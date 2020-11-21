Email your calendar items and updates to news@bulletinjournal.com.
Through Dec. 4
Friends of the Library Book Sale
INDEPENDENCE – The Friends of the Library is hosting their a special edition book sale in a new format this year! Stop by the Friends Room near the circulation desk to purchase children’s books at a special price of $0.25 each or five books for $1. DVDs will be on sale for $1 each, as well. Books for adults will go on special sale later in the year, so be sure to watch for more great deals! For more information, email iplprograms@gmail.com, call the library at 319-334-2470, or visit www.independenceia.org/library.
Through Dec. 15
Jazz at Lincoln Center (Virtual)
The Digital Concert Network at Jazz at Lincoln Center is now available for your viewing in partnership with the Independence Public Library. Each month, this concert series will bring to light a different form of jazz and highlight various musicians and musical eras. This month, nine-time Grammy-winning singer, songwriter, actor, and activist Ruben Blades brings salsa and swing together in this program while backed by one of the world’s leading big bands. The link for this program will be available on the IPL website, in the weekly enewsletter, and linked on IPL’s Facebook page.
Monday, Nov. 23
Maker Mondays (Virtual)
Join the Independence Public Library at 10:30 a.m. for this family-friendly craft program! Pick up a craft kit at the circulation desk and follow along as we create something fun. To join in this fun event, use the link found on the library website or Facebook page.
Tuesday, Nov. 24
Independence Garden Club
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Garden Club will meet at 11:30 a.m. at the Senior Center for lunch. Blackhawk Wildlife Rehabilitation Manager Linda Nebbe will speak on “Who Gives a Hoot?” The public is always welcome to join in; membership is not required. Please call Kitty Kaiser at 319-827-1848 for a lunch reservation a week in advance.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the second and fourth Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 to join.
Nov. 25 – 26
Library Closed for Thanksgiving
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library will close at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, November 25, and be closed all day on Thursday, November 26. The library will return to normal hours of 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Friday, November 27.
Monday, Nov. 30
Indee Food Pantry
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence mobile food pantry will be held from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Prairie Lakes Church, 2320 Iowa Avenue (across from the MHI campus). You may attend just one mobile pantry per month. Bring your ID to sign in, and your own bags or boxes to pack your food. If you have questions, call the Independence Area Food Pantry at 319-327-0542. The mobile food pantry is a service of the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.
Teen Crafting Night
INDEPENDENCE – Indulge your creative side and join the Independence Public Library at 6:30 p.m. to create holiday-themed crafts to share with seniors in the community. The teen group at the library is open to any student in grades 7-12. Registration required. for more information.
Tuesday, Dec. 1
Legion Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – The Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Post 30, located at 205 2nd Street NE, announces that its regular monthly meetings will now be held on the first Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. In case of a holiday on the regular date, the meeting will be moved to the following Tuesday. If you have questions, call Kermit Abshire at 319-215-9362.
Wednesday, Dec. 2
Buchanan Co. Conservative Women
INDEPENDENCE – Buchanan County Conservative Women meet on the first Wednesday every month from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bill’s Pizza and Smokehouse. This group was formed to give women a conservative voice in the county as well as to become informed on issues concerning our country, our state, and our community. Please join them to discuss current topics in the news, get updates from our political representatives, and meet candidates competing for political offices at the federal, state, and local levels.
Lamont/Brandon Food Pantries
LAMONT/BRANDON – The mobile food pantry will be in Lamont from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the fire station, 644 Bush Street. Enter at the American Legion alley for food pickup. In Brandon, the mobile food pantry will be at the Old Township Hall on Main Street from 4:30 to 6 p.m. You will need your ID to sign in. Please bring your own bags and boxes to pack your food. You can attend only one mobile food pantry per month. Please wear masks.
Monday, Dec. 7
Legion Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – The Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Post 30, located at 205 2nd Street NE, regular meeting will be held the first Monday of the month at 7 p.m. If you have questions, call Kermit Abshire at 319-215-9362.
Tuesday, Dec. 8
LifeServe Blood Drive
INDEPENDENCE – LifeServe Blood Center is asking community members to book an appointment to give blood at the Buchanan County Community Blood Drive on Tuesday, December 8, from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Prairie Lakes Church, 2320 Iowa Avenue. Besides COVID-19, this time of year brings challenges in meeting hospital partners’ blood needs for blood centers across the country. Flu season, winter weather, and holiday preparations often keep donors away from their appointments. Appointments are required. Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800-287-4903. Blood donors should pre-screen themselves for fever prior to appointments. Only donors with temperatures under 99.5 will be allowed to donate. Blood donors are required to wear a mask for the duration of their appointment. Donors who do not have masks will be provided with one.
Thursday, Dec. 10
VFW Post 2440
INDEPENDENCE – VFW Post 2440 and VFW Auxiliary Unit 2440 in Independence meets the second Thursday of the month. Supper starts at 6 p.m., followed by a meeting at 7 or 7:30 p.m. For more information, contact the Post at 319-334-4619.
Sunday, Dec. 13
Christmas at the Lee Mansion
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Historical Society is sponsoring Christmas at the Lee Mansion from 12 to 4 p.m. Take a self-guided tour of the mansion and see what has been accomplished this year. An art gallery is located in the upper hallway.
Monday, Dec. 28
Indee Mobile Food Pantry
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence mobile food pantry will be held from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Prairie Lakes Church, 2320 Iowa Avenue (across from the MHI campus).
Wednesday, Dec. 30
Lamont/Brandon Mobile Food Pantries
LAMONT/BRANDON – The mobile food pantry will be in Lamont from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the fire station, 644 Bush Street. Enter at the American Legion alley for food pickup. In Brandon, the mobile food pantry will be at the Old Township Hall on Main Street from 4:30 to 6 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 8, 2021
Fish and Chicken Fry
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Fair Association is holding a fish and chicken fry fundraiser from 4:30 to 7 p.m. in the 4-H building on the Buchanan County Fairgrounds. Adults eat for $10; kids ages five to 10, $5. Takeout available. Proceeds fund fairground improvements.
Friday, Jan. 15, 2021
Fish and Chicken Fry
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Fair Association is holding a fish and chicken fry fundraiser from 4:30 to 7 p.m. in the 4-H building on the Buchanan County Fairgrounds. Adults eat for $10; kids ages five to 10, $5. Takeout available. Proceeds fund fairground improvements.
Friday, Jan. 29, 2021
Fish and Chicken Fry
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Fair Association is holding a fish and chicken fry fundraiser from 4:30 to 7 p.m. in the 4-H building on the Buchanan County Fairgrounds. Adults eat for $10; kids ages five to 10, $5. Takeout available. Proceeds fund fairground improvements.