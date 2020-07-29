Email your calendar items and updates to news@bulletinjournal.com.
Wednesday, July 29
Pet Talent Show (Virtual)
Tune into the Independence Public Library’s Facebook page throughout the day to check out the best pet tricks from throughout the Independence area! Photos and videos from community members and their pets will be featured. Each entry will be entered into a drawing for a $25 Norbys gift card. For more information, email iplprograms@gmail.com, call the library at 319-334-2470, or visit www.independenceia.org/library.
Stories for YOU @ 2 (Virtual)
This Independence Public Library story time is for all ages! Join the library’s guest reader on Facebook Live at 2 p.m. for some fun, fabulous stories for the entire family. Gather around, listen and enjoy. To attend this event, go to the library’s Facebook page.
PROW
INDEPENDENCE – PROW (Preserving Recreation and Habitat On the Wapsi) will hold their monthly meeting on the last Wednesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at Signs and More, 1827 1st Street W. Everyone is welcome to attend.
Thursday, July 30
Online Story Time (Virtual)
Story time is an introduction to the magic of books and reading. Join IPL children’s librarian at 9:30 p.m. for Online Story Time on Facebook Live. Have fun with rhymes, stories, and movements! To attend this event, see this page for a link or go to the library’s Facebook page.
Friday, July 31
Fitness Friday (Virtual)
The Independence Public Library is joined by guest instructors at 8 a.m. for Fitness Fridays in July! Join us online each Friday for a variety of workouts and find new ways to stay active. Each week, our Facebook page and website will be updated with more information about that Friday’s workout. Information will also be provided in the weekly enewsletter, the Library Link.
Big Bang Bubbles Station
Take simple bubbles to the next level in this new reaction station. Starting at 5 p.m., students of all ages will love creating bubbles big and small, while they learn more about the how and why. From heart wands to large tunnels, Big Bang Bubbles will let your creativity soar during a hands-on, high-energy event. The Independence Public Library and Absolute Science present this program that is fun for the whole family. The hope is that this event be held live and in-person on the library grounds, but is dependent on the phased reopening of the library and its programs.
Sunday, Aug. 2
Stanley Ice Cream Social
STANLEY – The Stanley Fire Department and EMS will host their annual ice cream social from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Meal will be a choice of ribeye sandwich, hamburger, or hotdog with a bag of chips as well as a cup of homemade ice cream. Drive-thru and carryout only at the fire station on Main Street. No drinks or pie this year. Proceeds will go to support the Stanley Fire Department and EMS.
Monday, Aug. 3
Legion Auxiliary Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – American Legion Auxiliary Unit 30 will meet at 5:30 p.m. at The Crowbar (American Legion Post).
Legion Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – The Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Post 30, located at 205 2nd Street NE, regular meeting will be held the first Monday of the month at 7 p.m. If you have questions, call Kermit Abshire at 319-215-9362.
Wednesday, Aug. 5
Buchanan County Conservative Women
INDEPENDENCE – Buchanan County Conservative Women meet on the first Wednesday every month from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bill’s Pizza and Smokehouse. This group was formed to give women a conservative voice in the county as well as to become informed on issues concerning our country, our state, and our community. Please join them to discuss current topics in the news, get updates from our political representatives, and meet candidates competing for political offices at the federal, state, and local levels.
Tuesday, Aug. 11
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the second and fourth Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 to join.
Thursday, Aug. 13
VFW Post 2440
INDEPENDENCE – VFW Post 2440 and VFW Auxiliary Unit 2440 in Independence meets the second Thursday of the month. Supper starts at 6 p.m., followed by a meeting at 7 or 7:30 p.m. For more information, contact the Post at 319-334-4619.
Monday, Aug. 24
Independence Mobile Food Pantry
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Mobile Food Pantry will be held on the fourth Monday of the month from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at a new location, Prairie Lakes Church, 2320 Iowa Avenue (across from the MHI campus). You may attend just one mobile pantry per month. You need to bring your ID to sign in, and your own bags or boxes to pack your food. If you have questions, call the Independence Area Food Pantry at 319-334-2451. The Mobile Food Pantry is a service of the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.
Tuesday, Aug. 25
Independence Garden Club
INDEPENDENCE – Members of the Independence Garden Club will meet at Ruth Hamilton’s home for a picnic lunch. “In a Pickle” will be presented by Dan Alberts.
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the second and fourth Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE.
Wednesday, Aug. 26
Lamont and Brandon Mobile Food Pantries
LAMONT/BRANDON – The mobile food pantry will be in Lamont on the fourth Wednesday of the month from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church, 745 Washington Street. In Brandon, the mobile food pantry will be at the Jefferson Township Hall, 609 Main Street, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. You will need your ID to sign in. Please bring your own bags and boxes to pack your food. You can attend only one mobile food pantry per month.
Wednesday, Sept. 2
Tuesday, Sept. 8
Thursday, Sept. 10
Monday, Sept. 14
Legion Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – The Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Post 30, located at 205 2nd Street NE, will hold its regular meeting this month on the second Monday due to the Labor Day holiday. Start time is 7 p.m. If you have questions, Kermit Abshire at 319-215-9362.
Monday, Sept. 21
Buchanan County Historical Society
INDEPENDENCE – The next regular meeting of the Buchanan County Historical Society will be held at 7 p.m. at Heartland Acres near the theater area. Check out the Historical Society website www.buchanancountyhistory.com or Wapsi Mill on Facebook. For further information, call 319-334-4616. Regular meetings are held on the third Monday of most months.
Tuesday, Sept. 22
Independence Garden Club
HAZLETON – The Independence Garden Club will meet at 11 a.m. at Fontana Park. Naturalist Sondra Cabell will speak on “Monarch Tagging” prior to members eating their sack lunches and touring the area.The public is welcome to join in at Fontana Park. No reservation required.
