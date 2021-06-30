INDEPENDENCE – A total of 85 Bingo cards were submitted in the Independence Bulletin Journal’s May contest. Four $25 winners and two $50 winners were drawn.
The winners include:
- Mary Taylor, $25
- Ben Straw, $25
- Delores Martin, $25
- Joanne Bernard, $25
- Bonita Davis, $50
- Cathy Gilson, $50
The current contest ends June 30. Winning cards must be submitted to the Bulletin Journal office by end of business on July 9 to be included in the June drawing.
Drop off your Bingo card at the newspaper office, located at 900 5th Avenue NE, or mail to P.O. Box 290, Independence, IA 50644.