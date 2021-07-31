INDEPENDENCE – Logan Flack is the newest patrol officer for the Independence Police Department. Mayor Bonita Davis administered the oath of office to him during the July 26 city council meeting.
Officer Logan recently provided a summary of his background.
He is 24 years old, and graduated from Kee High in Lansing, Iowa, in 2016. He then attended Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids, where he earned a degree in criminal justice.
“After college, I took time working in a non-criminal justice related field to figure out what I needed or wanted to do with it,” he said. “I have always wanted to join the United States Army, so I ended up deciding to join about a year and a half ago. I have been enlisted for almost two years in the Army Reserves.”
A few of his hobbies include working out, playing slow-pitch softball, and spending time with friends and family.
“I currently play in an adult baseball league where I play catcher and outfield, he said, adding, “I enjoy being able to coach baseball at any level of the game.”
Officer Flack has been interested in helping people since the seventh grade.
“I did a few different things with the local police department to see what it was all about. That is what really helped make up my mind that I can be a police officer and help people. I look forward to working in this community and getting to know the people of Independence, Iowa.”