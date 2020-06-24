Email your calendar items and updates to news@bulletinjournal.com.
Through July
The Mega Levitator Science Show (Virtual)
INDEPENDENCE – Fire on ice, floating objects, and explosions will attract you to the Mega Levitator! A marvelous display of the power of energy. Is it magic or is it science? Floating objects, fire on ice, lights, explosions…it’s worth checking out. A link will be provided on the website www.independenceia.org/library on June 17 and on the library’s Facebook page. Enjoy the video from now through the end of July.
June 24-27
Sherlock Holmes Takes the Case (Virtual)
INDEPENDENCE – Solve a mystery with the world’s most famous detective! IPL is offering a mystery with the Traveling Lantern Theatre Company. Something is amiss, and now the game is on for Sherlock Holmes and his trusted companion, Dr. Watson. Follow the clues and help solve the mystery! A link will be provided on the website on June 24 and the password will come through an e-newsletter, known as the Library Link, or by request. Enjoy the video through June 27.
Wednesday, June 24
Stories for YOU @ 2 (Virtual)
INDEPENDENCE – Story time for all ages via Facebook Live starts at 2 p.m. Join IPL on Facebook Live for some fun, fabulous stories for the entire family. Gather around, listen, and enjoy. To attend this event, get the link on the website or go to the library’s Facebook page.
Thursday, June 25
Online Story Time (Virtual)
INDEPENDENCE – Story time via Facebook Live starts at 9:30 a.m. This story time is for all ages! Join IPL on Facebook Live for some fun, fabulous stories for the entire family. Gather around, listen, and enjoy. To attend this event, get the link on the website or go to the library’s Facebook page.
Healthy Cooking with Air Fryers (Virtual)
INDEPENDENCE – Learn about an air fryer…and make pork loin and Brussel sprouts! Join Dan Lake and the Independence Public Library to discover the magic of healthy cooking using air fryers. Starts at 6:30 p.m. To enter this Zoom event, visit www.independenceia.org/library.
Friday, June 26
Fitness Friday – Sitting Tai Chi (Virtual)
INDEPENDENCE – Becky Gaffney will be teaching Sitting Tai Chi beginning at 8 a.m. Deep breathing and gentle movements assist your body with repair and healing. Call 319-334-2470 for details.
Minecraft Online at Home (Virtual)
INDEPENDENCE – The Season of Perdition features new adventures in this Minecraft world. Join TJ from Network Nirvana from 1 to 4 p.m. for some online gaming from your home. This program will be part of the new flagship addition of EtheriaOnline! So many new activities…hop-putt courses, mazes, arenas, dungeons, temple trials…a personal Minecraft account and registration are required. Please register by emailing iplprograms@gmail.com or calling the library at 319-334-2470.
Saturday, June 27
Community Shred Day
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library is teaming up with BankIowa to bring you Community Shred Day from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Individuals may bring documents to the Falcon Civic Center Parking Lot at 1305 5th Avenue NE to be shredded free of charge. Help prevent identity theft.
Monday, June 29
Online Book Discussion (Virtual)
INDEPENDENCE – Interested in conversation and interaction? A virtual book discussion featuring The Call of the Wild begins at 6:30 p.m. Join the Independence Public Library via Zoom to discuss this book by Jack London. Enjoy the camaraderie of others and share your perspective and insights. To enter this Zoom book discussion, visit www.independenceia.org/library.
Tuesday, June 30
Perseverance to the Peak…Repeat
INDEPENDENCE – Teens – your chance to meet Jen Loeb, who has climbed Mt. Everest and the highest peaks on five other continents! Jen Loeb is from Jesup, Iowa, but she has climbed mountains all over the world, has conquered Mt. Everest, and is on track to complete the “seven summits” or the highest mountain on each continent. Find out about reaching your dreams and the power of perseverance. Starts at 2 p.m. Call 319-334-2470 for details.
Jen Loeb: From Iowa Farm to the Top of the World
INDEPENDENCE – A 6:30 p.m. session will be held at the Independence Public Library with Jen Loeb, who has climbed Mt. Everest and the highest peaks on five other continents! Call 319-334-2470 for details.
Saturday, July 4
VFW Breakfast
INDEPENDENCE – VFW Post 2440 and VFW Auxiliary Unit 2440 will be hosting a July 4 breakfast at the VFW Post, 128 3rd Aveneu NE, from 7 to 11 a.m. They plan to serve eggs, ham, sausage, and a beverage for $5. Stop in and support your local veterans before heading out to celebrate Independence Day.
Monday, July 6
Legion Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – The Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Post 30, located at 205 2nd Street NE, holds regular meetings on the first Monday of the month at 7 p.m. If you have questions, call Kermit Abshire at 319-215-9362.
Tuesday, July 7
“Writing a Memoir” Workshop
Join the library at 6:30 p.m. for an author workshop led by award-winning Iowa author Betty Brandt Passick. She will guide participants through the process followed in writing her family’s book of history, We Are Eight, a Memoriam (2015). Registration is required. Contact the library at 319-334-2470 or iplprograms@gmail.com for more information.
Thursday, July 9
VFW Post 2440
INDEPENDENCE – VFW Post 2440 and VFW Auxiliary Unit 2440 in Independence are meeting again the second Thursday of the month. Supper starts at 6 p.m., followed by a meeting at 7 or 7:30 p.m. For more information, contact the Post at 319-334-4619. The VFW will be grilling steaks now through October.