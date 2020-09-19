INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Farmer’s Market vendors were honored with an appreciation breakfast on Saturday, September 12 before the opening bell.
Roxanne Fuller, director of Buchanan County ISU Extension and Outreach and market manager, told vendors in an invitation, “The work and collaboration the market family exudes in a normal year is amazing. But in this COVID mess it is outstanding to see everything getting done and getting done well.”
She specifically thanked ISU Extension Program Assistant Kara Vance and Market Vendor Board President Marianna Lawrence for “stepping up” this year after the opening of the market was delayed and Fuller fell ill. She was also thankful for LACES supporting the market by providing music, and everyone in general for being respectful of personal space and wearing masks.
The breakfast, served by Steve Flaucher of BBQ4U, consisted of a choice between two breakfast casseroles, juice, and coffee. Coffee for the breakfast, and all market season, was served by Buchanan County Historical Society volunteers Judy Scott, Wanda Goins, and Joyce Barker.
September 12 was also time for the LACES-sponsored Second Saturday Series music. Adam Griffin, of Manchester, set up a tent as Mother Nature vacillated between mist and sun to entertain patrons with a variety of songs from the Americana, rock, blues, and country genres.
Future Events
Upcoming market events include a chili cook-off on September 26 and Soup Day on October 3.
LACES (Promoting the Arts to Enrich Life) will sponsor musician Chet Reagan for the Second Saturday Series on October 10. Reagan, a science teacher in the Oelwein School District, will be playing his ukulele for sing-along songs in rock, country, pop, bluegrass, and folk music.