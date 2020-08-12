INDEPENDENCE – Patrons of the Independence Farmer’s Market by the Wapsipinicon Mill were entertained last Saturday by musician Travis Granberg. A native of Oelwein, Granberg has been playing music across Eastern Iowa since 2015, including a few gigs at The Sanity Room here in downtown Independence.
For the second half of 2020, you can find Travis playing around Northeast Iowa. Follow him at Travis Granberg – Live on Facebook for details. More entertainment from other musicians will be coming in a few weeks.
There is a great mix of new and standard vendors at the market. Flowers, honey, jams, garden produce, homemade crafts, and baked goods were featured up and down the line.
The Buchanan County Historical Society continues its flea market fundraiser in the Mill. Come shop inside for great bargains on an eclectic mix of historic – and not-so-historic – items.