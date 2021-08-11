BRANDON – If anyone knows Brandon, it’s Bev (Peck) McCardle.
Outside of one year in Independence, McCardle has lived her 86 years of life in the same house. She grew up in the home, raised her kids in it, and hosts her grandchildren there. Now it has the distinguished title of a Century Farm. Throughout the years, she’s seen the town transform, and watched Brandon Days go by.
But she never wanted to be the grand marshal for the parade.
“I’ve turned them down before,” McCardle said with a chuckle. “I was going to turn it down again this year. Judy Albert got me this time. I’ll get back at her.”
Judy Albert, who helps organize Brandon Days, had a strategy for getting McCardle on board. She went to McCardles’ daughters and worked her magic through the family. On August 7, McCardle helped lead the parade with her grandchildren – Mitch and Luke Johnson and Colt and Cam Woods – alongside her.
“Bev has been involved in this community for a long time,” Albert said. “She’s quite the lady. It took time to convince her, but I’m glad she finally decided to accept.”
McCardle was last asked in 2019, but health concerns kept her home. Brandon Days was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Thanks to organizing by the Brandon Community Club and residents, the celebration was held last weekend.
“It’s an honor,” McCardle said prior to the weekend’s events. “I’m glad [daughter] Susan talked me into it. It’ll be fun. I hope they have a good turnout. Since we didn’t have it last year, maybe people will come back. Judy and others put in so much work each year.”