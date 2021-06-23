INDEPENDENCE – The Trendy Tulip, 124 3rd Avenue SE, is hosting race car driver and Independence native Leah Wroten this Saturday, June 26, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. 2021 is Wroten’s second year in an International Motor Contest Association (IMCA) stock car.
Come out and meet this inspirational champion on Saturday. She will have her car (#14) on display and will be signing autographs. Several kid-themed gift baskets will be given away.
About Leah Wroten
During Wroten’s first year, she had one win, finished 19 times in the top 5, and finished 27 times in the top 10, all in just 39 nights of racing. She was the 2020 track champion at the Independence Motor Speedway, and was the only female to win a championship in two divisions there.
From 2013 to 2019 she competed in the IMCA Hobby Stock Class, where she earned more than 30 wins, two state championships, and three track championships. In 2018, she was a Lady Eagle champion.
Wroten was the only female in history to qualify for a Race of Champions at IMCA Supernationals and she did it twice. Wroten was also the highest female finisher (5th place) in National points.