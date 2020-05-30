“The food you eat can either be the safest and most powerful form of medicine…or it will be the slowest form of poison.”
“You are what you eat,” “you’re only as good as you feel,” and “food is fuel” are common statements that allude to the implications of what we consume and its impact on our health. We often hear about how nutrition affects muscular performance and weight management, but your brain is equally dependent on proper nutrition to function optimally.
Studies have proven a link between diets high in refined sugar and impaired brain function. Nutrition will either promote or mitigate mental health issues.
The health and performance of your gastrointestinal tract, stomach, and intestines is important in delivering the right nutrients to the body and the mind. The gastrointestinal tract is lined with nerve cells that have a direct connection between physical and mental well-being.
When food passes through the digestive tract, it is broken down into nutrients. Some of these nutrients produce chemical messengers called neurotransmitters. Neurotransmitters communicate with nerves in muscles and organs, including the brain. Strong imbalances or disruptions to neurotransmitter production have been associated with disease and mental disorders.
Four readily available nutrients in whole foods that support optimal digestion and mental health are protein, vitamin C, essential omega 3 fatty acids and a variety of B vitamins. In addition to building lean muscle tissue and maintenance of tissue strength, protein aids in the production of a neurotransmitter that balances feelings of alertness and calm. Vitamin C found in fruits and vegetables has a role in signaling the release of dopamine and norepinephrine, which can mitigate anxiety. Omega 3 fatty acids and a variety of B vitamins suppress depression.
Some of the common warning symptoms of poor digestion are depression, mental and physical fatigue, and food sensitivity. Food additives have a significant impact on digestion. Two substances commonly added to food products are preservatives and refined sugar. Preservatives are added to processed food to prolong the shelf life of the product. We want to avoid them because they inadvertently prevent bacteria from breaking down food and releasing nutrients – the very nutrients we need to synthesize neurotransmitters that support proper organ function, including the brain.
Refined sugar is detrimental because it supports depression, fatigue, and a lack of ability to concentrate. Candida is a digestive enzyme that feeds on sugar. As you consume refined sugar, candida enzymes become abundant and subsequently dependent on more sugar. This is experienced in the form of sugar cravings. Sugar will often prevent you from feeling satiated or full.
Candida also slows digestion and prevents good bacteria from utilizing nutrients that optimize mental and physical performance. Ultimately, refined sugar affects the regulation of insulin, which promotes cellular inflammation and oxidative stress. These are processes that divert energy away from digesting the nutrients we need.
What we need to do is adopt a lifestyle change. Start with carefully evaluating the products you purchase for consumption. Read food labels and avoid products where sugar is added to them. Sugar additives commonly end in “ose,” like fructose and sucrose. Instead, look for whole food products that are grown in the environment, like fruits and vegetables. They have naturally occurring sugars that are safe for consumption.
Look for the good digestive enzymes in probiotics like lipase, amylase, and bromelain. Lipase enzymes breakdown fats, amylase feeds on naturally occurring carbohydrates, and bromelain services protein, fights inflammation, and aids the digestion of grains. Probiotics are considered good gut bacteria and are better than taking multi-vitamins.
If we begin to diligently change our eating habits and consistently eat whole foods like lean meats, eggs, fruits, and vegetables, our bodies will naturally start to produce neurotransmitters that regulate dopamine, serotonin, norepinephrine, and epinephrine. In time, you should begin to feel more motivation, have better memory, experience an improved mood, feel more alert, and have more productive sleep.
What you consume has a direct impact on your body and mind. Your digestive system will either provide you with positive energy or inhibit processes designed to optimize physical and mental well-being. It cannot do both at the same time. Put simply, “feed or starve the beast.”
Poor nutrient consumption facilitates inefficient digestion, which leads to poor physical and mental performance. In order to experience maximum benefits, you must combine proper nutrition consumption with physical activity. If you want to feel good, eat good and be active. Manage your mental health by adopting healthy habits and choices.
Everything we eat, think, breathe, or do will either build our health or our disease. The choice is yours. Every choice counts.