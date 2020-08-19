OELWEIN – To say that Michael McDonough of Oelwein is an avid cattleman is an understatement. His love for all things associated with cattle has been evident since he was a small child handling bottle calves and playing in the barn. But his love of cattle, specifically show cattle, became a driving force in his overcoming a nearly insurmountable illness to achieve a spotlight in the Governor’s Charity Steer Show ring this past Saturday.
Michael was named Grand Champion Showman at the event, showing a steer named Colt that was raised by Ethan Thimmes from Mechanicsville.
“Being selected to attend the Governor’s Charity Steer Show is a huge honor,” said Ethan. “I am very proud to be able to have someone show my steer to his best ability and have fun while doing it. Michael McDonough is my celebrity and his story is simply amazing.”
Michael, age 15, is co-owner of the newly established McDonough Show Cattle, with the help of his 18-year-old brother, Dan. He is the son of Dr. Ken and Amy McDonough. His appearance in the steer show is nothing short of a miracle.
While Michael does have epilepsy, he was an otherwise healthy kid who spent as much time as possible in the barn, according to his mom, Amy. Approximately 17 months ago on Friday, March 29, 2019, he woke with a scratchy throat, but went to school anyway and even played golf later in the day.
By evening, he felt burning sensations in his eyes and a rash began to develop. The following morning, his condition had rapidly deteriorated and he was rushed to the ER at Mayo/St. Mary’s in Rochester, Minnesota. Doctors concluded Michael’s symptoms could be caused by his recent switch in seizure medicines. He was diagnosed with Stevens-Johnson Syndrome that later progressed to Toxic Epidermal Necrolysis (TEN), which was quickly “burning” 90 percent of his body from the inside out.
Michael was airlifted to the Regions Medical Center Burn Unit in St. Paul. Two weeks later, he developed an infection, went into septic shock, and nearly died. He was placed on a ventilator in a last-chance effort to save his life and transferred to the University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s hospital in Minneapolis, where he remained in PICU for two weeks until stable enough to be flown to the University of Iowa PICU.
After two weeks in the UI PICU, he then spent nine weeks in the burn/trauma unit at the hospital. Complications of the syndrome caused Michael to undergo a very special tracheal resection surgery at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston earlier this year.
Amy writes that at three different locations, Minneapolis, Boston, and Iowa City, family members were able to call the Ronald McDonald House their home away from home. Michael’s parents and siblings, Jack, Mary, and Dan, are forever grateful for the love and support from staff, volunteers, and families at those Ronald McDonald Houses.
The annual Governor’s Charity Steer Show raises money each year for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Iowa. Despite this year’s months of uncertainty, the Iowa cattle industry and supporters came together for the 38th annual event. This year’s show raised more than $254,000 and included 23 steers, the Iowa youth who raised them, and celebrity show persons.
The sponsor for Thimmes’ steer was McDonald’s Restaurants of Iowa. The steer raised $7,700 and buyers were Curran Cattle Company, Mosier Seed Supply, Thimmes Garms, Sugar Creek Farms, Sean Issacison, Pruess Cattle, Kabela Brothers, Kilburg Decision, Kerndt Brothers Savings Bank, JJ Nichbig, Double C Cattle, Mary Adkins and Amy Sue McDonough, and Mike Puff.
Amy reminds area residents that donations are still being accepted for Ronald McDonald Houses of Iowa, and are tax deductible. Donations can still be made at www.donorbox.org/gcss.