speak on “Who Gives a Hoot?” The public is always welcome to join in; membership is not required. Please call Kitty Kaiser at 319-827-1848 for a lunch reservation a week in advance.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the second and fourth Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE.
Wednesday, Nov. 25
Lamont and Brandon Mobile Food Pantries
LAMONT/BRANDON – The mobile food pantry will be in Lamont on the fourth Wednesday of the month from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church, 745 Washington Street. In Brandon, the mobile food pantry will be at the Brandon Area Community Center, 802 Main Street, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Please bring your own bags and boxes to pack your food. You can attend only one mobile food pantry per month. The Mobile Food Pantry is a service of the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.
Monday, Nov. 30
Independence Mobile Food Pantry
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Mobile Food Pantry will be held on the fourth Monday of the month from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at a new location, Prairie Lakes Church, 2320 Iowa Avenue (across from the MHI campus). You may attend just one mobile pantry per month. You need to bring your ID to sign in, and your own bags or boxes to pack your food. If you have questions, call the Independence Area Food Pantry at 319-334-2451. The Mobile Food Pantry is a service of the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.