INDEPENDENCE – A total of 85 Bingo cards were submitted in the Independence Bulletin Journal’s May contest. Four $25 winners and two $50 winners were drawn.

The winners include:

- Mary Taylor, $25

- Ben Straw, $25

- Delores Martin, $25

- Joanne Bernard, $25

- Bonita Davis, $50

- Cathy Gilson, $50

The current contest ends June 30. Winning cards must be submitted to the Bulletin Journal office by end of business on July 9 to be included in the June drawing.

Drop off your Bingo card at the newspaper office, located at 900 5th Avenue NE, or mail to P.O. Box 290, Independence, IA 50644.

