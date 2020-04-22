INDEPENDENCE – Fran Brockmeyer, a former long-time resident of Independence, will be marking her 90th birthday on May 1. Her family is hosting a card shower for her in celebration of the occasion.
Please send birthday cards to:
Fran Brockmeyer
1231 Ozark Avenue
Mountain Home, AR 72653
Fran was born on May 1, 1930, in Hastings, Nebraska. After living in Independence for 25 years and raising a family, Fran retired from the former Davidson’s Fashions in downtown Independence in 1991. She and her late husband John Brockmeyer moved to Mountain Home, Arkansas.
In her retirement, Fran has enjoyed camping, winters in Arizona, and trips to places like Alaska, Mexico, and her beloved Assisi, Rome. Fran enjoys a busy life of volunteering, attending and helping at church, and continuing to work three days a week as hospitality director at Family Dental Care in Mountain Home.
Hearing from her children or 30+ grandchildren and great-grandchildren is the highlight of her day.
Fran’s six children include Kevin, Mountain Home, Arkansas; Dan, Mountain Home, Arkansas; Rick (Tess), Eldora, Iowa; Jeff, Quasqueton, Iowa; Joe, Mountain Home, Arkansas; and Valerie (Quinn) Harrington, Marion, Iowa.