INDEPENDENCE – The weather cooperated enough to enable the second official week of the Independence Farmer’s Market to be held back at the Wapsipinicon Mill on Saturday, June 20.
The river went down, the sun came out (for a while), the street dried up, and the Mill opened up to visitors.
Patrons were able to get what’s probably about the last of the fresh asparagus, but rhubarb is still coming on. Entrepreneur Barb Ernster returned with her homemade masks. Known for making doll clothes and other sewing crafts, Barb’s talents shifted gears thanks to the coronavirus.
BBQ4U also returned to serve breakfast burritos, brats, and Philly cheese steaks hot off the grill.
Honey, meat sticks, garden-fresh veggies, and greens will be available all summer.