INDEPENDENCE – Matthew Luedeman turned himself in for painting ‘Matthew Loves Rebecca' on the Independence water tower located in First Ward Park by the Buchanan County Court House.
According to a criminal complaint filed at 2:21 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 16 by Independence Patrol Officer Kayla Cornwell, Luedeman admitted to ‘having something to do with the writing on the water tower vandalism” in an interview conducted by Independence Assistant Police Chief Darwin Meyer on Wednesday Sept 9.
The court record went on to say Luedeman used an extension ladder to access the water tower ladder. He used a backpack to carry the paint, which was leftover from a previous employer. Although he was aware of the Joe Diffie song, he said he does not have a girlfriend by the name of Rebecca.
Matthew said that he painted the water tower at approximately 1 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept 1 and took approximately 1 to 1 1/2 hours to paint.
Luedeman was charged with Criminal Mischief in the 1st Degree which is a Class C Felony and Trespass - Injury or Damage Greater Than $300 which is a Serious Misdemeanor.
NOTICE: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant(s) is/are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.