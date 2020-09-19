INDEPENDENCE – The mystery of Matt and Rebecca is solved.
On Wednesday, September 2, the phrase “Matt Loves Rebecca” with a heart was found on the First Ward Park water tower. Since it was painted in a dark green color, social media blew up with comments about the similarity of the situation to the 1993 tune “John Deere Green,” written by Dennis Linde and performed by the late Joe Diffie, who passed away in March due to coronavirus-related complications.
The song tells the story of a young man who professes his love to his high school sweetheart-turned-wife by climbing a water tower and painting “Billy Bob Loves Charlene” in 10-foot-tall letters using “John Deere Green” paint. The song’s refrain says, “The whole town said the boy should have used red; But it looked good to Charlene; In John Deere green.”
At least one post suggested the green heart may have represented mental health awareness as National Suicide Prevention Week started September 6.
While the notion to paint on the water tower may have been romantic or noble, the act was still criminal in the eyes of the law. Independence City Manager Al Roder reported the estimate for repainting the tower would be $11,600, and the issue would be turned over to the city’s insurance company.
Within a week of the investigation, Independence resident Matthew Luedeman turned himself in to authorities.
According to a criminal complaint filed with the District Court at 2:21 a.m. on Wednesday, September 16, by Independence Patrol Officer Kayla Cornwell, Independence Assistant Police Chief Darwin Meyer conducted an interview on Wednesday, September 9, with Luedeman, where he admitted to “having something to do with the writing on the water tower vandalism.”
The court record went on to say Luedeman said he used an extension ladder to access the water tower ladder. He used a backpack to carry the paint, which was left over from a previous employer. Although he was aware of the Joe Diffie song, he said he does not have a girlfriend by the name of Rebecca.
Luedeman stated he painted the water tower at approximately 1 a.m. on Tuesday, September 1, and it took approximately 1 to 1 1/2 hours.
Luedeman was charged with criminal mischief in the first degree and trespass – injury or damage greater than $300, which is a serious misdemeanor.
Iowa law states criminal mischief in the first degree may apply if “the cost of replacing, repairing, or restoring the property that is damaged, defaced, altered, or destroyed is more than ten thousand dollars.” The law goes on to state: a charge of criminal mischief in the first degree is a Class “C” felony, and Class “C” felonies are usually punishable by a prison term of up to 10 years and a fine of between $1,000 and $10,000. The court may, in its discretion, order the defendant to perform community service work of an equivalent value to the fine imposed where it appears that the community service work will be adequate to deter the defendant and to discourage others from similar criminal activity.
NOTICE: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
For the most part, social media posts supported the graffiti as it appeared to be a romantic gesture and was not political or vicious in nature. Several stated they would step up to help pay the fine or start fundraising efforts. Many said they felt the painter should be given community service to repaint the tower. Even a worker with K&W Coatings of Elkader, who cleaned and repainted the water tower last weekend before the news of the arrest broke, stated the painter should apply to work for them as he obviously was not afraid of heights.
Others pointed out the dangers to the individual and the liability lawsuits the city would face if anyone was harmed.
Meanwhile, commentators continue to debate online and in coffee shops the action and the consequences.